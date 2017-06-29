Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Excellent picture from an inexpensive Roku TV"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Excellent picture from an inexpensive Roku TV

The TCL P series combines our favorite Roku-based smart TV system with picture quality that can stand with just about any LCD TV.
1:36 /
Transcript
Roku TVs has never delivered great quality but the TCL P series breaks the mold. It performs like a champ with with deep black levels and excellent contrast and reproduces 4K and high dynamic range TV shows and movies as well as more expensive competitors. Although it's picture is excellent, it's external design is relatively held hum, curve silver legs gives it some flair but the rest is standard glossy black plastic. It's not an ugly TV, but it won't blow anybody away with dashing good looks. The simplified remote will be familiar to anyone who's used a Roku before and includes some signature extras. You can plug in headphones to listen without disturbing anyone, speak in another clicker to perform voice searches. The Force Awakens. [MUSIC] And even use the remote finder to locate it if it gets lost among the couch cushions. [MUSIC] And Roku dominates the menus too with its trademark customizable design that places streaming options on the same page as connected devices. Of course you get thousands of apps including more 4k and HDR apps than any smart tv platform. And since the P series supports both television and HDR 10 formats, you can access the widest variety of High Dynamic Range streams from sources like Netflix, Amazon, and Vudu. In our side by side comparison the P series picture quality equalled and in some ways surpassed many of the LCD TVs we tested. The secret is its full array local dimming, which adds contrast and punch to every scene and allows the TV to achieve deep blacks that make home theater images shine. It wasn't as bright as some high end sets we've tested but should be fine for just about any room. And its HDR and Dolby vision picture were great. With its low price, excellent picture quality, and superb Roku smart TV system, the TCLP series is one of the best TVs we've tested this year.

Latest TVs videos

Video: Sony's OLED TV dares to be different
Sony's OLED TV dares to be different
1:43 June 6, 2017
With its sleek lean-back design and hidden speakers, the XBR-A1E tries its best to differentiate itself from LG's cheaper OLED TVs.
Play video
Video: Supersleek Samsung Q7 QLED TV makes wires 'invisible'
Supersleek Samsung Q7 QLED TV makes wires 'invisible'
1:55 May 24, 2017
With an innovative connection system and plenty of useful features, the Q7 will appeal to the design-conscious. Home theater fans may...
Play video
Video: Fire TV Edition is Amazon's Alexa TV
Fire TV Edition is Amazon's Alexa TV
1:52 May 18, 2017
Westinghouse and Element-branded TVs have Alexa voice control capability via the remote as well as built-in Fire TV menus and functionality.
Play video
Video: Budget TCL busts out (slightly) higher-end Roku TVs
Budget TCL busts out (slightly) higher-end Roku TVs
1:25 May 13, 2017
The P series and C series represent the Chinese TV maker's first U.S. foray beyond bargain-basement models.
Play video
Video: Vizio M and P series promise great picture quality for less
Vizio M and P series promise great picture quality for less
1:23 April 27, 2017
Thanks to local dimming, Vizio's midrange M and P series should again challenge better-known brands for image quality superiority.
Play video
Video: LG OLED TVs give great picture and look gorgeous doing it
LG OLED TVs give great picture and look gorgeous doing it
2:13 April 22, 2017
The ultraslim C7 and E7 OLED TVs from LG are two of the best-performing, most expensive TVs you can buy today.
Play video
Video: Vizio pays up for spying on your TV habits
Vizio pays up for spying on your TV habits
1:00 February 6, 2017
The FTC has ruled against the TV maker, saying it needs to pay up for collecting viewing data without consent.
Play video
Video: Top 5 things you should know about 4K TVs
Top 5 things you should know about 4K TVs
2:04 February 6, 2017
When you're looking for a new television, arm yourself with this information.
Play video