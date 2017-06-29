Excellent picture from an inexpensive Roku TV

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Roku TVs has never delivered great quality but the TCL P series breaks the mold. It performs like a champ with with deep black levels and excellent contrast and reproduces 4K and high dynamic range TV shows and movies as well as more expensive competitors. Although it's picture is excellent, it's external design is relatively held hum, curve silver legs gives it some flair but the rest is standard glossy black plastic. It's not an ugly TV, but it won't blow anybody away with dashing good looks. The simplified remote will be familiar to anyone who's used a Roku before and includes some signature extras. You can plug in headphones to listen without disturbing anyone, speak in another clicker to perform voice searches. The Force Awakens. [MUSIC] And even use the remote finder to locate it if it gets lost among the couch cushions. [MUSIC] And Roku dominates the menus too with its trademark customizable design that places streaming options on the same page as connected devices. Of course you get thousands of apps including more 4k and HDR apps than any smart tv platform. And since the P series supports both television and HDR 10 formats, you can access the widest variety of High Dynamic Range streams from sources like Netflix, Amazon, and Vudu. In our side by side comparison the P series picture quality equalled and in some ways surpassed many of the LCD TVs we tested. The secret is its full array local dimming, which adds contrast and punch to every scene and allows the TV to achieve deep blacks that make home theater images shine. It wasn't as bright as some high end sets we've tested but should be fine for just about any room. And its HDR and Dolby vision picture were great. With its low price, excellent picture quality, and superb Roku smart TV system, the TCLP series is one of the best TVs we've tested this year.