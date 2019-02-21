Everything that Samsung announced

This is cnet.
Samsung kicked off its massive Unpacked event by debuting its first foldable phone, aptly called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The device has a 4.6 inch display when closed.
It opens up to a tablet sized 7.3 inches.
It has two batteries and six cameras and is without a doubt one of the most interesting new products to hit the mobile space in some time.
But, it will cost you.
Arriving on April 26, the Galaxy Fold will come in four different colors and start at $1,980.
As predicted, Samsung unveiled a trio of Galaxy S10 devices including the entry level S10E, standard S10 and the S10 plus.
Two high end phones sport 6.1 and 6.4 inch amoled screens, respectively while all S10 models pack in a snapdragon 855 chip The S10 Plus model offers storage up to one terrabyte, not including an expandable micro SD storage.
The phones are available for pre-order on February 21st, and will go on sale March 8th.
You'll pay anywhere from $750 to above $1,000 depending on the specs.
And finally, Samsung teased the 5G version of the S10 The supersize variant that will rock a 6.7 inch screen, a massive battery, and 256 gigabytes of storage.
it will come first to Verizon when it goes on sale sometime by the end of June.
