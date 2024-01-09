Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
3:42
Watch Now

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Tech
Speaker 1: Welcome to Sony. Thank you for being with us today. We are happy to announce a new solution for spatial content creation with a crisp viewing experience and intuitive interaction. For 3D Design, we are enabling creators to shape and edit 3D models. We are expanding the [00:00:30] creation space by overlaying virtual objects into physical spaces. With seamless access to virtual objects, creators can walk in weird space with an immersive development experience. Speaker 2: Today I'm excited to present the pop progress and updates of a hero. First, allow me to bring the [00:01:00] latest prototype on stage, but today I'll using this, this is a presentation controller. Dear sense, [00:01:30] this remote driving demo is for the purpose of the text showcase only. However, we believe that software can define new function and value. Everything is recreated in the virtual Space Disturb brings together [00:02:00] data from adherence, many sensor devices, and simulate vehicles, pedestrians, weather, and the surrounding of environment. By combining the data simulator with AR users will enjoy an immersive experience. In addition, MAP data can also be used to broaden the possibilities [00:02:30] with the development of gaming and entertainment features. In order to bring these features to life, we utilize the gaming engine earlier, engine five. We support the latest earlier engine five 5.3. To do so, we plan to establish diverse development environments. The [00:03:00] foster create community, creative community among users and creators, allowing access to bigger data, driving data, and other related information in order to realize unique ideas. Another initiative to make mobility even more creative is the Compensational personal agent, which we have started [00:03:30] to develop. We'd like to introduce our important partner, Microsoft. Speaker 1: Thank for with us today. Enjoy css.

Up Next

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004

Up Next

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
240108-site-rog-ces-supercut

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
ces-dell-alienwarelaptop-clean

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000
p1011545

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
240108-yt-supercut-samsung-reveal-v02

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You Into Being a Better Brusher
oclean-touthbrush-seq-00-01-39-09-still001

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You Into Being a Better Brusher

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
240107-site-tcl-mobile-phone-first-look-v2

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-Inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design
samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004

Samsung Rollable OLED Is Changing Automotive Design

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event
240108-site-rog-ces-supercut

Everything Asus ROG Announced at Its CES Product Event

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
ces-dell-alienwarelaptop-clean

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000
p1011545

Lenovo's New ThinkBook Is an Android Tablet and a Windows 11 Laptop for $2,000

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Latest Products All latest products

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone