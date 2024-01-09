Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event 3:42 Watch Now

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

Jan 9, 2024 Tech

Speaker 1: Welcome to Sony. Thank you for being with us today. We are happy to announce a new solution for spatial content creation with a crisp viewing experience and intuitive interaction. For 3D Design, we are enabling creators to shape and edit 3D models. We are expanding the [00:00:30] creation space by overlaying virtual objects into physical spaces. With seamless access to virtual objects, creators can walk in weird space with an immersive development experience. Speaker 2: Today I'm excited to present the pop progress and updates of a hero. First, allow me to bring the [00:01:00] latest prototype on stage, but today I'll using this, this is a presentation controller. Dear sense, [00:01:30] this remote driving demo is for the purpose of the text showcase only. However, we believe that software can define new function and value. Everything is recreated in the virtual Space Disturb brings together [00:02:00] data from adherence, many sensor devices, and simulate vehicles, pedestrians, weather, and the surrounding of environment. By combining the data simulator with AR users will enjoy an immersive experience. In addition, MAP data can also be used to broaden the possibilities [00:02:30] with the development of gaming and entertainment features. In order to bring these features to life, we utilize the gaming engine earlier, engine five. We support the latest earlier engine five 5.3. To do so, we plan to establish diverse development environments. The [00:03:00] foster create community, creative community among users and creators, allowing access to bigger data, driving data, and other related information in order to realize unique ideas. Another initiative to make mobility even more creative is the Compensational personal agent, which we have started [00:03:30] to develop. We'd like to introduce our important partner, Microsoft. Speaker 1: Thank for with us today. Enjoy css.