Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes 8:18 Watch Now

Everything Samsung Announced at SDC 2023 in 8 Minutes

Oct 5, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Hello everyone and welcome to our ninth SS d c. Speaker 2: I'm excited to introduce one UI six, which refined the design and layout of our UI to be more intuitive so you can instantly understand what your new screen. First, we clean up the layout on the cake panel. The most often use settings like wifi and Bluetooth are now on top, [00:00:30] while related items like display settings including brightness, eye, virtual, and dark mode are grouped together. You'll also have a much easier time locating the settings thanks to the better contrast and groupings when you're listening to music. Amar and animation are highlight on the cake panel too. We are also bringing these visual update to our visit, starting [00:01:00] with the weather. Now our weather visit not only tells you what it's like outside right now, but shares easy to read, tips and forecast too. So if it is really windy outside, it will show you the wind chill temperature. And if it's going to rain tomorrow afternoon, it'll let you know in advance so you can remember to bring an umbrella. Speaker 2: We are also introducing [00:01:30] the new type phase one UI sense in its geometric sensory style with a round shape and monoline stroke that was designed to improve readability on digital screens. This new typeface brings a fresh look to the mobile experience. We'll update our emojis to their fun, fun take on the classics. [00:02:00] One UI has always been about making your devices more you from how they were to how they look. And now with one U six, we've added more ways to personalize your lock screen. For example, you can customize where the clock is and make it smaller or larger to see more of your favorite background. Speaker 2: You can also personalize your lock screen [00:02:30] for routines during the day. It can show your most used as while at night. It'll change your settings to show you only what you need in the dark. And now when U six, we'll analyze your photos and suggest the most relevant editing options in one place based on your content. So if you are looking at a gray selfie on year six, we suggest that you add a portrait effect to bring the focus on you. [00:03:00] And for videos, we are introducing Samsung Studio, which allows multilayer editing straight from the gallery. That means you can now make more complex edits like adding texts, stickers, and music on your videos exactly where and when you want. Samsung Studio is currently available on smartphones and tab and coming to the Galaxy Book early next year, [00:03:30] later this month, if you are based in Arizona or I, you'll be able to add your US driver's license to the wallet, and next year you'll be able to use the Samsungs wallet to authenticate your driver's license online. Speaker 2: We are looking forward to expand our wallet ecosystem with you and hope to see you in our following text session and the cold lab. I'm excited to share that today [00:04:00] we are introducing the next generation Smart Tech two. The new compact design makes it even easier to attach it to keys, bags, or luggage. The Smarttech two has a seriously impressive battery life of 500 days and can stay on for up to 700 days in power saving mode [00:04:30] With an I P 67 rating for water and dust resistance, the Smarttech two can follow your items through rain, snow, and even a pile of laundry. So if you've lost an item and need to locate your smarttech two, simply turn on. Notify me when it's found from your smartphone. And the connections from other Gallos users nearby will help you track it down. [00:05:00] And because Smarttech uses B L E connectivity, you can get a signal when you're close by, even on the ground when you're not connected to G P s. But smarttech isn't just about finding lost items. You can also track your pet's health with smart things pet care. You'll be able to use smart things to record your walking routes, distance and time, and monitor your pet's health [00:05:30] by just attaching Smarttech two on their harness or color. Speaker 3: This year, Speaker 2: We've Speaker 3: Built new partnerships that expand what smart things find Speaker 2: Can Speaker 3: Do to keep your belongings and loved ones safe, helping you to easily recover lost items. We are embedding smart things, find in everything from Samsung devices to J B L headphones, credit cards, luggage [00:06:00] trackers, even pet trackers, and much, much more. Speaker 4: Now, I would like to share what we are planning for the future of Bixby. Consider your smart thing connected home. Imagine you're preparing for a relaxing evening and you say, hi, Bixby. Play relaxing Music. Bixby understands the ambience you want to create. Starts [00:06:30] playing your favorite playlist. DIMMs the light at just a thermostat to your preferred temperature. With one command, Bixby can take multiple intelligent actions, reducing the burden of interacting with multiple devices. This combination of personalization and adaptation ensures that with every interaction, Bixby is optimized, easy and convenient. [00:07:00] And while personalization takes center stage, we recognize that providing a secure and private experience is critical. So we are committed to shaping a future where Bixby adapts to you. Speaker 5: And this year, I'm extremely proud to share that we are officially launching NOx Matrix and enhancing [00:07:30] the features that come with it. First, NOx Matrix trust chain. We'll enable connected devices to monitor each other for security threats and send notifications to other devices. If one is ever attacked, let's say a hacker targets a device with lighter security protections, NOx Matrix will detect the threat and isolate it from the others [00:08:00] to keep the rest of the system safe. And thanks to a feature called Credential Sync, we're able to offer a safer, tighter security. Speaker 3: Thank you.