Everything Revealed at Nvidia's Spring GTC Event

Mar 21, 2023 Computing

Speaker 1: We are at the iPhone moment of ai, startups are racing to build disruptive products and business models. While incumbents are looking to respond, generative AI has triggered a sense of urgency and enterprises worldwide. To develop AI strategies, customers need to access Nvidia AI easier and faster. NVIDIA accelerated computing starts with D G X, the world's [00:00:30] AI supercomputer. The engine behind the large language model breakthrough I hand delivered the world's first D GX to open ai. Since then, half of the Fortune 100 companies have installed DGX AI supercomputers. DGX has become the essential instrument of ai. The GPU of DGX is eight H 100 modules. H 100 has a transformer engine designed to process models like the amazing [00:01:00] Chat G P T, which stands for generative pre-trained transformers. The eight H 100 modules are envy linked to each other across envy link switches to allow fully non-blocking transactions. Speaker 1: The eight H 100 s work as one giant G P U. The computing fabric is one of the most vital systems of the AI super computer. 400 gigabits per second ultra load latency. NVIDIA Quantum and fand [00:01:30] within network processing connects hundreds and thousands of DGX nodes into an AI super computer. Nvidia DGX H 100 is the blueprint for customers building AI infrastructure worldwide. It is now in full production. I am thrilled that Microsoft announced Azure is opening private previews to their H 100 AI supercomputer. We are announcing NVIDIA D G X Cloud through partnerships [00:02:00] with Microsoft Azure, Google gcp, and Oracle oci. To bring Nvidia D G X AI supercomputers to every company instantly from a browser in just over a decade. We went from trying to recognize cats to generating realistic images of a cat in a space suit walking on the moon. Generative AI is a new kind of computer, one that [00:02:30] we program in human language. Speaker 1: The industry needs a foundry, A T S M C for custom large language models. Today we announce the NVIDIA AI Foundations a cloud service for customers needing to bill, refine and operate custom large language models and generative AI trained with their proprietary data and for their domain specific tasks. Nvidia AI foundations comprised [00:03:00] language, visual and biology model making services. Envidia NEMO is for building custom language text to text generative models. Customers can bring their model or start with the NEMO pre-trained language models ranging from G P T eight, G P T 43, and G P T 530 billion parameters. Picasso is a visual language model making service for customers [00:03:30] who want to build custom models, train with licensed or proprietary content. Let's take a look. Speaker 2: Generative AI is transforming how visual content is created, but to realize its full potential enterprises need massive amounts of copyright cleared data, AI experts, and an AI supercomputer Invidia. Picasso is a cloud service for building and deploying generative AI powered [00:04:00] image video and 3D applications. With IT enterprises, ISVs and service providers can deploy their own models. Picasso uses the appropriate model running on Nvidia D G X cloud to send back the generated asset to the application. This can be a photorealistic image, a high resolution video, or a detailed 3D geometry generated assets can be imported [00:04:30] into editing tools or into Nvidia Omniverse to build photorealistic virtual worlds metaverse applications and digital twin simulations. Speaker 1: We are delighted that Getty Images will use the Picasso service to build EdFi image and EdFi video Generative models trained on their rich library of responsibly licensed professional images and video assets. Enterprises will be able to create custom images and video [00:05:00] with simple text or image prompts. Shutterstock is developing an edify 3D generative model trained on their professional image 3D and video assets library. Shutterstock will help simplify the creation of 3D assets for creative production, digital twins, and virtual collaboration, making these workflows faster and easier for enterprises to implement. And I'm thrilled to announce a significant expansion of our [00:05:30] longtime partnership with Adobe to build a set of next generation AI capabilities for the future of creativity, integrating generative AI into the everyday workflows of marketers and creative professionals. The new generative AI models will be optimized for image creation, video 3d, and animation to protect artist's rights. Adobe is developing with focus on commercial viability and [00:06:00] proper content attribution powered by Adobe's content authenticity initiative. Our third language domain is biology. Drug discovery is a nearly 2 trillion industry with $250 billion dedicated to r and d. NVIDIAs Clara is a healthcare application framework for imaging instruments, genomics and drug discovery. Bio NEMO help researchers create fine tune and serve custom [00:06:30] models with their proprietary data. Let's take a look. Speaker 3: There are three key stages to drug discovery, discovering the biology that causes disease, designing new molecules, whether those are small molecules, proteins, or antibodies. And finally, screening how those molecules interact with each other. Today, generative AI is transforming every step of the drug discovery process. Envidia Bio NEMO service provides state-of-the-art generative [00:07:00] AI models for drug discovery. It's available as a cloud service providing instant and easy access to accelerated drug discovery workflows. Speaker 1: NVIDIA's one architecture platform offers both acceleration and elasticity. Today we are announcing our new inference platform, four configurations, one architecture, one software stack. Each configuration [00:07:30] is optimized for a class of workloads for AI video workloads. We have L four optimized for video decoding and transcoding video content moderation and video call features like background replacement, relighting making, eye contact, transcription, and real-time language translation. The world's largest industries make physical things, but they want to build them digitally. Omniverse is a [00:08:00] platform for industrial digitalization that bridges digital and physical. It lets industries design, build, operate, and optimize physical products and factories digitally before making a physical replica. One use of omniverse is the virtual bring up of a factory where all of its machinery is integrated digitally before the real factory is built. This reduces last minute surprises, change orders [00:08:30] and plant opening delays. Nearly 300,000 creators and designers have downloaded omniverse. Speaker 1: Omniverse is not a tool, but A U S D network and shared database, a fabric connecting to design tools used across industries. It connects, composes, and simulates the assets created by industry leading tools. We are delighted to see the growth of omniverse connections. Each [00:09:00] connection links the ecosystem of one platform to the ecosystems of all the others. Omniverse network of networks is growing exponentially. Bentley Systems Lumin RT is now connected, so our Siemens team center NX and process simulate Rockwell Automation emulate 3D CM unity and many more. Accelerated computing is a full stack data center scale computing [00:09:30] challenge. Grace, Grace Hopper and Bluefield three are new chips for super energy efficient accelerated data centers, acceleration libraries solve new challenges and open new markets. We updated 100 acceleration libraries, including coup quantum for quantum computing co-op for combinatorial optimization and coup litho for computational lithography. We are thrilled to partner with T S M C [00:10:00] A S M L and synopsis to go to two nanometer and beyond. Speaker 1: Nvidia dgx AI supercomputer is the engine behind the generative large language model breakthrough. The D GX H 100 AI supercomputer is in production, an available soon from an expanding network of OEM and cloud partners worldwide. The D GX supercomputer is going beyond research and becoming a modern AI factory. Every company will manufacture [00:10:30] intelligence. We are extending our business model with Nvidia D G X Cloud by partnering with Microsoft Azure, Google, G C P, and Oracle oci. To instantly bring Nvidia AI to every company from a browser, I thank our systems cloud and software partners, researchers, scientists, and especially our amazing employees for building the NVIDIA accelerated computing ecosystem. Together, [00:11:00] we are helping the world do the impossible.