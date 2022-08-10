Everything Announced at Samsung's Unpacked Event 12:46 Watch Now

Everything Announced at Samsung's Unpacked Event

Aug 10 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: This is impact. Welcome Speaker 2: The galaxy Z fold four has arrived. It's an incredible piece of technology that will change your entire smartphone experience. You can personalize it for your needs, helping you be more productive and collaborative with others. What I love most is how this device feels. In my hand, it feels premium with a Slimer hinge. Its design feels more balanced, thinner bezels, make room for a wider cover display [00:00:30] without increasing overall width. When unfolded that wider area. And those Slimer bezzles provide an incredibly immersive viewing experience on the main display. We improve the under display camera on our galaxy Z fold four. So you can more fully engage with it. All our new UDC sub pixel arrangement is scatter type that makes the pattern on your display even less visible. So your favorite content is easier to see the immersive experience [00:01:00] on the fold makes me feel more connected to the content and stories that I love underneath this immersive display. We are bringing you an improved under display camera with advanced image processing technology. This camera comes inside a phone that offers more flexibility and enhanced multitasking experience and an absolutely amazing screen to help you take advantage of all that space. We're bringing you the best of one UI for and Android 12 L [00:01:30] together, they deliver enhanced personalization, collaboration and productivity experiences, which are most notable on our new task bar. It will help you multitask with Morice than ever before. Speaker 3: And galaxy Z fold four can cater to your everyday needs. Starting with the camera. This fold comes with a 10 megapixel tele lens with three times optical zoom and a 50 megapixel wide lens providing enhanced resolution graphy is also [00:02:00] next level with a larger sensor that lets in more light. That means more impressive knife pictures that are 23% brighter. This is great because even when you're inside somewhere dim like a restaurant, you can get amazing shots without having to blind anyone with the flash. We've also upgraded space zoom. So now you can see what you're shooting without losing track of what you're zooming in on. That includes your own face too good [00:02:30] one. You can take a high resolution selfie with the rear camera all while previewing your shot on the cover screen. And you'll love the final result. Speaker 2: Our galaxy Z fold four encompasses some of our most powerful innovations ever and pushes the boundaries of our industry. Completely reimagining what technology can do for you. I can't wait to get my hands on the galaxy Z fold for it's available from August the 26th in select countries starting at $1,799. [00:03:00] Pre-orders start today. Speaker 4: The front facing cameras on smartphones are typically smaller, so they don't interfere with the full screen experience with the galaxy Z flip four, the powerful back camera becomes your selfie camera when you flip it closed and you can see exactly how your shot will turn out right on your cover screen, bringing you higher quality photos, videos, and now even portraits too. And that's not all the cover screen offers [00:03:30] the way we're using our smartphones has been changing. Many of us are trying to manage our phone usage so we can connect more with the act of closing. Your flip sends a message to those around you that you're ready to fully engage in conversation. But when you need to, you can discreetly check notifications on your flips cover screen without interrupting the moment. It adds so much convenience to my daily routines. I can check and reply to new messages, [00:04:00] or if I forgot to turn my lights off at home, I can do it remotely through smart things all without opening my phone, my cover screen even makes it easy to pay for a cup of coffee. Thanks. My cover screen is my hub where I keep all my cards plus my license tickets and so much more. It helps me do more while carrying less and it's all securely protected by defense grade Samsung nos. So I know my data is safe. Speaker 4: The galaxy [00:04:30] Z flip force cover screen is more practical and more personal to you because you can customize the cover screen with your favorite clock gifts or even videos. Speaker 4: This cover screen is only one part of the galaxy Z flip fours design. It has more solid modeling, a smaller hinge in Boulder camera housing compared to previous models. And it has an aesthetic contrast between the matte back glass and the Glossier metal frame, which makes it especially stylish. The all new galaxy [00:05:00] Z flip four comes in four matte finish shades, graphite, pink, gold blue, and our favorite boa purple. The iconic color that defines the flip series galaxy Z flip four bespoke edition brings you more options, giving you greater opportunities to customize your smartphone to your liking with five body colors and three frame colors, mix and match for a combination that captures your exact personality and iconic style. And that customization experience extends to the inside of [00:05:30] our galaxy devices. One UI four empowers you to use and personalize your smartphone your way Speaker 2: The galaxy watch five pro is a wide selection of watch faces that our great for outdoor workouts, from what time the sun is gonna set. So you're not hiking after dark to a compass that keeps you hiking in the right direction. These watch faces can help you explore remote terrains. The galaxy watch five pro has an all new route workout experience, which provides turn [00:06:00] by turn directions in 30 meters, turn right through voice and vibrations. So you can stay focused on the scenery and not on your wrist. Best of all, friends or your workout groups can sync GPX format, foul routes from Samsung health and try the same trail marathon or cycling courses as you for accountability or even a little friendly competition. And when you reach the finish line, what a sense of accomplishment, you wanna focus on that feeling [00:06:30] and not worry about getting back to where you started from the new trackback function on galaxy watch five pro helps you get safely back to your starting point with more ease than ever. Your galaxy watch. Five pro is a large battery, so you can focus on adventuring while your wearable covers the rest. Speaker 2: The galaxy watch five pro excels in the outdoors because it can brave the toughest terrains with its Sapphire crystal display two times harder than the display [00:07:00] of galaxy. Watch four, its strong entertaining frame provides additional protection and through it all your watch will look stylish and elegant. Galaxy watch five pro comes in two sophisticated colors, black entertaining and great attaining. And depending on the occasion, the new debug band can work with a stylish or a sporty. Look, the galaxy watch five pro brings you a durable design that can stand up to nature. [00:07:30] And with our most high tech functions, yet it keeps you motivated through all your workouts. The galaxy watch five pro will be available on August the 26th from $449. And for those of you like me who love golf, there's also a special watch five golf edition. Speaker 4: And today I'm super excited because I got access to the brand new galaxy, watch five, let's set it up. [00:08:00] I can easily transfer data with smart switch, just like that. It even presets my old watch face. And let's see what new ones we've got. You can personalize your watch face using photos and stylish clocks with intricate colors and details. This one is my favorite. The new galaxy watch five comes in two [00:08:30] sizes and four colors. And for the first time in our wearables, the galaxy watch five series is equipped with Sapphire crystal, a premium material that makes your watch five tough. So we can keep up with your active lifestyle. Speaker 4: Our galaxy watch five also has an advanced workout algorithm that helps you track many different workouts. It can help you understand your health, putting valuable insights at your fingertips, and you can even track how your body composition changes over time. [00:09:00] One of the best parts of our galaxy watches is the sleep tracking technology. It helps me monitor different stages of sleep, detecting snoring, and even tracking my blood oxygen levels and heart rate. That way I can figure out how deeply I'm sleeping through the night and all of that health data comes together in Samsung health. The app is a hub where you can find insights about your health and wellness. It also delivers personalized health and coaching programs to better [00:09:30] understand your habits in order to better manage your overall health. And now galaxy watch five can track those health metrics with more accuracy. The galaxy watch five has an increased surface area, which makes more contact with your wrist, helping it provide more accurate readings. Speaker 4: It also comes with our advanced bioactive sensor, which combines three sensors into one it's smaller design delivers enhanced performance powered by a single chip. It can track your heart rate, [00:10:00] body composition, sleep and more. It's groundbreaking tech right there on your wrist. The galaxy watch five really is all about you, your needs and your health. And today we're excited to introduce the addition of an all new temperature sensor to our galaxy. Watch five today we're setting new standards for sound, our high 5 24 bit audio unfolds layers of details with a high dynamic range. It means that the precise [00:10:30] and detailed sounds from these buds will wake up nearly every sense in your body. When we're using wireless earbuds, we usually connect them through Bluetooth, which can deliver up to 16 bit sound, but for a truly revolutionary sound experience, you need 24 bit audio. Speaker 4: It's an experience that is 256 times more precise and detailed it order to overcome these limitations. We developed the Samsung seamless Kodak to enable [00:11:00] the sound to be transferred in its original full quality wirelessly and the new coaxial two-way speaker makes those sounds clear and richer than ever. So you can experience every detail of your music on par with what you'd expect on wire to ear buds. And no matter what you're listening to with improved intelligent 360 audio, it'll feel more realistic too. The 360 audio algorithm processes sound signals with directional filters. So you can listen to sound that [00:11:30] feels like it's coming through. Multi-channel speakers, Speaker 5: Your galaxy devices from the watch. Five to the buds, two pro will pair and work together seamlessly with your galaxy Z flip four enhancing so many aspects of your everyday life. While your watch five helps take your health to new Heights, your new galaxy buds, two pro will deliver the ultimate power of high-fi audio, helping you tune into or out of the world around you. While focusing on your fitness. All [00:12:00] of these experiences are powered by your galaxy Z flip force, Qualcomm, AP four nanometer chip set, bringing you our latest and most powerful flagship performance. Yet I'm thrilled to get my hands on the brand new galaxy Z flip four. It delivers more flexible and unique experiences that reimagine what a smartphone can do. The galaxy Z flip four will be available for $999 starting on August 26th. On that same day, [00:12:30] Bud's two pro will be available for $229 and galaxy watch five will be available from $279 Speaker 1: Today. Live opens up with galaxy.