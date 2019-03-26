Tech Today

Every single service Apple announced this week

Transcript
This is CNet, and here's the stories that matter right now. Apple's special event didn't include any new hardware, but instead focused solely on the company's expanding range of services. Apple's news department is getting a subscription called News+ that will offer hundreds of magazines and digital access to some other services and newspapers. It'll a cost $9.99 a month. Apple also has a new credit card, it's calling Apple Card, that will offer compelling features like no late fees and easier to digest payment options. Apple Arcade is a new subscription service that starts this fall, and will give iOS users access to games on the platform all for a monthly fee that's yet to be announced. And finally, Apple focused in on its entertainment services first with an update to the Apple TV app that aims to make all of your content regardless of where you get it from, easier to navigate and watch. Then it was time for Apple TV Plus, the company's new subscription service that will offer original programming Apple had a slew of talent to introduce the new service including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, Kumail Najiani, and ended with Oprah Winfrey with a fair project she's working on for the platform. There's no price yet for Apple TV Plus but it will arrive in the fall. [MUSIC] For more and everything Apple just announced, keep it right here at CNET
