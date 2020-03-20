EU asks Netflix for help, Amazon reports first COVID-19 case in US warehouses

This is seen that and here are the stories that matter right now. The European Union asked Netflix to switch its service from high definition to standard definition. Why? to reduce the strain on the internet, Well, Netflix has agreed It will lower video quality of its streams for the next 30 days in Europe. Netflix says this move should reduce traffic on European networks by around 25%. Amazon has reported its first confirmed kovat 19 case in its us warehouses. The person with the virus was located at a delivery station in Queens, New York. The site's temporarily shut down for additional cleaning, and workers there were sent home with full pay according to an Amazon spokesperson. Mobile payments company, Square announced that it received conditional FDIC approval to create its own bank in the state of Utah. Square says it expects to launch its bank named square financial services in 2021. This new bank will offer small business loans for square capital's commercial lending business. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]

