Ep. 1272: Where Tumblr takes the cake
Transcript
-All right, everybody. Welcome to the program. This is the 404 Show on this Monday, May 28, 2013. I'm Jeff Bakalar. -I'm Justin Yu. -I'm Ariel NuÃ±ez. -Welcome back, dude. -Thank you. -How was your time away? -It was good. -Yes? -It was really fun. -That's cool. -I don't think I told you guys where I went actually. -We kind of kept guessing a bunch, but then I think towards the end of the week, we put together that you're on like a farm. -Oh, because you guys saw my Instagram photos. -No. That's not how I knew. I just remembered. -Oh, okay, because I told you a long time ago. -Yes and now that we-- at first I was like oh he's at a wedding in California. -Yes. -No. -It was the really the last place that you'd expect me to be though. -Sure. -Right? -Of course. -The Domino's guy at an organic farm must have gotten lost but actually it was really cool. It's like a little farming sabbatical that my girlfriend found. -Yes. -So we were sort of trying to look for a place that you know didn't require a lot of money to travel because we didn't have much time off and we're on a budget. So we wanted to stay close to the city and she found this farm and it's called Garden of Eve. It's in Riverhead in Long Island, and it's like this local organic farm and they provide crops like vegetables and eggs to the CSA program in New York. That's a community-supported agriculture which is this program where you can sign up and you get these seasonal vegetables shipped to you every week. It's really cool and so they had this deal of this program where if you go on volunteering work for a week, you know like doing things like tilling the soil and growing crops and replanting and helping with the animals, then you know after work, after the 8-hour work day you're free to sort of roam around Long Island and get access to the local beaches and-- -That's cool. -The hiking areas around there. -It's pretty far-- -That's what we did. -It's pretty far out on the island. -Yes. -That's like-- -You're looking at a map right now? -I'm looking at a map. It's like on the north side of Long Island. -Yes. It's at the very most tip. -All the way out of there. Wow. -But yes, it's cool. I was surprised I actually got any cellphone service out there, not that I needed it because-- -There's people that live there. -I was working the entire time. -But yes-- -It's more world, totally does not feel like you're in New York. -Of course. It's very-- yes. -But I like Long Island. -What's the first-- -Yes, I've never been that far in New York before, but Long Island very underrated. I really love it like really nice people there. -Well, be careful what you say there. Where you were is not Long Island. -It was basically like the Hampton. -No. It's like Europe out there. -Yes. -Okay? It's a totally different place than where it is right outside the city. -It's basically Long Island wine country. -Right. -There's a lot of vineyards out there. -It gets really out there. It's very nice, very hilly. -Good bike rides. It was very scenic. I mean that's what I really wanted to talk about is getting disconnected for a week. -So what was it like to unplug like that? -It was great. I mean I still have my phone on me you know so I could like check email and have access to my phone-- -Oh, so you didn't unplug at all? -Not at all. -Okay. -But I didn't look at a computer screen. There was no computer in the house you know they put you up in a farmhouse for the week. -No TV? -Of staying there. There is a TV. There is no-- -No you really roughed it. -They had Wi-Fi too. I like showing the Wi-Fi-- -Of course you did. -Network on my phone but the point is there were no laptops. Well, I didn't have a laptop. The other volunteers had laptops. -Right. -I didn't. -Yes. -So it was nice not having to look at Twitter every 2 seconds though I did retweet a few things while I was there. -I'm sure you did. Man, before you made it sound like it was all like how to wash my own clothes. -Yes. -And you know-- -It's sounded like all cellphones were off limits like you have to check them in or something. -It was like a Dead Zone. I wished. -No. It wasn't too bad, but it was fun. It definitely took a few days to sort of get readjusted to like country lifestyle living. -Okay. -Especially after being in New York for so long, you know. Everyone is really nice out there. -Right. -And it was funny like we saw a bunch of different kinds of animals that I've never touched in person before like there were like a bunch of buffalos on the farm and there was a horse and a baby horse. -Yes. -Very cute like calves and things like that too. -That's cool. -It was weird like seeing those buffalos. I think I still had that city mentality where I was pretty sure there were 2 men inside of the buffalos and it was like this fake like bio dome that they're trying to set up. You know there were like stars in the sky at night and-- -You see that's the most amazing thing, right? -Very strange. -Yes. -Seeing how many stars? -Seeing stars-- -There really are? -And sitting on grass. -Yes. -You know like in San Francisco it's really common thing for you to sit on grass in public parks, but in New York you know like Madison Square Park down the street or any park in New York, they never let you sit on the grass. There's always like public benches. -Because there's so little of it. -Ordinary there, yes. It's so little and treasured here. -They have to preserve what they can. -Yes. So it was amazing to see trees and to sit on grass and the smells and the sounds, it was very cool. I recommend it for anyone-- I think someone called up a few weeks ago like a month ago and asked about budget vacations. -Right. They did. -This is a really good way to sort of not spend a lot of money because we didn't pay for food, you know, like you basically eat the organic vegetables that you pulled up from the ground. -You should say the caveat is that you have to work a full day of manual labor. -Yes. Right. So we were working alongside like migrant farmers and other apprentices that were on the farm. So it's definitely not easy work because we're doing a lot of like tilling and pulling up weeds and things like that. -Right. -But you know it was just great to get dirty and like get a little bit of a tan. -A little bit you're pretty freaking dark, buddy. -Yes. -You're really dark. -Yes, it's cool. -Yes, you're looking good. -Yes. Thank you. -Making me look even paler than I thought was possible. Well, welcome back. It's great to have you back, man. -Yes. It's great to be surrounded by so much electronic. -No. It feels good. Yes, it feels really good. -Yes. -So glad you're here. And then we're not gonna have a show tomorrow though, so-- -Good. -Glad you're here today. -Extended vacation. -We'll see you back on Wednesday. Tomorrow again Xbox event in Redmond Washington. We're gonna do a CNET Live show from New York City. So stay tuned and tune in to that. That's gonna be tomorrow around I don't know. We'll be saying like 11:30 Eastern noon. -Yes. -About that time. -Get there at noon. You know have an hour before the press conference is supposed to start. -Just hang out. -Hang out, talk to us. We'll set up some Twitter stuffs. You can communicate with the live show and let us know what you think about what Microsoft is gonna do out there. Sounds really like they're gonna have a lot to talk about with the new Xbox, so that'll be fun if you're into that, some programming notes as well. That means on Wednesday, we'll be back with a new show and Sharon Vaknin will be on the program. CNET Sharon Vaknin, so that'll be fun. She's in town for the webbies and I believe by then she will have a full report of what that webbie show is like. -Right. I think right now she's trying to think about a five-word acceptance speech. -Right. -For the company. -Yes. -I guess that's the thing at the webbies, right? You can only get up there-- -I don't get that. -And say 5 words to thank everyone. -That seems like-- -Like in a tweet. -CNET is a pretty big company. I think we're gonna shout out. -Yes, I guess. -Ariel, Jeff and Justin, that's more than half the speech right there. -Right. -I think there you go. We'll suggest it to her and see what she decides to do. And then on Friday we are welcoming an actor, a very funny man to the show. Mr. Tony Hale will be on the program. -Nice. -You probably know Tony Hale from his work on Arrested Development as Buster. -Yes. -You probably know him as this work on the HBO comedy Veep with Julia Louis-Dreyfus-- -Yes. -Was on that program as well. So Mr. Hale will join us via Skype on the program Friday. -Did you guys see the banana stands that they opened up around the city? -I've heard about that. -So they were doing like viral marketing. -Yes. -For the new season of Arrested Development on Netflix. When does that come out? -I think it's Sunday. I think it's a week from yesterday. -Yes, so to promote that they were opening up a bunch of pop-up banana stands around metropolitan cities. The New York one was on Monday. I think it was on like 50th and 6th avenue and they were giving out free frozen bananas. -Yes. -I don't know if they're gonna do that next but I think you can follow the Arrested Development Twitter page to see where they're gonna pop up. We'll ask him more about that. -I don't know. He probably doesn't know anything about that. -It's gonna be hard not to call him Buster. I didn't even know-- I didn't recognize his name to be perfectly honest. -Yes. -Because I'm not sure. I don't watch Veep. -I don't think you should call him Buster. -Yes. He probably doesn't like that. -I'd call him Tony. -Yes. -So that will be a good time. We're looking forward to that on Friday. -Yes. -You guys hear about our buddy Dave Karp, what happened to this guy? -Yes. -Do you know Dave Karp, David Karp is the CEO, founder of Tumblr? -Oh yes, yes, yes. Oh so he got bought out, right? -1.1 billion dollars. -Yes. -Good number there. -He used to work right down the street. I'd imagine after this acquisition, they're probably gonna just shut down the office. -I don't-- it's just so ridiculous. You know what's really crazy is I was like all right, you know. He I'm sure he remembers us. We were actually-- we became pretty friendly with him-- -Yes. -Back in '08 and we're just starting out and we had him on-- this is crazy, a little coincidence here. Literally, 5 years to the date he was on our show May 19, 2008. -Wow. -That's great. -It was episode 102. -Yes. I'm looking at the blog post right here. -102 and we were talking about Tumblr. We're like yes. Everyone should join Tumblr. -Whatever the hell that is. -Do that. And then we're talking about some really absurd movie called Teeth. -I am surprised that him and I got into a conversation about this because I had just watched that movie. I recommend it to everyone. It's really messed up. It's this horror movie-- -We know, we know, we know. -Called Teeth. It's about an affliction called-- -Right. You see we don't have to get into it. Just think like-- -The vagina dentata-- -Right, right, right. -Which is when you grow teeth in you know figure it out. -Right. Down there. Yes. -Right. -Yes. Great. -It's crazy. -It's a good movie. -We're talking about Indiana Jones 4 and all this stuff and he was a great sport and he was a lot of fun, and I just feel like we should've given him 5 dollars or something. -Yes. -Because that 5 bucks would've been worth like 300K now, I feel like. -Yes, but you could tell when he was on the show in the way he was talking about that he had a roadmap and a plan to get Tumblr off the ground. -I mean I think everyone has a-- -I think even at that time he knew that 5 years from now he'd be smirking at us from down the street. -Well, I don't think he was like a competition. -No, of course not. -But you know I think Tumblr was pretty big back then too. -Yes. Definitely. -You know there's only 5 years ago. -When you guys had him on, were you under the impression at all that he would one day sell the company or did it seem like it was his passion? -I mean who knows, you know. It was 5 years in internet time is like 75 years in real world time. -Yes. -So a lot has changed and I think I remember you know we'd bump into him at Chicken Deli a bunch because he was literally like across the street. -Buying his own food. -Yes and he was like 2, you know, 2 years later and like everyone had a Tumblr blog by then and you could you know-- -Yes. -We're like hey man. Sounds like your site is doing well. And he said yes, we're doing okay. -Yes. -And then you know fast-forward another 3 years and the dude's sitting on 1.1 billion. What do you think he takes from that? -I have no idea. -Just like throw it right? What do you think? He's got right-- -Maybe-- -Lots. -I feel like up until a few months ago, I remember reading his net worth was like 40 million. -Yes. -God, what do you-- isn't that crazy? -Where do you from there? That's incredible. -What do you do? -Well, what do you guys think about the acquisition? I mean do you guys have Tumblr pages? I have a few of them. -I think I do. -Yes. -Wait. You think you do? -Yes. I don't really. I mean I don't know. I'm not a big Tumblr guy. -I'm not either. -No? -I wanna be but I just I'm not, so-- -I have one too, but I only used it for like a couple of months and stopped. -Yes. Oh, apparently Yahoo and the tweet that they put up, Mercer Mayer said that she wasn't gonna mess around, not screw up anything in the current UI, so I'm hopefully I'm hoping that it won't change because I really like Tumblr's UI right now. It's super easy to post. -Right. You could do it from your phone too, right? -Do it from your phone, from a desktop, anywhere. Yes, it's super easy. -And then there's a story that came out recently, I guess right after the acquisition was announced that 72,000 blog posts-- -Yes. -Exited Tumblr in 1 hour over the Yahoo deal. What does that even mean? -That means-- -Does this mean like all these blogs left? -That's not blog's posts. I think a lot of people have thought that was 72,000 individual blogs that moved over to WordPress-- -Yes, it's posts. -I have no idea how many blogs that entails. -Contains, yes. -But I'd imagine a lot of people may be jumping ship, not that WordPress is so much cooler and underground than Tumblr. I think one's been longer, right? -Well, WordPress-- -I think WordPress has been longer. -I think it's been around longer and that dude's gotta be like how come we're not billionaires. -Yes. -I'm sure they do okay. Right? -Waka waka. -What does WordPress have like that community like that social networking thing? -No. -I don't believe so. I think it's just the back end. -Yes. Tumblr has got like the teen and the adolescent-- -Totally. -Thing going on for them. -Well, that's the thing. Like it used to be cool to make a parody Twitter account. Now it's cool to make a parody Tumblr account. -You know what? -Or vice versa. -You know what got really popular with Tumblr is the mood boards. I don't know if you guys follow like-- -I don't know what that is. -Let me try to bring one up. -He's so hip. -Yes. -He's away for a week yet he comes back and blows our minds. -Yes. -These things are old. The Haul In like this is my favorite one. It's run by a buddy of mine in San Francisco. It's called Haul In. It's basically just like graphic designers that find images that they like online and they put them into a really easy Tumblr. This is no longer right on Tumblr but they look a lot like this and this is how you gotta start. It's just simple images. -Yes. -Wow. -Yes, a lot of-- -Is that Cindy Crawford? -Let's not. Well down there-- -Is that Cindy Crawford? -Yes. I believe so. -Man. -I had a poster of Cindy Crawford up in my room. -Yes. -There was something about Cindy Crawford. -Oh yes. -Right? -She was the hottie at the time. -Right? -Yes. -She was like our Farrah Fawcett, right? I've only had like that. -What do you mean-- oh, okay. -Right, because like our TV's generation had that Farrah Fawcett. -Yes. -Or maybe it was Pamela Anderson, remember one of that Baywatch posts. -Everyone had the Baywatch one where she was cold. -Yes. -I remember that one. -Yes. -Yes. Yes, we did. Moving along though so obviously a big congrats to Dave Karp. -Let's try to get him back on the show. Do you think he has time for that now? -I don't know. I don't know. I don't know if we're you know part of his junket now, you know. He might put himself at the different circle of friends now. -Yes. -We're the little guys. -You think? -Yes. -I don't know. Oh, we're the little guys. All right. Well, that's some great news for those guys and Tumblr is awesome. They deserved it, right? -Yes. We've been around for more than 5 years now. What do we have to show forth? -The possibility of having a new studio. That's what we have to show forth. How about that? -Okay. -All right. Let's get in to some stories here. What do you got for us, buddy? You wanna go to Australia? -Yes. Yes. Let's go to Australia. -Let's go, buddy. -This will be like my good introduction back into the 404. This is how you know that I'm back. -It's right up your alley, dude. -Yes. So there's this Western Australian Minister of Education that last week got a big lesson in how not to use the internet and this is pretty funny. I wanna know if you guys have heard of this prank that he fell for, right? So this happened last, the news came out last week but this actually happened last month. This guy Peter Collier last month clicked a like button on his Facebook profile of what looked like a group of kids just taking a photo like having fun, right? -Sure, harmless. -And you know it was like a teen that was fully clothed, seen fully clothed and he clicked like on it. Well come to find out that it was actually a prank called sneaky nuts. -What? -Let me repeat that, sneaky nuts. -Sneaky nuts? -Sneaky nuts. Have you guys ever played that prank before? I've never heard of it. -No. -Well, I played there. I never knew that it had a-- -I've never heard of a pair of nuts being sneaky. -Yes. -You know this is pretty straightforward. -I thought you were supposed to sneak nuts, but this is like an actual thing. So anyways, it turned out that one of the teens in the picture was actually exposing himself, and he was fully clothed except he had 2 parts of his genitalia pulled through his zipper. -Oh, isn't that like Summer Heights High they were doing that on that show? -I don't know. -He would always like pull out his sack and make it a joke, you know. -Yes. -Yes. -Okay. So anyway, this guy had fallen victim to it and it kind of went under the radar for a while until last week when the teen went on Facebook and started bragging about how this big guy in the government liked his sneaky nuts photo. And so you know this poor politician had to end up apologizing to everyone, he was like no, you know. I don't actively seek out pictures of teenage nuts. -Yes. I'm not a nut seeker. -Yes. -I'm not a squirrel. -Yes. -Yes. -Squirrel nut seeker. -Squirrel nut seeker. -My favorite band. This is similar to the old Sharpie watch trick. Now do you wanna-- -Sharpie? -Yes. You use a Sharpie and draw a watch face. -Oh, no. I didn't know you use a Sharpie. -Well, what do you use? -Just I thought it was just that. -You carve it into your skin? -No, I thought it was just the actual fact that it's around your wrist. -Oh, no. You gotta take it one step further and really drill it in there. -That's more time than I'm willing to devote to the whole prank. -Explain what-- -I'm not explaining that. -You know what we're talking about? -No. I have no idea. -You wrap a thing around your wrist, it's not a watch. -Only guys can do it. -Only certain guys can do it. -Only certain guys can. Only certain guys can do it. You wrap it around your wrist and ask someone what time it is. -Right. -For some reason, teenage boys just love tricking people into looking at their genitalia. -Yes. -I don't know. -I mean it's like an age-old tradition. -I remember a lot of-- -It's a tradition. -A lot of people used to do the squashed rat. You wanna hear this one? -Yes, Justin. -It's when you find like a clear sliding door and you basically make a squashed rat into the other side of it. I've never done it before. It's a popular like shower trick. -Right. -Apparently. -Right, right, right. -Yes. -You know somehow this show made it an entire week without going down that back alley. It's 12:34. -Yes. -And it's already been done. -We're back. -13 times. -There's gotta be an urban dictionary entry for squashed rat. -I'm sure there is, dude. If not, why don't you waste the rest of the show and make up one. -Oh, no. It's already up. -Yes. I'm sure it is, buddy. You old dog you-- -I have a picture of it too. Okay. Let's move on to the next one here. What do you wanna talk about? -I wanna talk about Nintendo because this story came out last week. There's a feature in what is it, is it Wii U? -Yes. It's on Wii U. -Wii U you can upload some game play, right? -That's right. -You know how it works? -Yes. -And apparently there's some fine print somewhere in the Nintendo you know terms of service where they're basically taking claiming ownership of your gamer fan vids-- -Right. -That you can upload on YouTube. -Yes. So that function-- I'm surprised you never used this before but it is kind of strange. It's called Let's Play. -Yes. -And it's a function that basically captures a video recording of your game play. But then you know Let's Play videos on YouTube encompass a lot of what we are talking about 2 weeks ago with the Machinima network-- -Right. -Where kids will just videotape themselves playing video games and add commentary on top of that and they basically make YouTube channels out of these videos. -Sure. -And a lot of them are really popular and there's one that got a couple of million hits and it was from this kid named Zack Scott, and so I guess last week Nintendo took down his video and so he put up a stink about it on Facebook complaining about how you know for some reason they took it down. -Yes. -Earlier this week they put it back up but with a note that said that now if you wanna upload this content, Nintendo is free to actually sell ads on top of it either before as pre-roll or after the video finishes playing. -That's messed up. -So I'm not sure how this will work for YouTube's like rev share program because I think if you uploaded the video yourself, you should be able to get the money off the hits. -Right. You're entitled to-- yes. -But then I think YouTube will then get the ad share dollars off the commercials that play on it. -Interesting. Apparently there's been an update to the ad story that BeatMaster in the chat room is letting us know about it rather. He says that it's crazy. So there's an update and this is coming straight from Nintendo. So as part of our ongoing push to ensure Nintendo content shared across social media channels in an appropriate and safe way, we became a YouTube partner and as such in February 2013, we register our copyrighted content in the YouTube database. -Yes. -For most fan videos, this will not result in any changes. However, for those features that are videos containing Nintendo-owned content such as images or audio of certain length, adverts will now appear at the beginning. So basically what they're doing is they're saying like well it's your video but because it's got our copyrighted stuff in it for a certain amount of time-- -Whatever it is. -It then becomes our sort of eminent domain. -Right but they're really unclear about what a certain length is. -Yes. -Like a second of a Nintendo. -What's all this freaking legally speak-- -No, it's not really a scumbag move for Nintendo's part-- -It's not scumbag. -Content and if you're broadcasting it, they deserve to make some money off the licensing. -Right and it is their service that you're using. Nevertheless it's gonna be controversial especially when you're dipping into potentially the pockets of the public. -Yes. -All right. We're gonna take a break. When we come back, more 404. We'll get to some voice mails, perhaps an email or two and if we have time we'll continue with the stories. Stick around. There's a lot more 404 right after this. Welcome back to the 404 Show apparently and now if you're watching our video program, that guy doing that, that all acapella right? His name is Smooth McGroove. He looks like a Smooth McGroove, doesn't he? -Yes. -His hair is super smooth. -Super smooth, it's the beard, it's the hair. -Yes. -He does a lot of different video games. -That's what I heard. That's what I heard. -Yes. He does like Megaman, Castlevania. I wanna hear the Guile theme from Street Fighter. He's got that. -Sure. Go for it. -He's got like Chrono Trigger. Here's the Guile one. -Wow. -His ability to put his voice in falsetto is incredible. You wouldn't think he'd get so high based on his appearance. -That's crazy. -So we heard was the Chemical Plant Zone from Sonic 2 in the video bathroom break. So what is that? He's got 4, 8. He's got 8 tracks basically, right? -Yes. -That he's like layering on top of himself. -The beat boxing too. I like that. All right. We can watch him-- -Pretty cool. I could go on and on with that dude. Well, I never knew about him. -That's cool. -Very cool. Someone sent it in. I can't remember who it was but whoever it was, thank you. I think it was a guy who calls himself D.J. or maybe that's his name. Thanks, dude, for sending that in. We got some emails. Just a quick little note from our buddy, Connor; Connor writes in to blow our minds basically and says in 2 years it will be 2015 and you will be as far removed from 1985 as Marty McFly was from 1955. -Wow. -Wow. Wow. Now don't forget that's still 2 years from now and 1985 was a freaking long time ago. -Yes. -And I'm okay with that, right? -Yes. -You're okay with that? -Yes, I'm fine with that. -The thing is, is when you're related to 1955 and that's when you know you're really have to sit down. -Yes. -And maybe you know take a couple of minutes to digest all that, sit the next couple of plays that if you will. -Yes. You know what the internet is good for? -Making you feel old. -Yes. And you know who's fault that is? BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed has built an entire website, at least before they started getting into all the new verticals but BuzzFeed is basically a website that's dedicated to making you feel old. Right? Like it's always like 50 things that'll make you feel old and they just list 50 toys from the 90s. -They're gonna run out of states soon though and cities, right, because like 40 things every New Yorker hates. -Yes. -What are they gonna do when they run out of cities is what I wanna know. -Yes. -We'll have to move to like counties and stuff like that. I don't know. -Oh, man. It's been 17 years since Leonardo DiCaprio the Baz Luhrmann Romeo and Juliet movie came out. -Wow, 17 years. -That makes you feel really old, yes. -That makes me feel weird. It makes me feel weird that Wayne's World is like a 20-year-old movie. -Yes. -Stuff like that just makes me feel really old. -Yes. -We're not gonna do that to the rest of you guys today though. We're gonna get to some video voicemail-- or sorry, regular voicemails rather. So let's do that and then we can just exit the whole feeling old thing, right? -Yes. -This is not-- you don't want to do that first thing on Monday. It's not something to do. -We're already depressed. -I know. Calls from the Public time. -Time to show the love. -Call me. -866-404-CNET. -The 404. -Calls from the Public. -All right. Calls from the Public time. It's been a while since we've been able to do this because well, you know, you gotta play some quality voicemails. Right? We gotta get those in. You know the number. Do it up. Here's a question, I don't know. It seems like this guy was in like a bet with his co-worker of his about iTunes and whether or not you'll lose access to stuff that iTunes stopped selling. Let's listen to what he has to say and maybe we can answer his question appropriately. -Hey, guys. It's Connor from the Bronx. So I'm at a job site and I fix some computers and stuff and something arise about iTunes owning the rights to your music even though you bought them. So I'm having this discussion with this young lady next to me and she's saying that if they want, they could take, literally take off your music from your iTunes account. -No way. -Why? What did you say? If they get rid of the song within their library and then their music thing? Okay. So if they get rid of the music within their iTunes library-- -Yes. -Like their store that they automatically comes off your library even though you bought it. -All right. I think what he's saying is that like we said in the pre-show you buy the new Green Day record, it comes out May 20th. The iTunes stops carrying the new Green Day record in August. They can go and freaking remove your version of it. No way. -Wait. That assumes that it's in the Cloud, right? I am assuming that he's talking about downloading locally. There's no way they can go into your computer-- -Well, obviously they can't do that. -And remove that from your hard drive. -Obviously. -Is that what he's talking about? -Is that what he's talking about? -Or is he talking about the iTunes locker program. I'm not sure. Even if the locker thing happened, I don't think they would. They would never risk any of your purchase. -Right. If you download the physical data and you own that on your hard drive, that's freaking yours, man. That's not going anywhere. -Yes. -If it's a Cloud sort of thing, maybe. I don't know. There's way too much misinformation floating around. -Yes. -Maybe specifically job sites in the Bronx. -Right. -I don't know, man, but there's no way if it's your music and you have it and you own the copy and it's on your freaking on a drive somewhere-- -Yes. -There's no self-destruct button they can send out that just eliminates your local version of the data, right? -And even if it did do that, they would provide you with a local copy that you could download like I know like when a website shut down, they always offer a way to download your entire library before they do it. -Right. -Right? Like Google Reader you can export all your RSS feeds before it closes. I'm sure they would have something like that up. -But maybe it's not beyond the realm of horrific possibilities-- -It'd be the worst customer service. -That Apple is capable of doing. -Maybe. -No. It's not. -But I like that they're having stimulating conversations like-- -Sounds stimulating. It does. -That's good. -Good. Right on, man. So maybe right back, call back, get a little more clarification here. -Yes. -And we can better address the situation at hand. Next call. -Hey, guys. My name is Max and you recently had the stories on the show about weird situations where people have heard your show like while having that operation or being a cop or whatever. So I hadn't heard your show in any particularly weird situation, but I probably hold the record for holding it in the most locations because I'm an active listener to the 404 Show and I recently went on a trip to 15 different countries. -Wow. -On the University of Virginia Semester at Sea Program. So anyways just thought I tell you that I've listened to your show while circumnavigating the globe in 15 different countries. Hopefully I'll hold the record. Possibly I stand to be corrected by future listeners and keep up the good work. Thanks. Bye. -That is cool. -Once again, people just doing a lot cooler stuff than we are. -Yes. Geez. Always a bridesmaid and never a bride. -I'm right sitting here in this freaking box nothing-- -But we're providing entertainment to people that otherwise do not have as good of a trip. Maybe. -Yes. -Although visiting 15 countries is probably good no matter what. -Yes. -So cool. -Awesome. -Oh, man. Well, good luck in all your studies, sir, and thanks for the call. That was a great little story. -I think he does hold the record but I guess I wanna hear if someone else has listened to the show in more than 15 different countries. That's cool because now we've heard from people that listened to it in weird places doing weird things and in a bunch of different countries. -Right. -I wanna hear more of that. -Yes. I'm down with that for sure. We've got a few minutes left. We can do whatever you want we can end the show. -Did you send that CD to the chick that called. -Oh, I did. Yes, I did. -Because I checked my email after being gone for a week. -Yes. -I forget what her name is. -Her name is Debbie. -Debbie, right, in Brooklyn. -Brooklyn. -Who called up 2 weeks ago and had some very nice things to say about you, Ariel. -Well, you were in here for that one? -I was here for that, yes, and then I didn't follow up with it because I wasn't sure she emailed her address. -No. Yes. I took care of that. -Well, right on. -Okay. -Yes. I took care of that. A few other people actually wrote in and we helped take care of all that. -What is the male equivalent of like leaving your lipstick mark on like a CD like you know how like female artists will like kiss a CD. -No, you can still kiss the envelope. -Right, but it won't show up. -No. You can-- -Unless you put chocolate in there. -Put lipstick on. -Yes. You just put lipstick. -But I didn't do this. I didn't do any of this. -Yes. -But yes. -Interesting. -Right. That's what happened. -You didn't sign it or anything? -No. I don't think she wants me writing all over that thing. -Yes. -Oh, yes. I didn't even think of that being a thing. -Yes, it's okay. -All right. -Did people still want autographs? I don't think-- -I don't know. Debbie, if you want Ariel to sign one of these, we'll send you another one. -Just show up at the office. Don't tell him. -Just come by. -Yes. -Just come by. -I wanna bring up this from the sub-Reddit. Can you open up the sub-Reddit real quick because this is awesome. And this is from the guy who runs our sub-Reddit, dual_cit, right? Are you on there? -Yes. -404 Android fans, this was my groom's cake from his wedding last night. Can we pull this up? You see that? -Oh, wow. -Wow. And an Android cake. Look at that. How do you like that? -Interesting. -I hope his wife is an Android user as well. -No, she's an iPhone. He married an iPhone-- -It didn't last for long. -He married an iPhone. No. -This is groomsman cake. -Groomsman cake, so you know what that is? -I have no idea. -No. -I didn't do this. I know this is a thing though. You can you know the bride, they get the nice cake look like the layers. It looks like this family couple a little bit. -Yes. -What the groom can do is get his own cake that has to do with like you know whatever he's into. And dual_cit here is clearly a big Android guy. -Yours would have been like a devil's logo. -Right. Oh, so you know what I did. So we had like the little like the cake toppers were like skeleton guys. Remember and my guy had like a devil's lapel on it. -Right. -It's very small, very small piece of that wedding experience. -I was gonna say this cake looks much, much smaller than I'm sure the official wedding cake was. -Right. This probably paled in comparison. -Yes. -This probably would just made it look like you know a little trinket next to it or something. -Yes. -Yes. -But that's so cool, man. -Actually look how small it is compared to the silverware on the right side. -Right. -Tiny. It's like just for the groom. -Besides it's the length of a fork. -Yes. -Is what it is. Now. -Only the groom he can eat it. -It's actually a cupcake. No, but-- -That's so sick, man. -Well and congrats to I did not know this but congrats to dual_cit who is apparently married now, so that's really cool and thank you for all the fine work you do helping us out with our sub-Reddit which is right now at 933 readers. That's only 67 away from 1,000. -Oh. -I cannot believe there's a thousand 404 listeners that even go on Reddit. -Yes. -Right? That's a big deal. So keep it going and hopefully we'll hit a thousand very soon. So thanks for doing that. Again it's Reddit.com/r/the404. Our number, 866-404-CNET. Give us a call, leave us a voicemail. We got a little contest going on still. You know how to do that? Check out last week's show on Thursday on how you can do that and we're giving away 6 MLB, NBA prize packs, 6. -Cool. -We already got 1 submission over the weekend, really quick turnaround. I'm actually pretty impressed. Keep them coming and we'll pick a winner at the end of the month. You have until the end of the month to do it. Again, no show tomorrow because we're doing the Xbox CNET Live event right here in New York. That'll be me, Ariel, Bridget Carey, Scott Stein. Look at you, you got off again tomorrow. -Yes. -Isn't that awesome. -Yes, it's great. -Wednesday, Sharon Vaknin, Friday, Arrested Development's Tony Hale on the program. -No show on Monday because it's Memorial Day. -Right. No show a week from today. -Yes. -That is correct, sir. -Cool. -Look at you. Can't wait to see the next time I'm off again. All right. -Yes. -All we go. -You know what that sounds like? -That's my-- -Like vaudeville-- -That's like Justin Sandler right there. -Yes. -For some reason, I don't know. -That's gonna do it for us, guys. We'll see you back here on Wednesday. Until then, I'm Jeff Bakalar. -I'm Justin Yu. -I'm Ariel NuÃ±ez. -This has been the 404 Show, High Tech, Low Brow. Tune in tomorrow, CNET Live for the Xbox event and we'll see you guys soon. Have a good one.