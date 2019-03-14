Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

[MUSIC]
Gosh, seems like a thousand years ago.
I fought my way out of that cave, became Ironman, realized I loved you.
I know you said your more surprises but I was really hoping to up one last one.
[MUSIC]
The world has changed.
None of us can go back.
All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do.
Start over.
[MUSIC]
As you'll watch all these people die.
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
I keep telling everybody they should move on some do and then us.
Even if there is a small chance The oldest.
To everyone who's not [INAUDIBLE] we try.
We will.
Whatever it takes.
Whatever it takes.
Whatever it takes.
[MUSIC]
Whatever it takes
[MUSIC]
[MUSIC]
I like this one.
[MUSIC]