Trailers

Endgame trailer takes you back to the start

Transcript
[MUSIC] Gosh, seems like a thousand years ago. I fought my way out of that cave, became Ironman, realized I loved you. I know you said your more surprises but I was really hoping to up one last one. [MUSIC] The world has changed. None of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do. Start over. [MUSIC] As you'll watch all these people die. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I keep telling everybody they should move on some do and then us. Even if there is a small chance The oldest. To everyone who's not [INAUDIBLE] we try. We will. Whatever it takes. Whatever it takes. Whatever it takes. [MUSIC] Whatever it takes [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I like this one. [MUSIC]
