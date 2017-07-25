Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implants

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Who needs an ID badge? Wisconsin company institutes chip implantsThree Square Market hopes to have its entire workforce outfitted with implanted RFID chips in the near future as a way of providing access to building amenities and services.
Transcript
By next week, more than 50 Three Square Market employees will have bionic hands with a credit card chip implanted near their wrist. You just swipe your hand. Basically, it's a serial number that is assigned to your credit card. The company is offering the chips, which cost about $300 a piece, to its employees for free. The owner, Todd Westby, his wife, and two children will also be getting microchipped. You're not gonna be tracking your employees around town to see what they're up to or what they're doing? No, we will not. It's for entrance to the building, logging into computers, making purchases in our break room market, things of that nature. Employees will now have two ways to get into the building. They can either use the traditional keypad with their ID number, or if they're microchipped they can just use their hands and swipe. That will allow them to open the door. 3 Square Market makes vending machines with credit card chip readers. Experts wonder if this is all a publicity stunt and worry about the loss of privacy. Do you want someone knowing every time you enter or leave a room or use a copy machine? There's a degree of autonomy that's lost Person to person, one to one tracking. You can never leave it behind, you can't really turn it off. Three square market is working with a Swedish company to implant the microchip in it's employees. Everyone wants to know how big it is, that's it the size of a grain of rice. I'm told a professional peircer is the one who actually has to put it in, to take it out though is like removing a sliver. The pain factor, by the way, is like getting your ears pierced. Jamie Yuccas, CBS News, River Falls, Wisconsin. [BLANK_AUDIO]