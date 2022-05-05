Elon Musk Invited to Speak in Front of UK Parliament, Google Removed Over 3 Billion Ads in 2021

Speaker 1: This is seen it. And here are the stories that matter right now, UK lawmakers have invited Elon Musk to testify in front of Parliament's digital culture, media and sport committee. About his Twitter acquisition Musk has proposed a number of changes to the social media company, including greater transparency, eliminating spambots and allowing true freedom of speech on the platform. Musk already CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has yet to respond to the invitation. So it's unclear whether he'll make an appearance in [00:00:30] front of the committee. Speaking of SpaceX at Starling satellite internet service has been vital for Ukrainians who remain in the country during the Russian invasion, roughly when hundred 50,000 Ukrainians use the service daily. According to vice prime minister Macao Federoff Starling terminals were sent to Ukraine days after the invasion began in February, possibly subsidized by the us government. In other news, Google removed over 3 billion ads and suspended over five and a half million advertising accounts. Last [00:01:00] year, according to it, 2021 adds safety report. The crackdown is part of the company's efforts to protect users from abusive advertising behaviors. Google implemented a new three strikes rule to address deceitful practices, inappropriate content, dangerous products, and more stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. Speaker 2: <silence>.

