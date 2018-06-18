Elon Musk email reveals employee 'sabotage' at Tesla

Car Tech
Elon Musk email reveals employee 'sabotage' at TeslaMusk revealed the disgruntled employee stole vast amounts of internal data, and warned staff that "there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die."
Transcript
Tesla is being sabotaged from within. That's according to CEO Elon Musk who sent an email to staff late on Sunday night saying the company had discovered an employee conducting extensive and damaging sabotage to Tesla's operations. In the email, published by CNBC, Musk said the employee made changes to code in Tesla's manufacturing operating system under fake usernames and gave highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties. Musk also warned employees to be on the lookout for bad behavior, saying there a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die. It comes at a tough time Tesla which just announced plans to lay off 9% of its workforce to increase profitability. Musk says the layoffs weren't into the company's production target as it ramps up efforts to roll out 5,000 Model 3 vehicles a week. But were the layoffs behind the sabotage? Well in the email Musk avoided talk about cuts saying the employee was disgruntle about a missed promotion. The company has declined to comment, but the rat in the ranks at Tesla could be a sign that company culture is faltering. And with Musk calling on employees to report any suspicious behavior, Model 3 production targets could be the last of Tesla's worries. I'm Claire Reilly for CNET, and you can read about all things Tesla on CNET and Roadshow.