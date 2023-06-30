EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle
EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle
2:53
Watch Now

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle

Science
Speaker 1: You can be taught in the context of, uh, where you are in the language you want, in the accent you want. Speaker 1: What AI can help us do is to further personalize the learning to each of these learners, enabling personalization at scale. If you are slower at something, the pace can be slowed down. One of my colleagues at mit, David Otter, [00:00:30] an economist, mentioned that, you know, ask not what AI can do for you, but ask what you can do with ai. And the key idea here is that AI is the tool and we should be rapidly developing tools that enable us to teach better, enable us to help learners learn better. And if we invest really heavily in such tools, we will advance these areas. And, uh, a lot of the doomsayers and kind of the doomsayer scenarios will not come to pass. [00:01:00] edX has come out with a code for responsible use of ai and there are several tenets to this code. One of them is the's. Make sure that the improvements we make with AI helping the learners or faculty and institutions, let's make sure as we deploy ai, that we respect learner privacy and data. So as an example, when we are providing data to a generative AI engine to provide some answers, [00:01:30] can we make sure that private learner data does not go into the public cloud and then become, uh, available publicly Speaker 1: If we create personalized learning? You can see more and more that people might be engaging with an AI tutor, not with real human beings. And so as we develop these technologies, it is incumbent upon us that we use AI to perhaps create more peer interaction where learners interact with small groups and uh, and bring in more of the social [00:02:00] and community into these interactions. When the steam engine came out, it democratized access to travel. It wasn't just a very rich who could afford the horse-drawn carriages. What we need to do is make sure that we can broaden access quickly. So on edX, for example, we have 49 million learners who are coming to our site and learning for free. My advice to educators, software developers, teachers that are [00:02:30] just beginning to use AI is to embrace it. And policymakers too, embrace it. Don't fight it. I mean, it is here. Uh, the genie is out of the bottle. You are not going to contain it. Embrace it and, uh, the whole world will be a better place for it, provided we steer it in the right direction. Election.

Up Next

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle
cover-story-ai-ed-seq-00-04-28-04-still001

Up Next

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle

AI in Hiring: Can You Land a Job by Beating the Bots?
230607-yt-ai-job-search-v05

AI in Hiring: Can You Land a Job by Beating the Bots?

Under the Hood at Indy Autonomous Challenge
indy

Under the Hood at Indy Autonomous Challenge

The Evolution of Foldable Phones
230501-clean-evolution-of-foldable-phones

The Evolution of Foldable Phones

Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything!
question-block

Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything!

Scuba Diving With the Apple Watch Ultra
scuba-thumb-3

Scuba Diving With the Apple Watch Ultra

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse
experts-react-11

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse

What These Wild Animal Robots Are Teaching Engineers (Biophysicist Reacts)
animal-robots-3

What These Wild Animal Robots Are Teaching Engineers (Biophysicist Reacts)

Inside Meta's Reality Labs: Hands-On With the Future of Metaverse
scott-w-head-tracker

Inside Meta's Reality Labs: Hands-On With the Future of Metaverse

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle
cover-story-ai-ed-seq-00-04-28-04-still001

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments
omt-ep28-visionpronews-finalyt-00-01-06-16-still001

New Apple Vision Pro Details: Speed Limit, Guest Mode, and Possible Appointments

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful background with a man in the front.

Purple Rejuvenate Mattress Review: Purple's First Bed in Its Luxe Collection

Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection
The Purple mattress against a colorful purple background with a man in a sweatshirt in the front.

Purple Restore Premier Mattress Review: Purple's Second Bed in Its Premium Collection

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

Review: The Google Pixel Fold Has Room to Improve
230623-yt-google-pixel-fold-v06

Review: The Google Pixel Fold Has Room to Improve

Most Popular All most popular

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station
yt-ample-battery-v2-b

Ample's Next-Generation EV Battery-Swapping Station

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet
google-pixel-7-tablet

Pixel Tablet: Google Made a Good Home Android Tablet

Apple Is Pushing Widgets Everywhere — Here's Why
230622-site-widgets-apple-one-more-thing

Apple Is Pushing Widgets Everywhere — Here's Why

Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again
razr-4

Motorola Razr Plus Review: It Made Me Excited About Flip Phones Again

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone
mikes-oneplus-edit-v2-00-09-40-13-still006

OnePlus Nord N30 5G Review: $300 Phone Recharges Faster Any iPhone

Latest Products All latest products

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels
dflyscooter1

Dragonfly DFX Elevates the Scooter Game With 4 Wheels

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries
dronepic

How Wing's Drone Service Will Deliver Your Coffee, Meds and Groceries

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V
xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Asus ROG Ally First Look
thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started
230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat
bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam
car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam