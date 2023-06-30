EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle 2:53 Watch Now

EdX Founder on AI in Education: The Genie Is Out of the Bottle

Jun 30, 2023 Science

Speaker 1: You can be taught in the context of, uh, where you are in the language you want, in the accent you want. Speaker 1: What AI can help us do is to further personalize the learning to each of these learners, enabling personalization at scale. If you are slower at something, the pace can be slowed down. One of my colleagues at mit, David Otter, [00:00:30] an economist, mentioned that, you know, ask not what AI can do for you, but ask what you can do with ai. And the key idea here is that AI is the tool and we should be rapidly developing tools that enable us to teach better, enable us to help learners learn better. And if we invest really heavily in such tools, we will advance these areas. And, uh, a lot of the doomsayers and kind of the doomsayer scenarios will not come to pass. [00:01:00] edX has come out with a code for responsible use of ai and there are several tenets to this code. One of them is the's. Make sure that the improvements we make with AI helping the learners or faculty and institutions, let's make sure as we deploy ai, that we respect learner privacy and data. So as an example, when we are providing data to a generative AI engine to provide some answers, [00:01:30] can we make sure that private learner data does not go into the public cloud and then become, uh, available publicly Speaker 1: If we create personalized learning? You can see more and more that people might be engaging with an AI tutor, not with real human beings. And so as we develop these technologies, it is incumbent upon us that we use AI to perhaps create more peer interaction where learners interact with small groups and uh, and bring in more of the social [00:02:00] and community into these interactions. When the steam engine came out, it democratized access to travel. It wasn't just a very rich who could afford the horse-drawn carriages. What we need to do is make sure that we can broaden access quickly. So on edX, for example, we have 49 million learners who are coming to our site and learning for free. My advice to educators, software developers, teachers that are [00:02:30] just beginning to use AI is to embrace it. And policymakers too, embrace it. Don't fight it. I mean, it is here. Uh, the genie is out of the bottle. You are not going to contain it. Embrace it and, uh, the whole world will be a better place for it, provided we steer it in the right direction.