Educational resources for kids

[MUSIC]
Whether you've got a three year old or an 18 year old, there's a wealth of online educational activities to keep them busy, entertained, and hey, they might even learn something new.
First for the younger set, PBS Kids, as always Always put a great online resource for fun quasi-educational videos and games.
Visit the website or download the separate apps for hours of guilt-free content.
Pick up the educational element a bit with popular online sites like ABCmouse.com.
It boasts over 9000 different activities for kids ages two to eight.
A 30 day trial comes free nurture a love of reading with the app and website Raz kids.
Students can find their specific reading level and all sorts of content to suit their interests.
Prodigy math keeps math fun with games based on school curriculum from the first through the eighth grades.
The content is personalized to your students strengths and weaknesses and a basic account it's completely free.
The free online Khan Academy aims to help educate kids ages 4 through 18 There are online video tutorials, for the older set and playful apps for the little kids.
Search to the free content by grade or by subject matter, and even use the tools to study for tests like the LSAT.
Finally, kids of all ages will love taking a break by listening to celebrities read their favorite story books out loud.
Go to YouTube and search Storyline Online.
[MUSIC]
Betty White reading Harry The Dirty Dog.
Yes, please.
For more online educational resources visit cnet.com in San Francisco.
I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.
