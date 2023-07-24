EcoCloud Mattress Review: Winkbeds' All-Natural Mattress 6:50 Watch Now

EcoCloud Mattress Review: Winkbeds' All-Natural Mattress

Jul 24, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So is the Eco Cloud mattress from Winked the right latex foam hybrid bed for you. We're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I am a cnet and we have our solar review of the Wink Bed Eco Cloud mattress. This is one of my personal favorite latex foam hybrids, and we're gonna talk about everything you need to know about it, including what it's actually made of, what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on, how much it costs, and who might wanna think about getting this mattress for themselves. If you find this video helpful or interesting, [00:00:30] make sure you give this video a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And there's gonna be a lot of info in the description to help you with your online mattress search, including any discounts we can find to help save you some money on the eco cloud. So if you have or haven't purchased a mattress online, the experience is gonna be pretty much the same across the board with a few exceptions. Speaker 1: And the wink bed Eco Cloud is not one of them. On screen, there's gonna be a list of all the policies you should expect. You should expect free shipping, you should expect a 129 in-home trial period, free returns and a lifetime warranty. Now, I have talked to people in my personal life [00:01:00] about returning a mattress, and it's actually a pretty easy process. A lot of people seem to think you have to somehow roll the mattress back up and put it in the box and ship it back, but that's not actually true. Basically, if you decide to return a mattress, the company will actually coordinate with someone in your area to come by and pick up the mattress free of charge. So returning a mattress is not an arduous process. Don't let that scare you from returning a bed if you don't like it. If you're doing all your research, like watching videos like this, odds are you won't be returning the mattress. Speaker 1: But knowing [00:01:30] about the actual returns process I think is pretty important. And let's just move on to the more important stuff like what this mattress is actually made of and what's gonna feel like for you to sleep on. The construction of this mattress begins with a very thin layer of latex foam, so the layer of coils has something to sit on. So we tend to categorize beds into two really big categories before we start putting them into even smaller categories. And those are hybrid and all foam hybrid beds use coils for support as opposed to all foam beds that use some kind of foam. Sometimes it's latex foam, sometimes it's poly foam. And having coils means you get a [00:02:00] little extra bounce to your mattress. It's gonna be more durable and supportive over the long term, especially if you heavier your body types and coils generally provide a bit better airflow, which is always nice. Speaker 1: And then right above those coils, you have a very thick layer of talle latex foam. There are two types of latex foams, talle latex, and Dunlop Latex. In our experience, there's not really a difference in terms of feel when it comes to both types of latex foams. It's just how they make it. And then you have a thinner layer of organic wool that acts as a fire barrier and adds some extra softness to the bed. And then the whole thing is wrapped up in a nice organic cut [00:02:30] cover. So this construction is pretty standard for a lot of latex foam hybrid beds, and it gives it a pretty standard latex foam feel. Latex foam is pretty unique when it comes to online beds. Most beds use some kind of memory foam or polyurethane foam or even some unique beds like purple used this proprietary purple grid material. Speaker 1: But latex foam is actually naturally derived from the tap of a rubber tree, and it has a field profile pretty much all to itself. Latex foam is super bouncy super, so [00:03:00] you don't really sink into it like you would a memory foam. We actually like to describe latex foam as almost the exact opposite of a memory foam. You still get plenty of comfort in cushioning, but because it's so responsive, it's super easy to rotate between sleeping positions and you're not really gonna sink into it as you would other types of foams. Personally, I love the feel of latex foam beds, but if you're specifically seeking out more of a body conforming quality to your next mattress, then this mattress and virtually all latex foam beds are not really gonna be for you. But for anyone else who enjoys a more bouncy responsive [00:03:30] feel in their mattress, I think you'll probably really enjoy the feel of the eco cloud mattress. Speaker 1: And another reason people tend to gravitate toward latex foam hybrid beds like this is that they often come with a lot of certifications to show off just how natural, organic and ethically sourced all the materials that go into the mattress are. And the wink bed eco cloud is no exception. The wool in there is organic certified, so is the latex, so is the cotton. And I believe the coils in the mattress are actually made from recycled materials. So if you are looking for a more natural, organic, and earth-friendly product, [00:04:00] the Wink bed Eco Cloud should check a lot of boxes for you. Now, there are some other latex foam hybrid beds you tested, like the avocado green mattress, which has a plethora of certifications, probably the most you've ever seen. But as long as you are just looking for a latex foam hybrid bed, this one should be just fine for you unless you're looking for the most certifications that you can find in a mattress. Speaker 1: Let's move over to the subject of firmness now, and this is where the Eco Cloud mattress kind of differentiates itself a little bit. So from what we've seen, latex foam beds tend to skew toward the firmer end of the spectrum, but [00:04:30] this one actually manages to be pretty soft and open it up to even more lightweight side sleepers. In our testing, we found the eco cloud to be around a flat, medium monitor scale, which means it should work pretty well for everybody. That includes back some side and especially combo sleepers. Combo sleepers should really love the firmness of this bed and their responsive nature of the latex foam because rotated between sleeping positions is a breeze. Obviously, if you're looking for something firmer than I would suggest a different bed, like maybe the avocado mattress. And if you want something softer, there aren't really a lot of other options in the latex [00:05:00] foam category. Speaker 1: Maybe one or two other ones. And we'll try and make some other options down below in the description. But I think even if you are a primary side sleeper, you'll probably be able to get by on this mattress unlike a lot of other beds that are constructed this way. Let's shift over to talking about pricing and once you factor in discounts, this is actually a very affordable mattress for this category. So from what we've seen, latex home hybrid beds just tend to be a bit more expensive because there's a lot more care and time and effort that goes into sourcing all the materials that go into the bed. The MSRP for this mattress is normally [00:05:30] set at around $2,000, but from what we've seen, we've been watching these prices for years now. You're pretty much always looking at at least $300 off this mattress. It might change a little bit depending on if it's around a major holiday. Speaker 1: You might be able to get some free extras like sheets and pillows or something, but the price should be pretty much 1700 bucks. Year round pricing is always subject to change, though we have seen prices fluctuate quite a bit. So make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on the eco Cloud. But when it comes to the whole latex foam category, I think this is a pretty solid [00:06:00] value overall. And that leads us to the question who's you think about picking up the eco cloud mattress for themselves? And as long as you're not looking for that distinctive memory foam feel in your mattress, I think you'll probably find it to be pretty comfortable. Also, it's around a medium firmness profile, so it should work for all sleeper types, unlike a lot of other latex foam hybrids we've tested. And it's relatively affordable. Speaker 1: So even if you're not super interested in a natural and organic product, I think a lot of people will like this mattress. And if you are looking for a natural and organic mattress, this definitely checks that box. So I think a lot [00:06:30] of people will enjoy the Eco Cloud mattress. It's one of my personal favorite beds over here that I've tested, and we'll have more information about it down below in the description. If you wanna learn more, if you found this video helpful and interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. And again, discounts should be in description as well. So lots of stuff down there to help you through online mattress search. And that's gonna do it for me. This is onus seen at home Now. See you in the next one.