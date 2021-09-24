/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

EC proposes USB-C for all phones, Apple CEO not happy with leaks

Vizio M512a-H6: This is the Dolby Atmos soundbar you should buy
dolby-atmos-thumb

Vizio M512a-H6: This is the Dolby Atmos soundbar you should buy

Free Guy CGI turns reality into video game carnage
freeguy-cnet

Free Guy CGI turns reality into video game carnage

How Zach King creates his mind-bending illusions on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram
zach-king-x-cnet-2

How Zach King creates his mind-bending illusions on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

2022 Ford Expedition: Some big changes for a big SUV
ford-expedition-cms-thumb01-copy

2022 Ford Expedition: Some big changes for a big SUV

Microsoft's Surface event in 10 minutes
duo-2

Microsoft's Surface event in 10 minutes

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame
yt-surface-duo-2-c

Surface Duo 2: Microsoft's two-screen wonder gets another shot at premium phone fame

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio
nda-surface-pro-8-1

Hands-on with Microsoft's new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes
yt-iphone-13-n-mini-review-3

Review: The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini check all the boxes

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone
ios15-still

iOS 15 best features: How Focus mode improved my iPhone

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch
wireless-doorbell-vs-4

Ring 4 or Nest Doorbell Battery? Find the better fit for your porch

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120
yt-firstlook-gopro-hero-10-b

GoPro Hero 10 Black ramps up resolution, frame rates to 5.3K60, 4K120