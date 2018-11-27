Our most cherished video game memories

[MUSIC]
Really loved Road Rash.
Road Rash like three.
You could like take a chain and just whip it around and knock someone off a bike.
And I get so into it.
I'm like [SOUND].
If I ever said damn while I was playing Road Rash, I got banned from playing that for the rest of the night cuz.
Clearly, I was getting way too into it, mom was like chill out, it's just a game.
Man, if they only knew what kinda games would come after that.
Sneak the NES.
My dad forbid me from buying it.
So I bought one anyway, and he would come home from work until like four or something.
So right after school, I would play it and my sister would play it.
And we'd get in there and hook up the Nintendo, and then right before he came home he would go hide it again.
So you bought You bought a whole console behind your dad's back.
Yes.
How did that happen?
[LAUGH] Well I had a job, I was a paper route or whatever.
I really wanted to play video games, but he was hardcore against it.
So he was definitely Mad, I think I got grounded for the deception.
My older brother had a Sega Genesis and I was obsessed with Mortal Kombat.
And I was so stoked that he left me his Sega Genesis when he went to college.
I opened the box that I knew was the Sega Genesis and he wrapped it for my birthday.
And there was all the games except Mortal Kombat.
My mom made me give it to one of my friends.
I was like, no, and I was just devastated.
My first console was the Sears Video Arcade Two.
Now what this was, was a licensed by Sears But it was basically an Atari 2600.
I remember my first video game console was called the Intellivision.
I don't know if anyone knows what an Intellivision is, but the only game we had on there was Pong.
The first video game I played at home was on my very very first computer.
The radio shack Tandy TRS 80 colour computer.
Also known as the trash 80.
And was the game called Dungeon of Daggorath.
Which is prominently featured in the novel Ready Player One My first game was Sonic the Hedgehog.
this guy, he's so cute.
the thing about the game back then, there was no saving.
like once you died you had to start from the beginning.
I remember one night we still couldn't figure it out, but we didn't wanna give up.
So we would pause it, turn the TV off, because you don't want the image to burn into the TV screen.
We'd go out to dinner at like a Chili's or something and then come back and be like, all right, now, really, how are we gonna beat this?
My first video game was Sonic the Hedgehog for the Genesis.
Purchased accidentally by an uncle who thought it was a computer game at the same time my parents got me a Genesis, not knowing that it didn't come with games so it was a very convenient christmas.
First video game I remember was a console, Odyssey 2 by Magnavox.
Do you remember that?
Yeah.
It had a gunfight game.
It was these two cowboys with cactus in the middle.
Every time you fired at the cactus, because the cactus would actually ricochet the bullets back, it made the most annoying sound.
That's actually more recent than, because remember back then, you didn't beat games.
There was no beating games, the games didn't end, they just went on and on and on.
You could flip a game in an arcade.
Remember, you'd get to a certain score in Donkey Kong, the board just like, we can't put anymore numbers on the screen, so it's gonna crash or whatever.
Or he just flips and goes back to the same, the first level, but it's harder or something like that.
I feel like one of the first games I really beat, it was Portal.
And I remember I had a cold, I was out sick from work with a cold, so I was really into it, there were like crumpled up tissues everywhere.
I was like I'm gonna beat this game, couldn't breathe but I'm like this is gonna happen.
Yeah, that was a good memory.
Somebody got me to play Max Payne on PC when I was in middle school and there was a story there, and these people actually looked like people.
So yeah, I played that game all the way through several times.
Legend of Zelda, Ocarina of Time.
I never beat it, I got stuck in Jabu Jabu's belly, which isn't even that far into the game.
But I seriously was stuck in for like weeks and I would get so mad and I'd be like crying.
And I just never got out of it, like it kinda turned me off to video games in general cuz I was just so bad at them.
Banjo Gazooy.
My brother and I had a saved game that was kinda conjoined, so we would just Straight off the controller.
I accidentally deleted the saved game after about a year of playing the game and I hid the cartridge and feigned complete like innocence.
I was like I don't know, I don't know I don't know where the cartridge went.
About eight years later, he found the cartridge and got super mad.
Golden Eye for Nintendo 64, which I played in college a lot.
And I never, we've mostly played multiplayer where we were playing each other, but there was also the regular version where you could play different levels.
And I could never, I remember there was a certain level that I could never actually get past.
To this day, actually, that does haunt me.
It might have been Contra with the Konami code, with 30 lives, because it's very hard to do it without that code.
And once you did that, I think my brother and I played through Contra.
He calls me once a week and he's like, hey, remember that time we beat Contra?
I'm like yeah man, still haven't done anything at school.
Really thought about it, I think ToeJam & Earl has my heart.
Because of how cool and funky it is and how wacky these two guys, these two aliens from the planet, Funkotron Crash onto planet earth, it's totally a bummer, but you have to go collect the pieces of their ship while avoiding crazy earthlings and so it was just so weird and so creative and artistic that I could still pick it up and play for hours.
<< Skyrim.
My all-time favorite game is Skyrim.
I will say that again, my all-time favorite game is Skyrim.
I'm still playing it on the Switch by the way.
That was my entire reason for buying a Nintendo Switch.
My favorite video game of all time is the arcade version of Virtua Fighter 2.
It was so deep, like there's every character that Sony moves.
I would always tell people, so they would respect It's like a chess game.
It's like a chess match.
Wait, there's skill in that game?
I didn't think there was skill in that game.
Absolutely, skill in Virtual Fighter!
I can't believe you said that, seriously.
That was the whole point, is that there was so much skill involved!
You had to train.
I remember I would train.
Train?
[LAUGH]
When it finally came out on the Saturn, I got it.
I remember I would just play The hell out of it.
And then I went to my friend's house, and I was going through every character and beat him, with every different character, because I was that good.
Although, I suck compared to real good players.
The guys who did more training.
The guys who did more training, yes.
My all-time favorite console is the Dreamcast.
At which was short lived.
But I had tons of games on that, I used to play Crazy Taxi, Virtual Tennis.
There was a surfer game that I used to play all the time.
I first got into NBA 2K series on Dreamcast, and then all of a sudden, they just stopped making them.
Yeah, that was my favorite.
Game over!
