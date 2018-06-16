Your video, "E3 delivers plenty of sequels, AT&T officially owns Time Warner"
E3 delivers plenty of sequels, AT&T officially owns Time Warner

This week's major tech stories include a barrage of video game news from E3, along with AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner and Comcast's bid on Fox -- right as net neutrality died.
This is CNET. And here are the stories that matter right now. The biggest video game show of the year, E3, wrapped up in Los Angeles. There are no new consoles announced, but both Electronic Arts and Microsoft talked about the future of cloud streaming services. Many video game sequels stole the show. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate got lots of buzz, along with Cyberpunk 2077. AT&amp;T completed its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner two days after a judge ruled that the deal did not violate anti-trust laws. This means CNN, HBO and all of Time Warner's TV shows and movies are now run by AT&amp;T, one of the largest communication network providers. The ruling led to Comcast, bidding $65 billion to by 21st Century Fox the very next day. [MUSIC] And all of this happened the same week that net neutrality rules in the US were taken off the books. The rules were designed to stop internet providers from playing favorites, and slowing down certain types of websites So with everything that happened, it means AT&amp;T could give better treatment to Time Warner content over its network. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Stores.

