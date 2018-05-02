Your video, "Driving the London taxi of the future "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Special Features

Driving the London taxi of the future

I picked up my first passenger in the new electric-driven London black cab
3:53 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Driving the London taxi of the future.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Facebook's F8 conference, Amazon tests kids book delivery service
Facebook's F8 conference, Amazon tests kids book delivery service
1:22
Today's major tech stories include Facebook's F8 conference, the first reviews of the affordable Oculus Go and Amazon's testing of...
Play video
Video: iPhone X sales defy rumors
iPhone X sales defy rumors
1:18
Despite rumors of a slowdown in iPhone sales, Apple's earnings report revealed record profits for the company.
Play video
Video: All the things that mattered at Facebook's F8
All the things that mattered at Facebook's F8
1:48
Lexy Savvides wraps up all the important announcements at Facebook's F8 developer conference, including new privacy controls and a...
Play video
Video: Facebook redesigns Messenger with AR camera effects and instant language translation
Facebook redesigns Messenger with AR camera effects and instant language translation
1:14
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows off new ways people will be able to communicate with Messenger, including AR camera effects, and...
Play video
Video: Find a date on Facebook
Find a date on Facebook
2:39
Mark Zuckerberg announces you'll soon be able to search for a date on Facebook.
Play video
Video: New Facebook virtual reality tools let you re-create your childhood home
New Facebook virtual reality tools let you re-create your childhood home
2:14
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demos new virtual reality software that, through computerized vision software, lets you re-create your...
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg unveils 'clear history' software tool
Zuckerberg unveils 'clear history' software tool
1:30
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals a new app at F8 that lets you delete apps and websites that you interact with on a daily basis.
Play video
Video: Facebook building AI tools to protect election integrity
Facebook building AI tools to protect election integrity
2:06
At F8, Mark Zuckerberg discusses how Facebook plans to use AI tools to protect the election process.
Play video