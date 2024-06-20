Dreamfoam Essential Mattress Review: The Ultimate Mattress for RVs and Trailers? Click to unmute

So what are the five main considerations to take into account if you're thinking about purchasing the Dream foam essential mattress? We're gonna be talking all about that and more in today's video. Hey guys, I'm JD with C net. Hopefully you're doing well. And today we're gonna be talking about the Dream foam essential. This is one of the most affordable and versatile all foam beds from the brand Dream Foam, which is actually a sub brand of Brooklyn bedding. In this video. I am gonna try to discuss this bed in pretty good detail for you. But if you need any more information, once this video is through, check down below in the description to see my full written review that I recently did for this mattress. Also, we did receive this bed for completely free to review from Dream Foam. But the first thing that you should know about it is its construction elements for this review. I'm mainly gonna be going over the 10 inch queen size version of the dream foam essential. As you'll see later on in this video, there are so many other sizing and high profiles to consider with this mattress. But this is a very basic two layer all foam bed on the bottom, you have a dense support foam that acts as the main foundation for the bed. And then right on top of that sits a gel memory foam that's also pretty responsive the thicker height profiles for this mattress, namely the 12 and the 14 inch models have an additional transition layer in the center that you know, adds a little bit of pressure relief to the mattress. But for the the thinner profiles like the 10 and below, you're just skipping two layers here. So this very straightforward foam construction gives the bed a very straightforward type of mattress feel, which is the second thing that you should know about the dream foam essential. It has a firm neutral foam feel to us, even though the bed does feature a layer of gel memory foam rat on top. It doesn't really feel like a memory foam bed. It maybe gives it a little bit of pressure relief, but it doesn't respond in the way a more traditional dense viscous memory foam bed does. It's designed to be more responsive and airy. So it snaps back into its original shape pretty quickly. And when you hop on the mattress, I think you're gonna perceive the 10 inch version to be right in between a medium firm and a firm based on our test, it felt like a much firmer style of all foam bed, which is primarily gonna be beneficial for strict back and stomach sleeping. But if you're a combination sleeper or a strict size sleeper fear not because the third thing that you should know about the dream foam essential is that it has a very customizable design. And there are many different sizing and height profiles with this mattress to choose from. There are actually 22 different ones to be exact. And seven out of those 20 two are actually RV specific sizes. So if you're maybe an avid camper and you're looking for something to throw in your RV, look no further than the dream foam essential. It's probably one of your best bets online these days. Apart from the 10 inch version of the mattress, there's also an eight and a six inch. So you have some thinner profiles that are gonna be a little bit firmer. And then conversely, you have a 12 and a 14 inch, which are gonna be way softer for combination sleepers and the 14 inch is probably gonna be best for those strict side sleepers out there. We usually find that firmer mattresses often appeal to those back and stomach sleepers since they designed to be really supportive and kind of keep your back more aligned while softer beds contour to the shape of your shoulders and hips when you're on your side and they kind of offer more pressure relief in that regard. But I can't think of another mattress online that is available in so many variations in terms of construction. The fourth thing that you should know about the dream from essential are the policies of this bed's gonna be backed by online. It's gonna ship to you for completely free. Once it's in your possession, you get a 129 trial period. So a little over four full months to really see if it's gonna be right for you or not, if you want to send it back for whatever reason you can do so, but you are gonna be charged a nominal transportation fee. But on the other hand, if you want to keep it, it's backed by a 10 year warranty. So this bed's backed by some pretty nice policies. It's kind of a bummer that you can't return it for completely free like other brands, but still, it's a pretty generous set. The fifth and final thing that you got to know about the essential is its affordable price point. You know, Dream Foam is a brand, makes a number of affordable options and this is among one of the most affordable as a queen size is currently available after a discount for around the $525 mark. That pricing goes for the 10 inch version of the bed. The six and the eight inch are obviously gonna be a little bit cheaper while the 12 and the 14 are gonna be a little bit spender. And the pricing for this mattress may heavily depend on the sizing option you choose online. Again, there are 22 of them so it could fluctuate a bit. Be sure to check down below in the description to see whatever's current in terms of pricing and promotions for the dream foam essential. But in terms of a short and sweet final verdict for this mattress, I would definitely look into it if you want a basic all foam bed with a neutral foam feel that's available in a wide variety of heights and sizes to specifically match your set up. And if you want all of that for a super affordable price, I can't really see it going wrong with the dream foam essential unless you want something that's more of a dense memory foam bed or something with coils in general. But let us know what you guys think. What's your impression of the Dream Foam essential? Do you like it? Love it or hate it? R down below in the comments and let us know your thoughts if you enjoyed this video again, like it and subscribe to cnet home for so much more. Hit the description to see those discount codes and my full written review that I've done on this bed, but that's pretty much gonna do it with this one. I'm J with cnet and we'll see you in the next one.