DreamCloud vs. Saatva: Luxury Mattress Comparison

Oct 3, 2023

Speaker 1: What makes the Dream Cloud Premier Mattress, the premier model of the Dream Cloud mattress lineup? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm Messina, and we have our solar review of the Dream Cloud Premiere mattress. There are three mattresses in the Dream Cloud mattress lineup, and this is their bed that sits right in the middle. We're going to talk about what this bed is made of, what it feels like for you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to pick up the Dream Cloud Premier [00:00:30] Mattress for themselves. That sounds good. You find this video helpful. Give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, and there's going to be a lot of stuff in the description to help you with your mattress search, including full written reviews of this mattress, all the events from Dream Cloud, and hopefully discounts that we can find any. Let's just briefly run through the policies. We're going to put 'em up on screen. Speaker 1: This is pretty much what you should expect if you decide to buy a mattress online, although Dream Cloud goes way above and beyond with the trial period. Buy you an entire year instead of a hundred nights. And they also go above and beyond with a warranty with a lifetime warranty. A lot of people I talk [00:01:00] to are actually pretty confused about how to return a mattress. A lot of people seem to think you actually somehow have to roll the mattress back up and stick it in the box and then ship it back to them. That's not the case at all. If you decide to return a mattress, they will actually coordinate with someone in your area to pick up the mattress free of charge, and then you get your money back. So it's a really easy process. Don't be intimidated about the mattress returns process because it's probably not as complicated as you think. Speaker 1: More information about these policies will be linked down below in the description. Let's get into the way more important stuff now, like what this bed is actually made of [00:01:30] and what's going to feel like for you to sleep on. So this is a 14 inch thick mattress, which is pretty abnormal for beds of this price point, which we'll talk about a bit later. And this bed features pocketed coils as a primary support base, which makes it a hybrid. Hybrid beds are generally a bit more supportive and durable over the long term, especially if you're heavier body types. That's nice. It also provides some extra bounce, which some people like myself, like other people not as much. But overall, I think hybrid beds are a really nice option to go with, and it's what I personally prefer. Right above those coils, you have a Dream Cloud calls a dynamic transition [00:02:00] layer. Speaker 1: So this is really here to make sure you don't really feel the coils that much, just the bounce and support that you get from the coils. Then right above that you have a more soft, neutral, responsive foam. And then the primary comfort layer of the Dream Cloud Premier is actually a layer of gel memory foam. And then you have a really nice quilted cover that's actually woven with a little bit of cashmere, and I mean a little bit. They really like to advertise that there's cashmere in the cover and it's really not that much of the overall material in the cover, but it's always nice to have a little bit of that more luxurious material in your mattress. And [00:02:30] so the construction of the Dream Cloud Premier adds up to give it more of a responsive memory foam feel. We're comparing it to the original Dream Cloud mattress. Speaker 1: Those top two layers of comfort foams are actually flipped, so you get more of a soft neutral feel overall. But since that memory foam was on top on the premier, you get some nice body conforming sink in quality that you'd expect from a memory foam. But thanks to the coils and the more responsive foams underneath the memory foam, the feel winds up being a bit more responsive overall, which means it's not quite as dense and viscous as a bed, like a Tempur-Pedic, for example. I think people who enjoy [00:03:00] a memory foam feel in their mattress will like the feel of the Dream Cloud premiere, and it's not so overwhelming that even someone like myself who doesn't really like memory foam that much will probably find it to be pretty comfortable overall. So I think most people like the feel of the Dream Cloud premiere, but if you want something more neutral feeling, you do have the Dream Cloud original to choose from as well. Speaker 1: Let's move over to the subject of firmness now. And in our testing, we found this bed to be between a medium and a medium firm on our scale, probably closer to that medium firm. So I would say this bed is noticeably a bit firmer than your average bed. So I would say [00:03:30] it's a better option for back stomach in certain combination sleepers. If you are a strict side sleeper, I would probably recommend something a little bit softer, but firmness is always pretty subjective based on your body weight. So if you are a heavier person, you'll probably feel it to be closer to that medium. If you're a much more lightweight person, it'll probably feel closer to that medium firm. So keep that in mind when you're shopping for mattresses in general. And then let's move over the subject of pricing now. And with Dream Cloud specifically, the price you will actually be paying is going to be quite a bit different than the price [00:04:00] that they advertise for their M Ss r P. Speaker 1: So Dream Cloud sets really high MSPs and then offers steep discounts. If you go on Dream Cloud's website at any given time, odds are you'll see some countdown timer that says, oh, you only have 12 more hours to claim this deal. Don't listen to that. The deals are pretty much year round. Whatever we can find will be linked in the description. And right now as I recording this video, you can pick up the Dream Cloud Premier for around $1,100 in comparison to their roughly $1,800 M S R P. So I think $1,100 for a queen size is much [00:04:30] more reflective of the actual price of the Dream Cloud Premier in comparison to the roughly $1,800 M S R P. Depending on the time of year, that price might increase to maybe $1,200, but they also might be throwing in free accessories like sheets and pillows. Speaker 1: Right now, the sheets and pillows are not included in a mattress purchase, and that'll be an added bundle. So depending on the time of year, the price might change a little bit, but I don't think you should be paying over $1,200 for the Dream Cloud Premier unless prices change drastically. And unfortunately, prices for online beds do change pretty regularly, so it makes you look [00:05:00] down below in the description for up-to-date pricing on the Dream Cloud Premier overall, in my opinion, the Dream Cloud premiere and all the other beds from Dream Cloud are solid values. Hybrid beds in the a thousand dollars range are not that common, and these beds are well-built and they're supportive, and I think they're really comfortable. So I think 1100 bucks is a pretty decent deal. And that leads to the question, who should consider picking up the Dream Cloud premier for themselves? Speaker 1: And I think this is for someone who is looking for a hybrid bed, someone looking for more of a memory foam feel in their mattress, and someone who doesn't want to spend [00:05:30] a ton of money. And I think that's probably a pretty wide range of people. The only people I would really deter from picking up this mattress are people who want something made entirely of foam layers, someone who wants something noticeably soft instead of noticeably firm. And maybe you have an even stricter budget. That's probably the people who shouldn't buy this bed, but I think a lot of people will enjoy the Dream Cloud premiere. And you also have the original Dream Cloud mattress if you're looking to spend a little bit less and you don't like memory foam. So we did a whole Dream Cloud mattress guide video not that long ago. That video should also be linked in [00:06:00] the description if you want more details on the differences between the three beds from Dream Cloud, but I think this is a solid bet. So let us know what you think where I down below in the comment section, and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your mattress search. So be sure to take a look. If you found this video helpful are interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. But it's going to do it for me. This is on Aine at home. I'll see you in the next one.