Download video from the Web

Download video from the WebSharon Vaknin shows you three ways to download videos from Web sites like YouTube for offline viewing or personal use.
Hey, guys. I'm Sharon Vaknin and since you are watching this video, you probably spent plenty of time on video sites like YouTube too. So much so in fact that you might have some favorite videos you wanna download for repeated viewing. In my case and for any one else who creates videos, I wanna re-download videos that I previously uploaded and no longer have on my drive. The legality of doing this is up in the air as some will argue that as long as it for personal use, downloading web videos is okay. All right. With that out of the way, let's get started. The fastest and most convenient way to grab video from the net is with a handy website called KeepVid. It lets you download video from YouTube, DailyMotion, Google Video, Megavideo, Metacafe and Vimeo. To use it, find the video you wanna download and copy it's URL. Then head to keepvid.com and paste the URL in the bar up here. Now, click download and once it's done thinking, decide what file format you wanna save it in. FLV or flash, MP4 or webM are your options. If you don't know which one to pick, go with MP4 which only get easy to use the file in a variety of places like your Smartphone. Now, click the link with the format and video quality you want. In my case, I'll take 720p in the MP4 format. The video will start downloading to your computer. When it's done, you can watch it right from your desktop with no advertisements or transfer it to your phone or MP3 player so you can view it even when you are offline. Another option for Firefox users is the nifty browser extension called Net Video Hunter. It works with just about any popular video website including Facebook. Once you install the add-on from the Firefox add-on site, a button will be added to your toolbar. To use it, just head to the page with the video and you'll see the Net Video button flash letting you know that there is a video that can be downloaded. Click the button, then download and the video will be saved to your downloads folder. For you Chrome users, there isn't really an extension that works as well as Net Video Hunter. You'll to turn to KeepVid which works great or you can turn to a dedicated video download program. Two options we tested are Free YouTube Downloader for Windows which only works with YouTube or if you are on a Mac, give MacTubes a try. They're both free and get positive reviews. If you have any questions or run into any other solutions, tweet me or say what's up on my Facebook page. For CNET, I'm Sharon Vaknin.