Don't Buy an iPhone Right Now
Speaker 1: If you clicked on this video, I'm guessing you're thinking of upgrading your iPhone. Maybe you have an iPhone. That's just a few years old, like this iPhone 11 or many years old, like this trustee iPhone seven and are ready for something new. The latest iPhones have better processors, screens and battery life. Plus they're always improving the cameras and the image processing, and they usually come in really fun color options. Okay. Now that I'm thinking about it, an upgrade actually does sound pretty nice right about now, but [00:00:30] do not do it, sorry to ruin that beautiful visual, but I'm just trying to look out for you. The month of August is the worst time to buy an iPhone. Here's why Speaker 1: August is a bad time to splurge on an iPhone because new models are often announced in September. In fact, they're usually introduced in the first half of the month and released in the second half. So if you wait just a little bit longer, you'll probably be able to buy the iPhone 14 pretty soon, which may be worth it. If you're excited about rumors of a nous phone [00:01:00] with a better camera, I am definitely excited about those rumors. After analyzing years of iPhone announcement and release date, our experts found this trend often when labor day fell on or before September 3rd, the iPhone was unveiled that next week, either on a Tuesday or a Wednesday and released a week and a half later. And when the holiday was on or after the fifth, the iPhone was typically announced two days later and then released once again a week and a half after that pretty cool revelation, right? Speaker 1: This year labor day falls on September 5th, [00:01:30] which based on our analysis suggests a new iPhone will be revealed on September 7th and released a week and a half later on the 16th. And these dates align with a recent Bloomberg report. The apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 14 series on you guessed it September 7th and then release it on the 16th. Of course, there are always exceptions like when the iPhone 12 series was announced in October, 2020, but general trends over the years do suggest you'll likely be able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 very soon. And [00:02:00] we learned this week, the apple will be hosting an event on September 7th at 10:00 AM Pacific time. So who knows maybe the rumored iPhone 14 event will come then. But regardless of when that new iPhone is unveiled, you know, CNET will be here to cover all there is to know about it. Speaker 1: Subscribe. So you don't miss any of those videos, but okay, maybe you don't wanna spend close to a thousand dollars on the newest iPhone purchasing. A previous model is a great way to save some cash, but you should still hold off on buying it that's because apple tends to discount [00:02:30] earlier models when they launch new ones. For example, when the iPhone 13 series was introduced to 64, gigabyte iPhone 12 went from 800 to $700. And the 64 gigabyte iPhone 11 went from 600 to $500. Those are some pretty decent price cuts. And the 2022 iPhone release could offer some pretty sweet discounts too. If apple continues to sell the iPhone 12 mini and shapes another a hundred dollars off the price tag, we'll see it go from 600 to $500. That would make [00:03:00] it the second cheapest 5g iPhone behind the $430 iPhone se, which yes is also a 5g ready phone, but has just one main camera, much less screen real estate and no face ID. Speaker 1: And if I haven't already convinced you to hold off on buying an iPhone. Here is another reason carriers tend to offer their own discounts around new iPhone launches. Like when Xfinity mobile ran about a month long promotion, where they gave new clients a $300 price cut on the iPhone 13 series after its launch. But I get it. Sometimes [00:03:30] you just can't put off buying a new iPhone. Maybe you cracked your home button right before taking an international trip and broke your phone. I may or may not be speaking from personal experience and this may or may not be my old iPhone seven, regardless if you need a new iPhone ASAP and still want some savings, think about getting one refurbished from apple. These devices once belong to someone else, but apple guarantees they're inspected and cleaned and they include a one year warranty. Or you can look into getting a refurbished iPhone from gazelle or Amazon. Speaker 1: [00:04:00] You can find an info on the state of these devices and their warranties on their websites. And if you want an additional way to save one, purchasing a new iPhone, look into apple tradein. This program allows you to give an eligible device to apple, to get credit for a new one, like an iPhone, or you can also get an apple gift card used toward any future apple purchase carriers also often have trade in deals too, but check their websites for specifics. So there you have it. That's why August is the worst time to buy an iPhone. I know it's [00:04:30] tempting, but don't do it. Even if you have a broken home button, maybe you can stick it out for a few more weeks. I believe in you, have you ever bought an iPhone in August only to have apple release a new one a few weeks later? Let me know in the comments below. And if you enjoyed this video, which I'm sure you did, if you're still here, give us a like, and subscribe to CNET to stay up to date on all things, apple.

