Donald's blooper reel

Watch clips from Top 5's Donald Bell as he gets tongue-tied, gets angry, and gets down.
-Hey. I'm Donald Bell. And this week's got a real treat for you-- The Blooper Reel. I've been doing this for six months now and I've made a lot of mistakes and unfortunately they're all on camera. So here's the best of them. Or just use it for your voiceover. Use it to voice your home brood animatronic Abraham Lincoln. All the Presidents y'all. At number 4, with 2 Â½ star rating. I don't know, I'm looking over there yet, it's not there. At number 4, with the 2 Â½ star--. You can always find something to do with your Abraham Lincoln Robot that you built in your basement. Give us a 128 gigabyte model for heaven sake's, put a micro SD card slot on there. Oh my God. Sarah, come punch me. So it's just a matter of time just would have been cool--. Just would have been cool, what time is now? So close. You added up with 10 ADP Camcorder footage, add that up 10 ADP Camcorder footage, music [unk] camcorder footage. Fabulous. Wanna came out the iPhone [unk] iPhone [unk]. Now we've [unk]. Okay. That's right. It's the mini version of CNET's highest rated Android phone [unk] sorta, okay I'll try that again. For 2011, but 2012. You know you want to. So many great videos. All your video needs taken care of at CNET TV. Catch it.

