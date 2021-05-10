Dogecoin on the moon, Clubhouse on Android

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Elon Musk's rocket company plans to launch the Doge one mission to the moon next year, with the entire voyage paid for using the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In Space X vice president, of commercial sales, said in a statement, we're excited to launch dose one to the moon. This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit, and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce. [MUSIC] The discarded body of a Chinese Long March five B rocket, plowed through Earth's atmosphere on Saturday night. Making an uncontrolled re entry in the Indian Ocean. The US Pentagon had been tracking the rocket body since last week, but because of the unusual tumbling of the rocket body and its orbit, it had been difficult to predict where exactly the huge piece of space junk would fall back to the planet. Finally, Clubhouse, the invite only audio chat app is now available for Android devices after more than a year on iOS. The companies said Sunday that the beta would begin rolling out immediately in the US, followed by other English speaking countries, and eventually the rest of the world. Launched in March 2020, the app houses virtual rooms where you can listen in or speak on specific topics and conversations. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

