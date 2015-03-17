Dodging, drones, UAVs and quadcopters, Oh My! on the CraveCast, Ep. 11

Crave
Dodging, drones, UAVs and quadcopters, Oh My! on the CraveCast, Ep. 11Drones are everywhere today, whether they're tracking whales, crashing the Star Wars universe or attacking us on camera in the latest CraveCast.
[MUSIC] Welcome to the CraveCast, ladies and gentleman, I am your host Eric Mack, and I'm joined once again by Steven Beecham, Kelsey Adams, Bonnie Burton, Jeff Sperkman in the cnet studios in San Francisco. And specially from Minnesota, it is [LAUGH] skyping Anthony DeMonico. Oh my God, he's like our comic relief [LAUGH] for the podcast. That hat is cracking me up. I knew it was coming and I still laughed. Oh. I'm getting Rave memories. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Or [UNKNOWN]. So, as always, if you want to join the conversation for the Crave cast we're gonna be talking about drones today. You can Tweet us at Crave. And you can also join our live stream. Chat room at I believe its livestream.com/cravecast or just google crave livestream. I today am live from my hometown Taos, New Mexico in the offices of the award winning Taos News, my hometown newspaper and one time employer who lets me borrow their broadband. And one of the big stories. Here around Taos. This past week, the, the Taos news covered and CNET readers might be interested in was the day-long communications blackout that our entire town experienced last week. A five. Fiberoptic cable outside town was cut, and apparently that single cable is, responsible for all the cell phone service, all DSL and cable internet access and some of the landline service in town as well. So, simply texting your friends was suddenly replaced with having to guess where they were and literally drive over to talk to them face to face. It was crazy. Oh. But headline- I ended up driving. That headline would've been great if it was like, help, I'm trapped in the 1880s. Like, I feel like that would've been better. It was pretty close. Cuz even in the 1980s we had really big giant cellphones, right? Am I thinking right? Yeah. Did we have pagers in the 80s? Yeah, we did. Pagers? Did we have them yet? Aw, I miss the 80s. Large brick-sized, brick-size accessories. iBricks. iBricks. So, you know, next time you come to Taos which I highly recommend you might wanna call or text ahead to make sure [LAUGH] [LAUGH] You can get in touch with us. Or better yet, you could just send a drone to scout things out and see the beautiful scenery. In read for you and which brings us to today's topic of discussion. Which is drones. [LAUGH]. That thing that thing keeps hurting me. Eric, Eric where did that drone land? Totally works. Eric are you okay? Everything's. [CROSSTALK] Landing [CROSSTALK] Yeah, like his voice is suddenly high pitched as soon as that. [LAUGH] Careful, careful. [LAUGH] Eric's tragic hair cut. Yeah, we're dedicating. You can't podcast and drone fly at the same time. It's really dangerous. It's just not possible. [INAUDIBLE]. Micro drone. Yeah. And it's it's pretty nice, my daughter loves it. And drones are, you know, quickly revolutionizing a number of parts of our lives if you wanna talk about today, the least of which is that it's at least providing these gorgeous shots that I think Stephen has of Ireland to help us celebrate. The other thing happening today which is Saint Patrick's Day. Which I would be remiss in not mentioning as a member of the Macnamera Clan of Limerick. Wow This is all shot with drones That's gorgeous! just to give you an idea of what is possible today. Normally you'd need like, you know a hundred thousand dollar fee for, to pay for a helicopter for these kind of shots. Yeah, these look like those relaxation videos that you can watch on Netflix to like, meditate. Where there's you know. Right. This is really nice footage. It must have a big range. Yeah, the camera must be great quality too. It's got to be 4k. It looks 4k. Yeah. Wow, no condos there. [LAUGH] Why am I in San Francisco? Look at all that open space. And cliffs to actually fall off. And I went and I went looking last night for some other kinda Saint, Saint Patrick's Day footage. And even a day before Saint Patrick's Day, there was already a number of [LAUGH] a number of people had recorded footage of. Early St Patrick's day parade. >.I have to say i really like the footage of Ireland over us. Yeah you like that. I feel like god Mix it in a little bit. >.Yeah were good its like i feel like i should be doing inspirational yeah send money to drone church. Okay, let's look at the there we go. Oh, god. [LAUGH] Okay, this is this is where is this one? Let me see. Is it Pittsburgh? Drone, St. Pe, or St. Patrick's Day parade in- Man, they walk slow. Buffalo. Buffalo, okay. What are they in slow motion for? [INAUDIBLE]. There we go. You, you'd have to have a helicopter to get this footage, and now the next day it's everywhere online. Or they would do it with like, some sort of crane. You know? Yeah. There's always some, when I was at the Rose Bowl Parade a few years back. Right. They always had all these crane cameras. And now I'm wondering if Rose Bowl Parade would be better with drone footage at this point. Definitely. This is great. Oh, techno. Pittsburgh. [NOISE] [MUSIC] We're basically having a drone tour of every That drone's a little too close to those girls. [LAUGH] Yeah. Is it though? [LAUGH] I think from the way she's holding her arms- That girl's- Yeah, way to be kind of creepy with the drone footage there, Markman. I'm not the one who's zoomed in. I was just saying, if this is Pittsburgh, it looks really nice from above. It does. Don't go down any lower. [LAUGH] Look at all that green. Sorry, Pittsburgh. Sorry, Pittsburgh. I know, right, oops, last five years. I love this footage, it's great because when you see it from that distance. You realize how, I think they can go pretty high. I don't know. Have they done any sort of test to see how far up in the atmosphere drones can fly? They can fly pretty high. Well when Adam Savage, I wrote that story about Adam Savage testing out that was it the. DJI drone? Yeah, yeah, those are [INAUDIBLE]. And he had a really I guess we'll just show video of that some point, but there's like a really nice camera attached to that and he took it really high up. And I was wondering, how far can you take a drone before it starts freezing. Can you take it up that high? I don't know. I mean, it depends on the, on the drone, right? I mean. Yeah. I guess so. Google, Google and other companies are working on drones that will basically be in the, on the upper atmosphere. Right. So, it's a matter of technology. And it's going to be, yeah, Nasa's working on some space drone. So I guess it just doesn't really, it's all about the outer coating of it. Techno really does- And, you know- Make everything sound or look cooler, doesn't it? [LAUGH] At least it's not from a distance. [MUSIC] Yeah. So, you know where we were, we decided we wanted to talk about drones today. And, we were going back through the crave archives. There's just an insane amount of stuff we've covered about drones. Literally, just from last year. We've done, we've written on some interesting footage of. There's drones that have flown over, killer whales, as they're migrating. There's drones that have gone into the ruins of Chernobyl, and given us a tour of that. There's drones that have flown through the world's biggest caves. And you were talking, just now, Bonnie, about. Yeah. You know, well, how far can these drones go? And technically NASA is working on a drone submarine that could be launched in the 2040s to literally go explore the ocean of titan, one of Saturn's moons. Oh that's so cool. The potential of, of drones is, is kind of incredible and we wanted to talk today about the potential and the problems of drones. This is the, the Titan submarine drone Yeah. That is The Kraken! Nasa is working on right now. I, I know right? I waiting to put it Krakan ma. I'm waiting for Nessie to pop up. Oh no, giant space. Squared that's the. Yeah. Oh! Yeah. Definitely giant spacecraft. I know when's our off world colony going to be there? Oh that's great. So what do you guys think about drones is this the kind of thing that like you get actually excited about or is it just kind of another, a weird novelty. I, I would like to do a quick survey of us. How many of us have, own drones right now? Like, I don't really have a- have a drone. [CROSSTALK] Core clock- Well, my dad, I bought one from my dad. Well, I shouldn't say, we shouldn't say drone or quad copter, cuz there's a difference between the two at some- What is the difference? What is the distinction? How funny. Because I feel like a drone that can fly on its own. The reason I bring this up is every time we write about, any kind of quad-copter or drone story on CNET, and we only a half- we only have the the tag for drone- there's no tag for quad-copter. We get a bunch of comments from people going this is not a drone. This is a not a drone, it's a quad-copter. Because there's-. A lot of bad I think PR with drones, especially with military, cuz obviously military use unmanned vehicles, flying vehicles, these drones to, for military warfare. So I think some people are trying to get away from the. So just the usage of, generic usage of the word drone. Yeah, and I, and I think conversely people feel like calling your quad copter a drone is like trying to make it sound more badass than it is. Yeah, it's like. You know, it doesn't really have a payload, it's just like. It's like calling your Gremlin a Lamborghini. It's not, no? [LAUGH] I don't know. But it's, it's, I love quad copters, I think they're great, but I think there's a difference between a quad copter you got like on Amazon or Radio Shack and a drone that's military grade that could wipe out a whole town. So, I think that the issue- About like $10. By $10, yeah. Eventually, this, is this why Radio Shack went under? Is because the quadcopters were destroying towns? I, I like that drug smuggling drone. I thought that was hilarious. Yeah. Well. [LAUGH] Got a million and one uses. According. Yeah. So according to Rotoguru in our YouTube chatroom 400', Bonnie, is the legal height to fly [CROSSTALK] But that's the le, that's just the law, it's not the actual how far they can go up, it's just how far you're allowed to go up. Right. Right. Okay. Right. Airspace. Right. I'm just curious how far. Like, I'm waiting for our first plane crash story, where too many people had drones that went too high and knocked a plane out. So that's what I'm, kinda like birds getting caught in the engine. Right. Mm. I, I wonder. I'm sorry, I'm giving all these horrible ideas for people. [LAUGH] There like. There was at least one [CROSSTALK] Lets test it. There was at least one emergency landing, there was an emergency landing somewhere in the US of a, because a drone got too close to a commercial flight. Oh I remember that. So it, it has happened. Okay, okay, okay. I know, okay. A, anyway, we should continue our talk and not let me give any more bad ideas. [LAUGH] We could put a cattle prod on the front of one. We'll get some bad ideas later. I'm just waiting for the lawsuits to come piling in. Well, Bonnie said... Yeah. So let's. Anyway. Well that, that fire throwing drone, are we clear on the drones? I mean, that's at the end, no, I'm sorry Eric, let's get back to [LAUGH]. I mean, I guess I feel like you know, that the main potential is there's some really cool potential for, for science, obviously. I mean, we've written about drones flying like, literally, over in, into and over volcanos... This whale one's great. The whale one. The whale one is really cool. Yeah. Of what, is that 5 killer whales that are left, is that the 5 that are left? Oh. Sorry. That's a pod on our podcast. I know. Oh, they're so majestic. [MUSIC] But you know, also, drones have been used to kind of check out the, the Fukushima, irradiated areas. Yeah. And there's, you know, there's really interesting potential for that, but, I think what work- The Chernobyl one's great. The Chernobyl one's great, cuz how often are we gonna, none of us are gonna are gonna take a,. Trip to Chernobyl. So it's kind of cool. Right. I mean, it's cool and also eerie, kind of like the Auschwitz tour that there was done with the drone as well. Yeah, that is a very cool. Where it's just an eerie tour of destruction and decay and. And sort of similarly, Bonnie, that one you did about the drone that toured the Napa earthquake damage, you know, they can go into places that people can't go yet, check out the disaster situations to see if, you know, people need rescuing. That was great. This is like the first like good use of the drones, too, that we saw. This was last year when we had that huge earthquake and I mean not huge by 1989 standards, but still it was pretty amazing. How much damage that was done in Napa, and I wrote this story, and this is before we had a lot of drone footage of regular people taking drone footage. You assume it's for insurance purposes, but it was really interesting to see all the damage and he was going in and out of buildings that had some pretty massive destruction from- this earthquake, and you can, it's kinda cool cuz you see people in the street like waving at the drone, cuz this is before, like, everyone had a drone, everyone had a quad copter so, they're like, hey, look at the sky. But, this is pretty amazing footage, and I, you know, unfortunately, when we have that big earthquake like they keep saying is gonna happen here, we're gonna get more drones put in. Did this guy get fined? I don't think so. No. This was a long time ago. No, this, this is in August in 2014, so this is before all those restrictions were in place. He didn't go up too high, I mean, it was mostly just building, rooftops. When we get to the Adam Savage footage of him doing the quadcopter. Footage. He goes really really high up because he wants to see how far, I mean he's a myth buster so of course he wants to see how far high up he can take the drone, and it's really crazy high and then he brings it back down pretty quickly because he doesn't want to freak everybody out. But I mean that's what we do when we get electronics we want to test their limits right? We want to see how high they can go, how fast they can go. Can we see that? I don't know. Let me see if I can find it. Yea, we can talk about other stuff in-between. Sorry. So there was some, there was some that like maybe a year ago somebody had used a drone to basically get, similar footage, but it was of tornado wreckage, in the midwest. Yeah, yeah. Like flew over that and then sold that to. The tv station and was fined $10,000. Why? Cuz it was an un, you know unregistered commercial use. Well it cuz. Oh, cuz you sell the footage. Commercial use would still. I don't know if those. Yeah once you sell the footage. Right I don't know if that's even. Yeah, once you sell the footage cuz it cuz. More like more like the beer delivery drones [LAUGH] and the Amazon drones. And that's the other thing, are, are you guys like excited about the, the potential for, you know, like drone deliver services and what Amazon was trying to do. Which apparently the latest round of regulations [INAUDIBLE]. Yeah, lets hear from our jester. I feel like our jester hasn't spoken. [LAUGH] It's Anthony. [CROSSTALK] [LAUGH] Yeah I mean I, so I shoot, I use Amazon on the time so the idea of having drones being able to, to deliver things more quickly and [LAUGH] The jingling. Probably. [LAUGH] Yeah, sorry, I'm jingling. [LAUGH]. Not necessarily more safely to us. So it's I mean a, I don't know, I go back and forth on the delivery, Joan, aspect of things. Because I don't necessarily want to see thousands of drones buzzing about over- Yeah. The lovely town of St. Paul. But, things- You might get flown in, right? Well, you might be glad to have one come to your window. I don't know, I feel like the wind chill and ice would take those drones down pretty quickly. They freeze in the sky, I would assume. It's weird, because Parks and Recreation during their final season, they did it, because it was set in-was it 2017? It was great because they totally covered drone. So they had kind of like a fake Google called grizzle.com and it was like a combination of Amazon and Google using big data to spy on everybody in the town in Pawnee, and it was great because they had this whole episode about drones, and of course Ron Swanson shoots one down, cuz he's like, what is this doing over my, you know, property. And that's not a big joke, because in Wyoming and Colorado they're, you know, considering legislation where it's okay to shoot a drone if it goes over your property. So, I have a feeling there's going to be a lot of drones used as skeet shooting. And I don't, I don't know what the, what's going to end up happening, but if you're going to start using drones for delivering everything, from. Books to wine, better be careful where you fly over because you could get shot down. Well yeah, and then there's the possibility, like if a drone comes into your yard and films you, you don't know if it's just going to a neighbor's to deliver something or maybe it's a Peeping Tom and somebody mentioned in the chatroom that the paparazzi could misuse them. It's going to be like neighbors gone wild, drones gone wild. You just don't know. And also I'm. Really surprised the paparazzi hasn't gotten at all into this. I have seen the drones spying on Miley Cyrus. Okay. I have seen a story about that. Well, that makes sense. Because there's so many, So paparazzi is doing it already. Well there's so many like, backyards in Hollywood Hills of crazy crap that's going down with celebrities. Yeah. That if they were smart, the paparazzi would, see, this is like, bad idea podcast. But it's like- No, bad idea is, is like, how come they haven't gone to the nude beaches yet? Yeah! Yeah! Well, no, those nude beaches aren't exactly the most picturesque, if you know what I'm saying, but, yeah. Yeah. I thi, I think that they're not there, pretty much tells you. Right, but see if I had a drone, these are all the pla, I would be going over Skywalker Ranch, I'd be going over the Pentagon, I'd be going over. Body farm, which is where they keep all the corpses for the FBI to check out to do research. Like, I would be going over the worst places po, well, Skywalker Ranch is awesome, but Body Farm would be horrible drone footage. Of corpses- I would imagine so. Corpses rotting. So someone do that. [LAUGH] Unless you're into that kind of thing. Well, someone did crash at the White House. Oh, that's right. That's right. On the White House front yard. I don't know why I called it yard. [CROSSTALK] White House lawn. Why did I call it a yard? Like it's, like, some sort of hillbilly front yard. [CROSSTALK] Got some interesting footage. Anyway. So yeah, it crash, one crashed on the white house lawn by apparently a drunk former employee. [LAUGH] Who. Take this government and shove it. Yeah. We've all, we've also seen drones, caught smuggling drugs. Like that's actually happened. What was it, three kilo's of meth apparently. That just seems so unsettling. The drone crashed. Yeah. Well that's, that spawned a whole debate of, if your robots or drones do illegal things, are you held responsible? Like- This one was autonomous too, it was doing its own thing. Yeah, yeah. I love a- No one was driving it. I wanna be on that jury. It double crossed its owner, and set up a business for itself. Yeah, it's like, it saw too many episodes of Breaking Bad, and thought, I could do this. The drone was all, I don't know where this stuff came from. Yeah. It's not mine. It's not mine. Look, I don't even have hands. I'm just carrying. Here's the drone actually right here. Oh. I was six, it had six copters so what is it? Hexacopter. Hexacopter. Where's the odeccacopter? Could that copter look any more guilty? Look at that it's like a copter mug shot. That is a mug shot. [CROSSTALK] They're rebooting the wires. Bright lights. It looks slightly drunk. Yeah, it's great. I love that. I can't wait til we start having like drone and robot mug shots because their owners are not gonna take responsibility and they're like "Well, it's the AI. I didn't, it's learning. It's not my fault." An-Anthony, didn't you cover some other stories of drones kind of misbehaving or being used in nefarious ways that I'm leaving out. Yeah so I did those two, I did the White House and I did the meth smuggler. But then we also had a tech blogger at I think popular science who went on Fox. Friends to teach drone safety. Oh yeah. And just as he's starting to talk to them about how to keep your drone out of trouble, he crashes it into the camera man. [LAUGH] Meant to do that. But yeah. It's Fox news, so you never know. Yeah. I love that. I love that you're trying to teach safety, and the safety does not happen. Although I'd assume you know, like like Eric over there, it's kind of hard to fly a drone while trying to talk and, you know, podcast or be on video at the same time. So, cut him, cut him a little bit of slack, and I'm not just saying that because I used to write for Popular, stuff Mechanics. [LAUGH] I've been, I've been doing a. Auto record this whole time. [LAUGH] Yeah. I love every time Eric tries to like use the drone it sounds like the dentist office gone wrong. It's really, really scary sound that drone or that copter makes. Do you guys want to see the segment, I think I have it crashing and I have it. Yes. I have it here for you. It might be good for business, it could come with some real dangers for everyday Americans. Jay Mosher's here automater of Popular Science Magazine he's here to break down how drones work. Now the government may have a good reason to regulate them. [LAUGH] Dave, first off, how they work. We saw it a little in the hall. That looks like a remote control, and that looks like a drone. That's right. You got a remote control. You've got [CROSSTALK] Wait, wait. You've got to back this up. That's clearly too technical. [CROSSTALK] That probably is the drone that landed at the White House. It looks eerily similar Fox News, making it political. [INAUDIBLE]. Compassion, no one's compassionate. You're sober right? It's coming up. Probably about thirty seconds. Doing journalism, so called journalism. It's set up. Regulate in your mind. Why are they wimping like this? Regulate because these are really powerful little devices. There was a kid in Brooklyn who was actually killed by one, he was 18. A year or two ago. What? Really? Like these can. I didn't hear about that. I don't believe this. Particular model it's a lower power one than he was using but it's important to understand that. Was he holding on to it as he jumped off a cliff. You don't want to get them around children you don't want to fly them into planes. [CROSSTALK] This is a phantom DJ 1 or DJ I. [CROSSTALK] Yeah, yeah definitely. Dont mess with Texas. Come on, crash the dang thing. [LAUGH] All right, here we go. Gonna crash in there. Alright alright let's see it. Point out that this has got some sort of a little. There we go big brother. Big brother. So you can fly these over fields. [INAUDIBLE]. What I'm worried, though, those are, those are big drones, and Stacy's gonna have an issue with those. Can you turn the, can you turn the drone around? Get the cameraman. Yeah...woah! Yeah, there we go. Okay, that was pretty scary, actually. A commenter in our chatroom here says that one issue is that it didn't have GPS lock. Oh. And I'm expected to fly in an enclosed space. See, this is what happens when you don't have geeks running things. Oh. And, yeah geeks, cuz this is the thing, if you, you start having all these, like, people running drones and copcop, quad, quadcopters that don't know what they're doing, cuz I don't read the manual before I set things like this off, [LAUGH] Who knows what could happen? There are manuals? [LAUGH] There, I know, right? So I feel like it's up to us, the smart people, to not let these things happen. But. I do, I don't know if we're gonna get to this, but I do love footage of when drones are killed. So, I Yeah Like it when animals attack drones and quadcopters and this is Oh yeah do you have Steven More prevalent. Yeah. Yeah. This is the kangaroo attack. Now keep in mind, this is a mom kangaroo protecting her Joey. Immediately, yeah. So this is totally respectable for a kangaroo to take down. To be fair, kangaroo's are supposed to be sort of ill-tempered, aren't they? Yeah, well they're great boxers. [INAUDIBLE]. Quadcopter and drones, but this is great. Oh here we go. Oh he's got hawkdrop.>>Oh, in slo-mo. The slo-mo is great. Oh, ah.>>Look at this hawk coming in for the kill. Gorgeous. Gorgeous. [NOISE] [LAUGH] Nice. I want one of you as like, paparazzi, and like, Sean Penn punches the drone. [LAUGH] Yeah, right? Great. Hawks are very scary though. I've played golf lots of time and I always see hawks killing other birds. Yeah. No I've- They're ruthless. No joke. And you can't go anywhere near their nest-. because they will attack everything and anything They're no joke. Yeah. Mississippi Kites are the same way. They're another bird that really are notorious for attacking anything that goes near a tree that has a nest in it. Very nice. So I, I dunno why I like seeing drones destroyed by animals but I feel like that should be a TV show. [INAUDIBLE]. Just to cause trouble, just trolling the animal kingdom? Not if you really want them to look, well I mean this is the whole thing with the military, right, is they wanted surveillance drums that actually could look like hummingbirds, and they were using in the Middle East, but. In the MIddle East there wasn't that kind of bird that existed so it was kind of like. Well, that's some planning in action. Yeah, and they may as well have made it a taradactyle at that point. That would be bad [CROSSTALK]. So it would be crea-, yeah. [LAUGH] I know, right? I would love a taradactyle drone. Like what if they made it look too much like a bird? So you just, your footage is just kinda like shaky? Right. You know. Right or big or actual big bird. Yeah. Would be great. But not they are trying to make them look a little less droney, a little more animal or bird like or animal like. So they can get away with surveillance but then unfortunately. Part of this is the more you make it look like a bird, the more birds will attack it. So, they're having problems Should make one that looks like Mothra. Yeah. I mean, I don't know. the, the possibilities are pretty endless and they're trying to do more and more insect. Looking drones so they can have mosquito surveillance and that sort of thing, so we'll see. Swarm of locusts are coming. I mean the military has a lot of money to do this. They can do whatever they want and once the military rejects it, we get it at store. The military should do cat drones because. No. Oh no, don't show this. It could be really, really effective on the battlefield. What is this? A taxidermy? [LAUGH] This taxidermy cat. Aw. Yeah, I know. Pee-wee, Pee-wee Herman would say this is the luckiest cat in the world. No one, no one would ever suspect. [LAUGH] Yeah, yeah, yeah. [CROSSTALK] Somebody could have warned me about this [CROSSTALK]. Oh. Hey military, this is your next drone. Yeah, that, no one will notice that at all. Little warning for the cat lady people. Aww. That guy did it cuz he wanted a cat. Come on, do you have a unicorn chaser drone video for Kelsey so she can, she can forget that poor cat? Oh, we'll make the Star War's ones. Oh, yeah, let's do Star War's ones. Here's the computer. A one. I want to do one quick call out. Ruth Monkey in our chat room. Awesome. Pointed out a use, I had never heard of this Mayo Clinic she says is actually studying drone delivery of blood and plasma to hospitals and clinics and instead of using full size helicopters, it would be faster. That's great. That's pretty cool. I hadn't heard about that. I can't wait til you've read the plotline on Vampire Diaries. [LAUGH] [CROSSTALK] Just saying. No, people could hijack them for money or drinking. [CROSSTALK] That's so going to be on CSI. Yeah the only problem. Oh God, CSI Cyber. The only problem with that if it wrecks that's a gruesome wreck. You do not want. Drone the carrying blood to fall on you, that's a bad scene. That's a [LAUGH] that's a Carrie moment waiting to happen. But, That will be in the next reboot. But that's kinda cool though, at least their thinking of, you know, life saving Yeah Ways for drones to help us, so, thanks. So just almost as important as that is, Star Wars [CROSSTALK] If we want to do the one that, yeah, so this is the one I wrote about [CROSSTALK] on the camera is wrong, because just like all of most of us, we don't set our date right, so this did not happen in 2012, cuz this dri, this copter. Quadcopter did not exist then, but this guy suited up his, speeder bike vintage toy with a scout trooper on top and then put the camera in the scout trooper's helmet. So you can get the point of view of the scout troopers, speeding around like it's Endor, but it's really just a park. The point of view of a scout trooper speeding around Endor, is in a series of fireballs. How cool! I know! This is so cool though, because I was so impressed- He's crashing a lot less, than the, the [INAUDIBLE] You know, there's no Ewoks throwing sticks at him. That's true. But I was so impressed at how this, I mean it looks top-heavy, right? It looks like it would fall. And yet, it's doing a great job. It's a good plane actually. Yeah because usually when you put action figures, or any kind of toy on a drone, it's gonna fall off immediately, but he. The bunny does in fact know this. I do. Yeah. I do. I tested this out on many things. Chewbacca and drones don't mix. The fur gets caught in the quadcopter fans, just so you know. Oh God. That's a crash. But, this is pretty awesome, and the cool thing, is that he has. The guy who did this has a whole in a whole i, not a whole, he has a whole, God I'm so excited. Instructions on how to do this yourself on makethings.com. So you can make this yourself if you have these toys which I do, which I totally want to do this. I don't have the quad copter but I'm totally gonna make one of these. I just love that you put a camera in the head. Because you could do- Talk about surveillance, no one would know. Mm-mm. Yeah. Everyone would be so stoked to see that they wouldn't care if it was like- Like if you saw that at a nude beach you'd be so excited. Yeah, I mean- Right? It'd be much better than birds or even a pterodactyl because people would be so excited to see it. I know.>> They'd just be like oh, come on in. Look at our, our nuclear- Yeah. . But what I Yeah. Love about these tut-, love about these crafters is a lot of them have put tutorials up on makethings.com or instructables.com That is really cool. So you can do it yourself and I think that's the whole point too is more and more people are tinkering with these And they don't feel like I have to be the only guy with the [CROSSTALK] drone, yeah? Yeah, like this one Yeah. I think this is the one it's either the malat-, Millennium Falcon or yep, and, and you put lights on it. Dude. How cool is this. This is pretty cool he just cut it out of like some really light rubber material and then he painted it. Yeah. And put the LED light kit on it. So pretty. I was wondering if there were heat issues. No, no heat issues at all. So cool, look at that. That's better than the original hunk of junk. [LAUGH] Well it's very it turns really well too. Yeah. So much control. You hovered with that thing? Would it help if I got out and pushed? It might. You don't have to impress me you know. Oh my god we're gonna just keep quoting. We know all the millennium falcon quotes. I always say this, but it does bother me that I don't see compartments to smuggle stuff in. I feel like that's an important part of the millennium falcon. That was where's Chewbacca sit? Now, see, he's actually smuggling the quad copter. That's the beauty of it. Brilliant. Now, don't tell me the odds. Sorry. [LAUGH] Sneak that one in there. And it's also the footage is great too because where they're filming it actually looks kind of, I mean it's obviously it's Earth, but it's kind of spacey. So this is the TIE Interceptor. TIE Fighter. The Interceptor. Oh, sorry. No, it's still a TIE Fighter, it's just TIE Fighter Interceptor, which is Vader's TIE Fighter. Oh. Geek alert. Cuz it's pointy. Cuz it's pointy. [INAUDIBLE]. Yeah same, same model drone, he's putting different body on top of it. Yeah. Oh my God, that's so cool. I wanna see him do like, an Obi-Wan's ghost drone. Now, here's the thing. [LAUGH]. Yeah, right. You can't do all of the vehicles in Star Wars cuz they, I don't think they really lend themselves for copter capabilities. Yeah. But like, slave one I think would be a little difficult. The B-Wing. Yeah, even god, there's so many- Like I'd love to see a pro-bot, done as a drone. Oh yeah. Because it would be great for surveillance because that's what they Yeah. were used for. Plus they sound cool. Plus they sound cool. I don't know. [LAUGH] I was talking to Steven about this earlier. Before the-. The podcast is, why are, aren't we seeing any Star Trek ones? Cuz I would love to see the Enterprise or a Klingon ship maybe? I dunno. I think it would be cool to have other ships involved. Come on Firefly fans. Yeah I was just, I- Come on Browncoats. I wanna see a Serenity. Let's see a Serenity drone. Yeah. Kickstarter. Sorry. [LAUGH] Well there is. For Harry Potter fans, there is sort of like, kind of like the drone equivalent of Quidditch, which is this thing that Anthony wrote about. What, what's Zyro, Anthony? Oh, oh god, Anthony! [LAUGH] Yeah. So, I don't know. If I could describe Zybro, or Zyro in a statement it would be that they're, they're trying to make drones basically balls in sports. So you know, like a tennis ball, you use a, a little racket to send the drone back and forth to someone. They're- Now, all I keep thinking is if I saw this people at a park, I would beat them up. [LAUGH] Cuz first of all, you're pretending to hit a ball, which you could do without a drone for free. And also, the second thing is, most kids are gonna wanna whack the crap out of that thing. Oh, yeah. Yeah. [CROSSTALK] So, anybody under the age of 20 is probably gonna destroy it within five minutes of play. I don't think that's what it's for though, I think, cuz you can use a drone to play with another drone with this thing. And so I think it's for people who already have a drone. And as they're trying to find new stuff to do with it. If they have drones Trying to justify their purchase. Exactly. If they feel that their drone is lonely and needs a drone friend to play racquetball with I would understand that. [LAUGH] Dronely. They do to Dronedr. Yeah! [LAUGH] Dronedr! Wait, just you wait. They have hover left, hover right. Yeah. Now if it's drone vs drown, that's kinda cool, but this just looks like hipsters in a park. There should be a, there should be a fiber to spy license line. Eh. And, and yeah, so it really is hipsters in a park. And sadly, they, so this was launched as a Kickstarter campaign, and they only raised about 2,000 out of their $50,000 goal. Aw. This project was not funded, as cool or weird as it was. Nobody wanted to be looking like that in the park, huh? Yeah. It's no hoverboard Kickstarter. But what is, really? I don't know. It just, it seems like I, I guess I shouldn't mock people for trying to do innovating new ways to play in the park, but Oh, why not? It just seems so silly. It just seems like in a very expensive. Hipster, hobby, where as again, if it's a drone on drone type thing, which I know sounds dirty. But if it's drone on drone type sports, that's cool. [LAUGH]. But if it's people pretending to hit a ball in the park with racquets, and it's a drone hovering around them, I kinda feel sad for them. It's like if you, if you wanted the embarrassment of playing the Wii. But outside in front of people. [LAUGH] Careful can see you right, right. So true. I don't know I feel like it would be cooler if it was a way to get people to exercise. Like if you had drones chasing you like zombie run but it's a drone. Oh hell. Hell yeah, dude. Then, Well, people already have to chase their drones. I don't know, like, I saw a lost drone poster in my neighborhood. Oh. And, I gave, I gave Stephen the link. Oh. But I think we might have actually shown that here before. I think I saw it, yeah. Yeah, yeah. Oh, poor lost drone. Yeah, it's just like a lost pet thing, and there's the there's the area that they think it probably got lost in, then there's a larger area drawn on that it might have escaped to. Right. And, [COUGH]. Well maybe we'll start seeing more and more drone napping. I don't know are people. Well we also. Kidnap drones. We also like a month ago, or two months ago posted that video of a guy who his drone was gonna fall into the water. [INAUDIBLE] Quick poll to wrap things up. Before we have to go let's do a quick poll. How long do we each think it will be until we actually see drones in our lives on a daily basis? I'm giving it five years, maybe as soon as two. {CROSSTALK} I feel like we have drones in our lives on a daily basis, now. {CROSSTALK} Yeah, I think it's, Stephen, I think for you it's a little different. {LAUGHING} Professionally, you've. We all work for Crave. Well, okay, think of where you grew up, if you didn't grow up in California. I grew up in Kansas. So, the only way I could think drums being used as opposed to just, kids being bored, and they want something to do, is for farming, I, [CROSSTALK]. Crop dusting really small crops. Crop dusting's not a bad idea, actually, cuz crop dusting's really super dangerous. This ain't like dusting crops, boy. It might illegal now, actually. Probably. I don't know. Actually, I wonder about people growing pot up in California. Like California. Yeah. Like northern, up here. Oh, yeah. Because you need to sort of patrol your boundaries and such. Well there's- I mean, I gather. There's been some stories that have been floating around the internet about DEA using drones to find pot fields. Oh. And I was just saying like, I can't wait till they start find all dead bodies. Because every Law and Order episode, someone finds a dead body in a park. So now. That's why we don't go to the park. Drones are gonna be starting. Well if you watch secrets and lies you can be number one suspect so that's why yeah right? So I, I don't know. I was reading a book. I feel like I feel like drones will be used more and more. There's recreational drones and then there's commercial use drones, right? [LAUGH] So I don't know. And then there's medical drones. And then there's medical drones. Yeah, I mean, and that's that. [LAUGH] I think recreational drones were already there. Medical drones. [LAUGH] I need a drone for my glaucoma, okay? [LAUGH] Oh my god! That's such a great idea. I mean like a, a. [INAUDIBLE]. Dramatic pause. [LAUGH] I'm gonna go for five years, because it seems like a really good idea, and I just expect somebody's gonna **** it up. I think we're gonna do a price is right, we're gonna get a year and a month. [LAUGH] Year and a day. One dollar, Bob. I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and say I don't think it's gonna happen. Really? I don't. Cuz of regulations and stuff? Yeah, I think it's too complicated, too dangerous. I don't think it's gonna happen. It's why we don't have hover cars. Yeah. What he said. Well, we may not be the country that does it. There might be other countries like- Japan. Liechtenstein. Japan. I mean, U-, UK had the mistletoe drone before we got the mistletoe drone, for TGI Fridays. [LAUGH] And what a good idea that was. Well, that was weird cuz the TGI Fridays one that happened here in the United. [INAUDIBLE]. [INAUDIBLE]. [INAUDIBLE] What's your take from Minnesota? Yeah. Yeah I'm probably biased cause I live here in the middle of nowhere also. You know five million people live here but [LAUGH] we're, we're probably still two or three years away even recreationally so probably I don't know five to ten years to start seeing drones flying all around us. Well here's the thing too in the midwest, more and more people would be apt to shoot them down out of the sky. I, I know- We're a little more progressive than that, but maybe. [LAUGH] Not where I'm from. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Wyoming, Wyoming and Colorado definitely, they already have that in city council meetings. Where, are we allowed to shoot drones that come over our property? So, I think they're, Deer Trail, Colorado, Yeah, I think they're more, It was Deer Trail, Colorado. [LAUGH] They're less worried about Amazon, more worried about Big Brother. That's, you know, that's more of a militia thing, I think, but, Mm-hm. Anyway, I, I, I don't know. I would like to see more drones. I just don't want to see my sky flooded with tiny little drones, tiny little packages everywhere. [INAUDIBLE]. So. Well they've already moved everything to the new place anyway. [LAUGH] What the apple complex? Yeah. Hey that's a good segue, wasn't there a video of a drone on the, the new Apple. Yeah I think we're actually wrapping up. I think there was. Oh sorry, sorry Eric. Yeah Kelsey, Kelsey, why don't you take us out. Yeah keep us on track. Take us out with a teaser for The Flash. Okay, so. Well they're fast. The Flash has been gone for a month and the new episode finally tonight. I'm really excited. And one reason, I was talking it about with Eric, was that I did a couple posts on Crave about the show and one of them is about that prison. In that ridiculous prison that they have where they lock everybody up forever with no, no rights and no food. No human contact and no view. No toilets. Nothing to read. Not even a bed right? Yeah. So. Does it look this? Oh that's. [LAUGH] Sorry. Apple campus. That's Apple, Apple. The network is actually trying to diffuse that. I mean not in response to my post, but just a lot of people have been asking. So they are doing a series of blog posts about Asico, who is one of the characters, about what great care he takes of everybody. Oh Only its so disgusting. Like they have one female prisoner and it's all about how he like barges in and she like turns her back towards him to make him go away and then she talks about her boyfriend and he's all mad that she's friend zoning him. Okay so here's a romantic tip guys, you can disappear somebody. [LAUGH] Or you can complain that she's friend zoning you. [LAUGH] You really can't do both. Without sounding a little slimy, so. Wow, that's like dating tips at Guantanamo Bay dating tips. Right. That should not be necessary. And yet apparently the CW's confused about that. Wow. So, anyway. But I love the show. I'm looking forward to it. That's tonight. Yay! Yay. Alright well I think that's all the time that we've got for this craze cast. So for the rest of us. [LAUGH] What, what? Weird drone. Okay. Take care of yourselves. [LAUGH]. And we'll catch you next month on the crave cast. [LAUGH] Okay. Oh. [MUSIC]