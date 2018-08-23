CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "DNC says hacking threat was a false alarm"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
DNC says hacking threat was a false alarm
From The 3:59 show: It turned out to be a test from the Michigan Democratic Party.
1:29
/
August 23, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for DNC says hacking threat was a false alarm.
Coming up next
Take the strain off your legs with this exoskeleton
How NACA became NASA
The race for 5G, and a promise to keep it cheap
Microsoft searches for new ideas in its summer hackathon
Xbox has become the voice of consumers at Microsoft
T-Mobile wants to expand coverage and lower prices with 5G
How huge lasers could zap a probe far beyond our solar system
Microsoft finds more Russian political meddling
Google Fit adds 'Move Minutes' and 'Heart Points'
A look at Amazon's rumored DVR device
Latest
Security videos
Microsoft finds more Russian political meddling
1:06
August 21, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The software giant shut down several fake websites.
Play video
Hackers take on new voting machines at Defcon
1:41
August 13, 2018
From The 3:59 show: Here's a vote of no confidence.
Play video
Plenty of Android phones came with vulnerabilities pre-installed
1:01
August 10, 2018
Security researchers from Kryptowire found 38 vulnerabilities on 25 Android phones.
Play video
Credit card readers had a vulnerability where you pay the price
1:09
August 9, 2018
Security researchers at Black Hat found some flaws with mobile payments.
Play video
Google is releasing its own 'Titan' security key to prevent phishing
0:56
July 25, 2018
Carry it like you would your house key.
Play video
Google Chrome pushes the web toward HTTPS
1:50
July 24, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The web browser introduces "not secure" message to users on HTTP sites.
Play video
Facial recognition is turning your face into your passport
1:12
July 18, 2018
Forget long lines at immigration and passports left in your hotel room. The future of travel and airport security is all about biometrics.
Play video
This USB fan from the Trump-Kim summit is safe from viruses
1:00
July 17, 2018
We sent it to security researchers to take it apart. Here are the results.
Play video