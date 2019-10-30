DJI's Mavic Mini is a pocketable folding camera drone you can fly anywhere

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the new DJI Mavic mini and as you can see it's a really tiny drone. It's it's DJ X first drone for 2019. It's an incredibly small drone Very lightweight it's only 249 grams, then that's its take off weight, which means you can fly it in a lot of places including the US without getting it registered first. That's really good news for people who want to just casually fly drone and don't feel like registering with the FAA. [MUSIC] The mini does look like a smaller Maverick air but don't expect that drones features This is actually more like DJ eyes little spark drone but it folds, to get the weight down. The mini doesn't have any extra sensors for obstacle avoidance or recognition. So you'll have to learn how not to crash this one on your own. I got to fly it for a few minutes and it's just as easy and responsive as DJ is other Maverick drones and since it's smaller, you can fly it in tighter spaces. It's also really quiet. I was standing within a few feet of it having Conversation without shouting or having problems hearing. Less noise in a small size will make this a better choice for more discreet and conspicuous flying. Kind of like the difference between shooting pictures with your phone instead of a large SLR. The controller is compact like the drone but you do have controls for the camera in back including a tilt dial so you can point to 90 degrees straight down, straight ahead or anywhere in between. The camera is a step up from the sparks. The Mini can shoot video at up to 2.7K in 30 frames per second and 12 megapixel photos and it's on a 3 axis motorized gimbal. So you'll still get the smooth video and stable pictures as you would with any other DTI drown. Also there is a new string lined app for the mini that its read of a lot of the unscreened stuff so it's a little confusing and you can just focus on getting the shots you want. You still get features like active track for following subjects, and then those creed programs cinema shot modes for journeys and such. When I first saw this, I thought for sure the battery life would be down around 15, 20 minutes but DJI says flight time is up at 30 minutes. On its small battery pack, which actually makes up about 100 grams of its 200 and 49 gram takeoff weight. DJI has some accessories coming for the Mavic Mini also, and that includes a desktop charger that. That looks a bit like a desktop specimen display, and stickers that you can add on and a little LED message board. Basically the MAVIC Mini is going to walk that line between a little backyard flyer. and more serious camera drone. So the basic package for the MAVIC is gonna be $400 and that includes a battery and a controller And it'll be out just in time for the holidays on November 11. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

68 episodes

68 episodes

834 episodes

892 episodes

319 episodes

1019 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Edward Norton on his new movie and his cat co-star

5:23

An app wanted to bring back Instagram's creepiest feature for stalking loved ones

7:04

HBO Max brings GoT-prequel House of the Dragon and Green Lantern show (The Daily Charge, 10/30/2019)

6:51

Everything Samsung announced at its Developer Conference

18:52

Google sees disappointing profit amid internal drama

1:08

Why Google could use Fitbit

2:24

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Leaked Apple videos and the parts for 2019's iPhone

6:16

HTC Desire 610 has iPhone 5C-style plastic, colours

1:07

Tomorrow Daily 103: Man's bionic arms make history, NASA proposes cloud cities on Venus and more

27:02

On the road: 2016 Volvo XC90

7:11

Huawei does the Honors in CNET UK podcast 409

35:27

2015 Kia K900

8:40

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

AirPods Pro first impressions: Should you upgrade?

8:18

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex and Ion bring some cool exclusive features to its 2020 laptop lineup

2:58

Nvidia debuts two new Shield TV streamers

3:18

Honor 9X may be the last Honor phone we see with Android

1:55

Surface Pro 7: Still the Windows 2-in-1 king

5:26

This Galaxy Fold competitor folds in thirds

2:05

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02

5G made simple

4:59

How to use Google Translate's photo tool

2:03

iOS 13: Cool features you'll want to try now

1:32

Everything to know about the Brave browser

2:09

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55