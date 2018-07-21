Your video, "Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Comic-Con 2018

Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con

The new animated series from Simpson's creator Matt Groening premieres August 17 on Netflix.
1:42 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con.

Latest TV and Movies videos

Video: The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic Con
The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic Con
2:36
Seth MacFarlane's comedic space adventure The Orville is back for a second season.
Play video
Video: Game of Thrones characters at Comic-Con 2018 reveal their season 8 spoilers
Game of Thrones characters at Comic-Con 2018 reveal their season 8 spoilers
2:26
HBO didn't have a panel, so cosplayers announced their own series finale news.
Play video
Video: Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
2:24
Aquaman's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows a battle over Atlantis is coming, and Arthur Curry coming home to protect it.
Play video
Video: Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
2:53
Shazam's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows how Billy Batson becomes Shazam, and he's already rocking out those powers.
Play video
Video: Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
2:24
Will Godzilla and other monsters save us? The Godzilla: King of the Monsters San Diego Comic-Con trailer proclaims these titans will...
Play video
Video: Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer shows off younger Dumbledore
Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer shows off younger Dumbledore
3:16
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's Comic-Con trailer highlights monsters, Paris and Albus Dumbledore as a teacher.
Play video
Video: At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a more Trek-friendly season 2
At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a more Trek-friendly season 2
5:06
With the Klingon war behind it, Discovery will actually do some exploring.
Play video
Video: Split, Unbreakable come together in Glass trailer
Split, Unbreakable come together in Glass trailer
2:53
M. Night Shyamalan reveals his take on the superhero team-up movie.
Play video