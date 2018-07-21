CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Comic-Con 2018
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Amazon Prime Day 2018
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Comic-Con
2018
Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con
The new animated series from Simpson's creator Matt Groening premieres August 17 on Netflix.
1:42
/
July 21, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Disenchantment trailer revealed at Comic Con.
Coming up next
The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic Con
Game of Thrones characters at Comic-Con 2018 reveal their season...
Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer shows off younger Dumbledore
Why Funko Pop rules over Comic-Con 2018
We ate at SDCC's epic Demolition Man Taco Bell
'Ready Player One' trailer shows an escape to danger
Mario Kart gets real with Hot Wheels' smart racetrack
Latest
TV and Movies videos
The Orville season 2 trailer premieres at Comic Con
2:36
July 21, 2018
Seth MacFarlane's comedic space adventure The Orville is back for a second season.
Play video
Game of Thrones characters at Comic-Con 2018 reveal their season 8 spoilers
2:26
July 21, 2018
HBO didn't have a panel, so cosplayers announced their own series finale news.
Play video
Aquaman Comic-Con trailer brings Arthur Curry home for war
2:24
July 21, 2018
Aquaman's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows a battle over Atlantis is coming, and Arthur Curry coming home to protect it.
Play video
Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero
2:53
July 21, 2018
Shazam's San Diego Comic-Con trailer shows how Billy Batson becomes Shazam, and he's already rocking out those powers.
Play video
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Comic-Con trailer builds the MonsterVerse
2:24
July 21, 2018
Will Godzilla and other monsters save us? The Godzilla: King of the Monsters San Diego Comic-Con trailer proclaims these titans will...
Play video
Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer shows off younger Dumbledore
3:16
July 21, 2018
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's Comic-Con trailer highlights monsters, Paris and Albus Dumbledore as a teacher.
Play video
At Comic-Con 2018, Star Trek: Discovery cast teases a more Trek-friendly season 2
5:06
July 21, 2018
With the Klingon war behind it, Discovery will actually do some exploring.
Play video
Split, Unbreakable come together in Glass trailer
2:53
July 20, 2018
M. Night Shyamalan reveals his take on the superhero team-up movie.
Play video