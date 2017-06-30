Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Dirt cheap GE GDF520PGJWW dishwasher handles its business

It's a plain, ordinary, white dishwasher. But it's only $400 and it gets the job done.
[MUSIC] So yeah, this is a $400 plain white dishwasher from GE but if you need something that will clean your dishes and you need a competent model and a budget friendly price, it's worth a look. The one thing this dishwasher is great at surprisingly is drying. Seriously, with heated dry turned on, it earned some of our best panel dry force. It earned a 62.35 on a cleaning score which isn't great but it's not damning either. You gonna want to scrap your dishes though and make sure you space out anything you place on the top rack. We found some bowls That had been missed in our test. The silverware was the biggest letdown. The dishwasher left lots of goop, on the spoons. Generally, I liked the design of the silverware basket. You can put it on the lower rack, you can hang it off the edge, you can hang it from the door! This guy also has stem holders but that's pretty much it in terms of features. For an extra 100 bucks or so you can find much better more stylish cleaners,but if you are thorough about rinsing or scrapping your dishes anyway and especially if you're on a budget and like your dishes nice and dry when the cycle ends, then the price is right for this $400 GE

