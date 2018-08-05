Your video, "Digital Storm's Equinox puts big gaming performance in a thin body"
Digital Storm's Equinox puts big gaming performance in a thin body

Packing an Nvidia GTX 1070 Max Q GPU and an Intel hexa-core processor puts out a lot of performance (and a good deal of heat, too).
Digital Storm specializes in custom gaming desktops. It's gaming laptops like the 15.6 inch Equinox aren't quite as custom, but the company still has a hand in how they perform and then backs them with lifetime support. The Equinox sells for just under $2,000, and is one of a handful of slim laptops running on an Intel Core i7 6 core processor. Backed by Nvidia's 1070 max QGPU. Digital storm adds in up to 32 gigs of memory and up to 2 MVME solid state drives. They also custom color calibrate the full HD 144 hertz matte display if you want. The component combo makes for excellent gaming performance, even with settings cranked up high, but you'll definitely feel the heat when gaming, even if the fans are on full blast. Other than being thin, its design is nothing special, but the keyboard has three-zone lighting and you will find plenty of ports and three display outputs, so you can surround yourself in screens and connect your favorite keyboard and mouse. This is a power-hungry laptop, too, with only a little more than four hours of battery life in our tests. So you won't wanna stray too far from an outlet. But hey, what you're paying for here is performance and a more hands-on build. And that's what you get.

