Dell's XPS 13 gets a facelift for 2020 and its 15-inch Latitude 2-in-1 goes 5G
Dell's updating its XPS 13 again and the already really small laptop is getting even smaller, but it's also getting a little larger in places.
So let me explain Dell switch to, A 1610 aspect ratio on the screen.
It's a 13.4 inch display.
That's larger than the 13.3 inch screen on the last one.
But Dell also trimmed the bottom bezel to match the other sides essentially giving you more screen but less body.
It even managed to squeeze an IR camera into the top bezel for signing in with facial recognition.
Now, Dell also took the keyboard out to the edges and used larger key caps, and put a fingerprint reader in the power button.
So again, the body is smaller, but not at the cost of usability.
Dell says it was even able to make the Windows Precision Touchpad 19 Percent bigger too.
The body is still made out of CNC machined aluminum on the outside and carillo glass on the display for strength and durability and carbon or glass fiber palm rests to reduce weight and keep it cooler.
Inside you'll find components similar to Dells newest XPS 13 two and one like Intel's 10th Gen processors up to 32 gigs of memory and Iris pro integrated graphics and Wi Fi six for faster wireless, which all adds up to a high performance ultra portable.
But if you want something a little larger for business Dell also has the new 15 inch latitude 9510 on the way It's available as a clamshell or two-in-one, each with a 400-NIT Full-HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage.
Now, like the XPS 13, Dell trimmed up its aluminum body as much as possible, squeezing the 15-inch screen into what would have been A 14 inch model in the past, and its weight starts at a remarkable 3.2 pounds.
Now, Dell also hyped its optimizer software and that uses artificial intelligence to learn how you work.
So it will automatically tweak performance audio and battery life based on the tasks you do.
The most impressive piece of the 9510 though, is probably the battery life.
Which Dell says is up to 30 hours, adding it is optional 5G Wireless and you can keep working all day from wherever you are?
