Dell's tiny 2-in-1 for business has your data locked down

he 13-inch Latitude 7390 2-in-1 is a black-suited version of its consumer counterpart, but with a lot more options for protecting your work.
[MUSIC] Dell's 13.3 inch latitude 7390 2-in-1 combines all the stuff we liked about its consumer counterpart the XPS13 2-in1. Pricing starts at 1149 for a bare bones config but it can easily break the $2000 mark with all that Dell offers for it. That includes an 8th Gen Core I7 vPro processor for protection from software techs and safe remote access. And you can get the 7390 with both an IR camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello sign ins. But there's also a smart card reader in the side as well as a contact-less NFC smart card reader in the body. You can also put in a mobile broadband card to stay off public WiFi and have an always on connection. Aside from the extra security, it's just a nice two in one Good performance and a long battery life for more than ten hours in our tests. It's built tougher than Dell's consumer laptops too, so you don't have to worry about it getting banged around as much. But Dell does offer pro support to protect you if something does go wrong. Since it's a two-in-one, the bright full HD display is on 360 degree hinges, letting you switch easily from creating presentations to giving them. And it's pen enabled so you can mark things up on the fly and there's even a magnetic holder on the side. There are plenty of port options including thunderbolt three. About the worst things I can say about it is the keyboard is a little cramped so fast typists might need to slow down some And despite being just over three pounds, it feels a bit heavy for its size, especially when used as a tablet. But if your primary concern is keeping your data private while you're in the office or on the go, Dell's put together a solid two in one to meet your needs [MUSIC]

