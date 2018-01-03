Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Dell's new XPS 13 for 2018 is thinner, lighter, smaller, cooler

The premium ultraportable continues to be the world's smallest 13-inch laptop and you don't sacrifice battery life or performance to get it.
[MUSIC] Dell updated its premium ultra portable XPS 13 toward the end of 2017, but that's not stopping the PC maker from overhauling it for 2018. Meet the new new XPS 13 which is now the smallest 13.3 inch laptop in the world. Dell says it also has the longest battery life at nearly 20 hours and is the most powerful of any 13 inch laptop in its class. It still comes in CNC machined aluminum and platinum silver with carbon fiber composite palm rests in black but it's joined by a new rose gold model with alpine white woven glass fiber palm rests. And if you don't care about the palm rest, the other materials are nice and strong but keep the weight down to about 2.7 pounds or 1.2 kilograms with or without a touchscreen. And with its slim bezels, you're staring at almost nothing but screen, which you can get in full HD or 4K ultra HD both with a brightness up to 400 nits. The web cam is still at the bottom, but at least it's centered now and you can get it with a fingerprint reader built into the power button for fast sign ins. Inside, you get an eight gen Intel core I5 or I7 processor with integrated graphics, up to 16 gigs of memory and up to a terabyte of SSD storage. But with a new cooling design, Dell was able to make it thinner while keeping performance high You do lose full size USB ports in favor of dual thunderbolt 3 USBC ports. But, that's the price you pay for getting something this skinny. The new Dell XPS 13 will be available this month starting at a thousand dollars.

