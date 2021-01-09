Dell's 2021 UltraSharp 40 and siblings display some novel combos of features

Transcript
[MUSIC] It's tempting to dub 2021 a year of the big monitor. After all, we're spending more time in front of them and have to do serious work and schooling on them so it helps to stretch your screen real estate. Take for instance Dells ultra sharp 40 curved 40 inch. The letter gives it power delivery up to 90 watts to drive your laptop as well as downstream USB ports. It also has 9 watt stereo speakers and a 98% coverage of the P3 color gamut. Dell ultrasharp line is more color accurate models, but keep in mind that despite the wide gamut This displays only calibrated to SRGB not P three or Adobe RGB. [MUSIC] It's design remains relatively unchanged from the rest of the ultra sharps, though it comes with a newer stand. While it's a common convention, I'm really not a fan of the WIC the connector sit under a lip in the back I always find I need to contort my hand in bizarre ways in order to locate the proper port and plug things in. Dell does label the ports which include DisplayPort and HDMI. So that does help a little. But the USB connections are on the back too. And I really like at least a couple that are easily reachable like on the sides. Like almost all the new Dell monitors, the 40 has its eye on enterprise use, with an integrated KVM switch. That's a really nice convenience for people with two systems, because it lets you share a keyboard, mouse and monitor between them. It also has an Ethernet connection for manageability and wake on LAN. But you'll wanna buy this on your company's dime as well. It starts at $2,100. For a little less money, you can step down to the $1,500 38 inch ultra sharp 38. It's 4K has USBC rather than Thunderbolt and a slightly smaller color gamut. And if you're a heavy video conferencor Dells new trio of video conferencing monitors focuses on the daily meeting grind with built in webcams, which I wish more monitors had, as well as mic arrays and speakers. There stands all offer tilt, swivel and height adjustments, which isn't as common as it should be for wide curved monitors like the biggest 34 inch, There's no shortage of large monitors to help you get you through your days, and a lot of them look good while doing it. Does features aren't unique, but there aren't a lot of choices with the ultra sharp 40 complete package.

