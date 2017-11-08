HolidayBuyer's Guide
Dell XPS 13's power boost from Intel's 8th-gen CPU is real

It's still the world's smallest 13.3-inch laptop, but Intel's latest processors deliver far better performance.
[MUSIC] The world's smallest 13.3 inch laptop is back, and with the power of Intel's 8th gen processors. Dell's XPS 13 and its Infinity Edge Display, available with or without touch, gives it the dimensions of an 11.6 inch laptop, but with a 13.3 inch screen. And with a weight of only 2.7 pounds, this little laptop is perfect for an everyday carry. Though prices start at $799, it'll set you back about $1200 if you want one of Intel's latest CPUs. Other options include a quad HD plus resolution display or a more power efficient full HD one for up to 22 hours of battery life. Though we got just over 12 hours in our tests. That's nothing to ignore and neither is the performance bump from the 8th gen processor. With up to a 44% boost over 7th gen processors. The rest of the laptop remains pretty much the same like the aluminum body the carbon fibre progress be comfy backlit keyboard and the poorly position webcam at the bottom of the screen. And you'll still get a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port for power high-speed data transfers and support for up to two external monitors. If you're looking for an ultra small laptop with excellent multitasking and battery performance, the updated XPS 13 remains a favorite. [MUSIC]

