Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
3:07
Watch Now

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Tech
Speaker 1: Dell's XPS laptops were for a long time some of the best windows laptops you could buy, but they fell behind the competition in the past couple of years. But now Dell has redesigned the line around the launch of Intel's new core ultra processors. The new designs are actually based on what was Dell's XPS 13 plus. The updated 13 inch XPS 13 is essentially last year's plus, but with a new CPU and without the plus in the name. [00:00:30] Dell then used what it learned from the model to create all new 14 and 16 inch versions moving on from the 15 and 17 inch sizes previously available. The new sizes are all streamlined with tone, OnOne machined, aluminum bodies, ultra thin bezels, a touch function key row that lights up when you want it and goes dark when you don't, and a seamless glass touch pad with haptic feedback. Speaker 1: Dell did away with the spacing between the key caps so the keys could be [00:01:00] larger and even added a Microsoft copilot key at the lower right to take advantage of its AI enabled features. There will be multiple display options right up to an immersive OLED touch panel, as well as variable refresh rates so they can switch between improved visuals or conserving battery life. These will be running on Intel's latest core ultra processors and both the 14 and 16 inch sizes will have discrete Nvidia graphics options up to an RTX 40 50 on the 14 [00:01:30] and up to a 40 70 on the 16. Dell says they'll be available soon with prices for the 13, starting at $1,300, the 14 at 1700, and the 16 at $1,900. Now, although you can certainly game on the higher end configurations of the XPS, Alienware announced a redesign of its own, the M 16 R two. Speaker 1: The biggest change is to the rear where Alienware lopped [00:02:00] off the thermal shelf, giving it more of a typical clamshell design. It's now 15% smaller, which means you should actually be able to get it into a backpack. Now, the design does limit graphics options though with this new model topping out at an RTX 40 70. That's not bad considering its smaller size, which also makes it a little easier to blend in at work or school. An Alienware even added a hot key that instantly kills the RGB lighting on the keyboard large touch pad [00:02:30] and lid. Alienware also updated the options on its X 16 model and giant M 18 model. The M 16 R two will be available in January, starting at $1,650, while the M 18 will start at $1,900. Alienware says the X 16 R two is coming soon, and that'll start at $1,900. Let me know what you think about the new designs in the comments below, and you can read more about these announcements and [00:03:00] others coming out of CS 20 twenty4@cnet.com at the links below. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.

Up Next

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
ces-dell-alienwarelaptop-clean

Up Next

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows
p1011545

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
240108-yt-supercut-samsung-reveal-v02

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
oclean-touthbrush-seq-00-01-39-09-still001

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
240107-site-tcl-mobile-phone-first-look-v2

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference
240108-site-lg-ces-supercut

Everything Announced at LG's CES Press Conference

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket
withings-070124-land-00-01-53-16-still002.png

Withings BeamO Is a Thermometer, ECG and More in Your Pocket

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
ces-dell-alienwarelaptop-clean

Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows
p1011545

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Can Switch Between Android and Windows

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event
240108-yt-supercut-samsung-reveal-v02

Everything Samsung Unveiled at Its CES 2024 Event

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher
oclean-touthbrush-seq-00-01-39-09-still001

This Wi-Fi Toothbrush Talks You into Being a Better Brusher

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny
screenshot-2024-01-08-at-15-35-59.png

This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen
240107-site-tcl-mobile-phone-first-look-v2

TCL's New Phone Has a Paperlike Screen

Most Popular All most popular

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?
p1005566

Can the Samsung Gaming Hub Replace An Xbox?

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024
231215-yt-omt-wishlist-v06

Dear Tim Cook: Our Apple Wish List for 2024

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly
cnet-thumbnail-bestlist-site

Best Laptops 2023: Budget Friendly

What's Next for EVs in 2024
evchargers2024-clean

What's Next for EVs in 2024

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

Latest Products All latest products

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On
p1019822

The PlayStation 5 Slim: Hands-On

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video
04-viewing-spatial-videos-in-apple-vision-pro

CNET Editor Reacts to Vision Pro Spatial Video

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
samsung98in-2

Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year
hondapic2

300-Mile Honda Prologue EV Hits the Road Next Year

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone