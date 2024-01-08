Dell Overhauls Its XPS Laptops and Redesigns the Alienware m16 for CES 2024
Speaker 1: Dell's XPS laptops were for a long time some of the best windows laptops you could buy, but they fell behind the competition in the past couple of years. But now Dell has redesigned the line around the launch of Intel's new core ultra processors. The new designs are actually based on what was Dell's XPS 13 plus. The updated 13 inch XPS 13 is essentially last year's plus, but with a new CPU and without the plus in the name. [00:00:30] Dell then used what it learned from the model to create all new 14 and 16 inch versions moving on from the 15 and 17 inch sizes previously available. The new sizes are all streamlined with tone, OnOne machined, aluminum bodies, ultra thin bezels, a touch function key row that lights up when you want it and goes dark when you don't, and a seamless glass touch pad with haptic feedback. Speaker 1: Dell did away with the spacing between the key caps so the keys could be [00:01:00] larger and even added a Microsoft copilot key at the lower right to take advantage of its AI enabled features. There will be multiple display options right up to an immersive OLED touch panel, as well as variable refresh rates so they can switch between improved visuals or conserving battery life. These will be running on Intel's latest core ultra processors and both the 14 and 16 inch sizes will have discrete Nvidia graphics options up to an RTX 40 50 on the 14 [00:01:30] and up to a 40 70 on the 16. Dell says they'll be available soon with prices for the 13, starting at $1,300, the 14 at 1700, and the 16 at $1,900. Now, although you can certainly game on the higher end configurations of the XPS, Alienware announced a redesign of its own, the M 16 R two. Speaker 1: The biggest change is to the rear where Alienware lopped [00:02:00] off the thermal shelf, giving it more of a typical clamshell design. It's now 15% smaller, which means you should actually be able to get it into a backpack. Now, the design does limit graphics options though with this new model topping out at an RTX 40 70. That's not bad considering its smaller size, which also makes it a little easier to blend in at work or school. An Alienware even added a hot key that instantly kills the RGB lighting on the keyboard large touch pad [00:02:30] and lid. Alienware also updated the options on its X 16 model and giant M 18 model. The M 16 R two will be available in January, starting at $1,650, while the M 18 will start at $1,900. Alienware says the X 16 R two is coming soon, and that'll start at $1,900. Let me know what you think about the new designs in the comments below, and you can read more about these announcements and [00:03:00] others coming out of CS 20 twenty4@cnet.com at the links below. Thanks for watching, and you'll see me when you see me.
