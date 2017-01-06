The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad: First Look
This high-end business hybrid gets rid of the need for a power cable.
Dell's newest premium detachable laptop hybrid is the Latitude 7285 because its from the Latitude line its meant for business user but there are enough cool features that it'll be interesting for anyone looking for a high-end hybrid. Like popular hybrids such as the Surface line from Microsoft, this starts out as a stand-alone tablet. The raw surface of this some of DELL hybrids are keyboard cover. This model connects to a more different, that means when the 2 parts are together it looks more a regular clamp laptop. Unlike some other detachable there is another battery in keyboard base. But it still plays a big role in charging the battery. That's because this is the first Dell product to work with it's own wireless charging base. That, sold separately accessory, uses the same key wireless charging standard as Mini Venlo. This is the only Dell system that supports this for now. But I would not be surprised if we see it expand to more products later on. There's no price for this one yet but Dell expects it will be available at the end of May. [BLANK_AUDIO]