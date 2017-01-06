Connect with us
Your video, "The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad: First Look

About Video

First Look: The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad

1:10 /

This high-end business hybrid gets rid of the need for a power cable.

Transcript
Dell's newest premium detachable laptop hybrid is the Latitude 7285 because its from the Latitude line its meant for business user but there are enough cool features that it'll be interesting for anyone looking for a high-end hybrid. Like popular hybrids such as the Surface line from Microsoft, this starts out as a stand-alone tablet. The raw surface of this some of DELL hybrids are keyboard cover. This model connects to a more different, that means when the 2 parts are together it looks more a regular clamp laptop. Unlike some other detachable there is another battery in keyboard base. But it still plays a big role in charging the battery. That's because this is the first Dell product to work with it's own wireless charging base. That, sold separately accessory, uses the same key wireless charging standard as Mini Venlo. This is the only Dell system that supports this for now. But I would not be surprised if we see it expand to more products later on. There's no price for this one yet but Dell expects it will be available at the end of May. [BLANK_AUDIO]

New releases

Video: This Android-powered smart bike has frickin' laser beams
This Android-powered smart bike has frickin' laser beams
0:44 January 7, 2017
LeEco has a mountain and road bike that shares many of the traits of a fitness tracker and phone
Play video
Video: Sony's high-end LCDs get picture upgrades, Dolby Vision HDR
Sony's high-end LCDs get picture upgrades, Dolby Vision HDR
1:32 January 7, 2017
The successors to some of our favorite LCD TVs of 2016 boast brighter images and access to more HDR content.
Play video
Video: Meet the coolest laptops of CES 2017
Meet the coolest laptops of CES 2017
9:11 January 7, 2017
From the slick Samsung Chromebook Pro to the triple-screen Razer Project Valerie, see all the best laptops of the show.
Play video
Video: The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad
The new Latitude 7285 works with Dell's first wireless charging pad
1:10 January 7, 2017
This high-end business hybrid gets rid of the need for a power cable.
Play video
Video: Dell Canvas is a massive 27-inch work surface for artists
Dell Canvas is a massive 27-inch work surface for artists
1:27 January 7, 2017
With its own custom dial controller, this feels like a cross between a Cintiq tablet and Microsoft's Surface Studio.
Play video
Video: Our three favorite things out of CES 2017
Our three favorite things out of CES 2017
19:40 January 7, 2017
Roger, Ben and Iyaz wrap up their coverage of CES 2017 by messing with a flying camera and then telling the world what they loved most...
Play video
Video: Sony OLED TV promises supreme picture, hides speakers
Sony OLED TV promises supreme picture, hides speakers
1:27 January 7, 2017
The Sony A1E combines all of the picture quality advantages of OLED with audio integrated into the stand and the screen itself.
Play video
Video: Consoles that take you back to Nintendo's golden age
Consoles that take you back to Nintendo's golden age
3:14 January 7, 2017
Retro-bit's consoles are compatible with the old Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega and Gameboy to relive all those retro games of your...
Play video