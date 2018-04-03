Your video, "Dell's new G series doubles down on budget gaming "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Dell's new G series doubles down on budget gaming

The rebranded and redesigned Dell G series adds new models, including a 17-inch, while the Alienware 15 and 17 get speed bumps and more.
1:27 /
Transcript
Dell's experiment with mainstream gaming laptops obviously went well. The company just rebranded and redesigned its Inferon 15 gaming models and the Inferon G series adding a 17 inch. The entry level price for the line remains Remain at $750 for the G3. G5 and G7 look somewhat similar to the previous model with the big grills in front and back for ventilation. But the entry level G3 looks a lot more like the latest mainstream in [UNKNOWN]. It's got pattern keyboards round in a relatively slim profile. They all keep the color backlighting for the keyboard and touchpad though now with blue in addition to red. Depending upon the model, it's also available in blue or white in addition to the red or black previous generation. And of course, there's now a USBC thunderbolt connection, but it's optional on the G3. Dell's gaming brand Alienware also tweaked its 15 and 17 inch models, bringing them up to date with eighth generation processors. Including the new hex core i7 in 99 CPUs. And you can now factory overclock the latter to 5 gigahertz. That, of course, necessitates an improved cooling system, in this case, thinner blades on the fans and a vapor chamber on the CPU. And Alienware finally delivered the long-needed update to its command center utility, though oddly the redesign is the least gamified looking of its cohort. And also now let you create profiles that include game-specific settings for overclocking, peripheral controls, and more, which is nice. [MUSIC]

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Dell XPS 15 makes a run at the MacBook Pro with Intel's help
Dell XPS 15 makes a run at the MacBook Pro with Intel's help
2:19
New hexa-core processors and discrete graphics highlight updates to the PC maker's 15.6-inch laptops and refreshed all-in-ones.
Play video
Video: New Asus ROG Zephyrus is a slick, six-core gaming rig
New Asus ROG Zephyrus is a slick, six-core gaming rig
1:46
With a new CPU and a much better touchpad, this is finally a slim gaming laptop that can work for almost anyone.
Play video
Video: HP's ZBook x2 G4 gears you for great art on the go
HP's ZBook x2 G4 gears you for great art on the go
1:49
It misses the bullseye, but HP's detachable workstation PC still offers one of the best options we've seen for mobile pro artistry.
Play video
Video: LG Gram 15 delivers a big screen and battery without the weight
LG Gram 15 delivers a big screen and battery without the weight
1:45
The 15.6-inch laptop ran forever in our tests, but weighs less than 2.5 pounds.
Play video
Video: Xiaomi's Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop
Xiaomi's Mi Gaming Laptop 15.6 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop
1:00
The Chinese company doesn't bother with a creative gamer-friendly name to sell its latest creation.
Play video
Video: The Asus NovaGo is an all-day, always connected laptop
The Asus NovaGo is an all-day, always connected laptop
1:59
By jumping to a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, this new two-in-one laptop adds battery life and a phone-like LTE connection.
Play video
Video: Dell's tiny 2-in-1 for business has your data locked down
Dell's tiny 2-in-1 for business has your data locked down
1:47
he 13-inch Latitude 7390 2-in-1 is a black-suited version of its consumer counterpart, but with a lot more options for protecting your...
Play video
Video: Asus ROG Strix Hero is more Clark Kent than Superman
Asus ROG Strix Hero is more Clark Kent than Superman
1:56
For its middle-of-the-road gaming-laptop price, this model in the GL503V series delivers a good, but not standout, gaming experience.
Play video