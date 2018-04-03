Dell's new G series doubles down on budget gaming

CNET First Look
Dell's new G series doubles down on budget gamingThe rebranded and redesigned Dell G series adds new models, including a 17-inch, while the Alienware 15 and 17 get speed bumps and more.
Transcript
Dell's experiment with mainstream gaming laptops obviously went well. The company just rebranded and redesigned its Inferon 15 gaming models and the Inferon G series adding a 17 inch. The entry level price for the line remains Remain at $750 for the G3. G5 and G7 look somewhat similar to the previous model with the big grills in front and back for ventilation. But the entry level G3 looks a lot more like the latest mainstream in [UNKNOWN]. It's got pattern keyboards round in a relatively slim profile. They all keep the color backlighting for the keyboard and touchpad though now with blue in addition to red. Depending upon the model, it's also available in blue or white in addition to the red or black previous generation. And of course, there's now a USBC thunderbolt connection, but it's optional on the G3. Dell's gaming brand Alienware also tweaked its 15 and 17 inch models, bringing them up to date with eighth generation processors. Including the new hex core i7 in 99 CPUs. And you can now factory overclock the latter to 5 gigahertz. That, of course, necessitates an improved cooling system, in this case, thinner blades on the fans and a vapor chamber on the CPU. And Alienware finally delivered the long-needed update to its command center utility, though oddly the redesign is the least gamified looking of its cohort. And also now let you create profiles that include game-specific settings for overclocking, peripheral controls, and more, which is nice. [MUSIC]