CNET News Video
From article: Facebook still tracks you after you deactivate account

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop data collection

Transcript
Transcription not available for Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop data collection.
OnlineInternetSecurityCultureMobile

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Deactivating your Facebook account doesn't stop data collection

2:15

Apple, Qualcomm go head-to-head -- with billions at stake

3:14

The UK may make tech companies clean up social media's cesspools

2:18

Finding our personal data on the dark web was far too easy

3:53

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Verizon 5G speed test vs. 4G

0:57

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

AirPods 2 have a new rival... from Apple

7:00

Toyota's Cue 3 basketball robot is a 3-point shooting machine (literally)

5:04

Moto G7 review: A budget phone doesn't get better than this

7:25

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

We tested Verizon's new 5G network

8:24

Finding our personal data on the dark web was far too easy

3:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This library puts tech in the hands of its patrons

2:18

Onewheel Pint: Small hoverboard upgrade with big potential

2:07

How GE torture tests its appliances

4:57

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

Beats Powerbeats Pro have AirPods’ new features but sound better

3:26

Lego's weirdest new robots are heading to schools

1:36

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Galaxy S10 settings to change right now

2:37

How to watch TV online for free

1:34

8 essential Instant Pot tips

2:11

How to set up a budget turntable

5:38

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33