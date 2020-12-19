Cyberpunk pulled from PS store, Roku welcomes HBO Max

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is C|net, and hear the stories that mattered this week. The company behind the video game Cyberpunk 2077, is offering refunds to players that are disappointed in the game's low quality buggy experience on ps4 and Xbox One. The game developer is also pledging to fix bugs and crashes in upcoming patches. Sony went a step further removing the game from its digital store in response to its reception. There's no immediate word when the game will return to the store, but physical copies will still be available. Roku and HBO max have reached a deal for Roku is popular lineup of streaming devices to support HBO, Max's app. This is after a month long standoff. The development will give millions of people the option to easily stream movies like Wonder Woman 1984 coming this Christmas. Earlier HBO max announced that all the Warner Brothers 2021 movies will stream on HBO max the same day they hit theatres. [MUSIC] And finally, Apple is preparing to boost iPhone productivity by 30%, in 2021. According to a report in the Nikkei Asian review on Tuesday, Apple plans to produce up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of next year, amid increased demand for the iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro max. Yes, Apple will reportedly boost production of the iPhone 12 as well as older iPhone 11 and iPhone AC models. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting seniors. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

347 episodes

Tech Today

1378 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir talks about her new Artemis assignment and spacesuit struggles

11:07

Hollywood and tech are finally acknowledging people with disabilities

10:17

Cyberpunk 2077 has its glitches, but still worth playing

10:19

Getting back on the convention circuit

16:55

The Arecibo radio telescope's collapse was caught close-up by a drone

1:58

Why a worldwide sand shortage is a big problem for all of us

24:14

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

TCL 6-Series: Best TV for the money in 2020

4:21

Apple Fitness Plus: A workout plan built around your Apple Watch

12:33

Emme's top 5 cars of 2020

9:00

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Diving in on a single charge

13:04

The best 2020 toys ditch the screen

3:58

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

AirPods Max hands-on: New noise-canceling king

9:06

Apple AirPods Max headphones go big on sound and features

7:06

Hands-on with the first folding-screen laptop, the Lenovo X1 Fold

4:29

Super Nintendo World is coming to Japan in February: Here's what will be there

6:28

HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini: Finding the best small smart speaker

11:40

Samsung Q80T QLED TV review: Aiming for the price-picture sweet spot

5:38

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54