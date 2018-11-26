Cyber Monday deals on gaming and smart home tech

This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Black Friday might be over, but the shopping frenzy isn't with Cyber Monday kicking off today.
Many of the big retailers are still carrying on the sales they started last week with new offers thrown in.
So if you're after a bargain, there's plenty to be found by clicking around.
Walmart's Cyber Monday deals went live at midnight, and they've got some good bargains for gamers, with the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Rabbits for 299.
If you need a new big screen, Walmart has also knocked $200 off the price of its Samsung 58 inch 4K Smart LED TV.
All for PC gamers you can pick up the 15.6 inch MSI gaming laptop.
Width and video J force for 7.99.
That's $200 dollars off.
For around the home, Walmart has taken $70 off the price of the Dyson V6 handheld vaccum which is down to $100.
Amazon is also offering the new eco dot for 50% off down to $24.
And you can buy a Philips Hue starter pack at Amazon including the central bridge and two bulbs for just $80 and if you're off to larger appliances, Home Depot and Lowe's are still continuing their sales with up to 40% off major appliances like washers and dryers.
Stay up shape with the latest ii with Cnet.com.
