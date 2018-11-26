Tech Today

Cyber Monday deals on gaming and smart home tech

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Black Friday might be over, but the shopping frenzy isn't with Cyber Monday kicking off today. Many of the big retailers are still carrying on the sales they started last week with new offers thrown in. So if you're after a bargain, there's plenty to be found by clicking around. [MUSIC] Walmart's Cyber Monday deals went live at midnight, and they've got some good bargains for gamers, with the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Rabbits for 299. If you need a new big screen, Walmart has also knocked $200 off the price of its Samsung 58 inch 4K Smart LED TV. All for PC gamers you can pick up the 15.6 inch MSI gaming laptop. Width and video J force for 7.99. That's $200 dollars off. For around the home, Walmart has taken $70 off the price of the Dyson V6 handheld vaccum which is down to $100. Amazon is also offering the new eco dot for 50% off down to $24. And you can buy a Philips Hue starter pack at Amazon including the central bridge and two bulbs for just $80 and if you're off to larger appliances, Home Depot and Lowe's are still continuing their sales with up to 40% off major appliances like washers and dryers. [MUSIC] Stay up shape with the latest ii with Cnet.com.
Tech IndustryGadgetsWalmartAmazonBest Buy

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Our hands-on impression of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2:03

Apple-Amazon deal spells trouble for third-party electronics sellers

1:40

TSA's automated security lanes aim to speed up holiday travel

1:08

Zuckerberg defends actions after New York Times investigation

2:58

Dark-matter hurricane is nothing to worry about

1:45

Amazon announces HQ2 in a split decision (The 3:59, Ep. 489)

4:23

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart

1:16

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

4 insanely good, amazingly cheap holiday gifts

2:06

The new AirPod sequels may arrive sooner than we expected

6:31

AutoComplete: Hyundai and Kia are under federal investigation for recalls

1:01

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

2:04

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

Dolby Dimension headphone adds another dimension to the home-entertainment experience

3:15

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Save money, rent clothes

1:10

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53

How to permanently delete Facebook

1:08

How to hide the notch on the Pixel 3 XL

1:28

Keep your Amazon deliveries secure

1:03