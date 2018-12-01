Tech Today

Cyber Monday breaks records, Apple Music heading to Alexa

Transcript
Transcription not available for Cyber Monday breaks records, Apple Music heading to Alexa.
Tech IndustryApple MusicAmazonApple

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack

3:02

'Alexa, play Apple Music'

1:23

Live VR actors make A Christmas Carol feel scary real

3:23

The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air

1:20

Electric scooters are sending scores of people to the hospital

3:07

This Cyber Monday was another record-breaker

1:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

The 992 generation of Porsche 911 is here -- and it looks great

10:04

The Sherp puts the all-terrain in ATV

3:01

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

2019 Mazda3 debuts new design, Skyactiv-X

1:11

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

DJI's Osmo Pocket is an amazingly small stabilized 4K camera for creators

2:50

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

2:04

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

AmazonBasics Microwave Review: Let Alexa Nuke The Popcorn

2:10

Amazon Fire TV Recast is one of the best DVRs for the money

1:47

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07

Tips and tricks to master YouTube TV

2:12

How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

2:10

Save money, rent clothes

1:10

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14

5 tips for free-tier Spotify users

1:53