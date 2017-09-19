Cue the robot has plenty of attitude

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Cue the robot has plenty of attitudeWatch out, BB-8. You can talk to this robot via text message or program it to play soccer with you.
Transcript
Well I don't know but I've been told. Hanging with robots never gets old. BB8 better watch its back, because it's got some cute competition. Aw, back for more hugs? This is Q, a robot that has multiple personalities. [MUSIC] Switch between one of four avatars that each have their own quirks and attitudes. There's two male and two female voices to choose from. Talk to the robot through an app just like you'd text a friend. Hugh has around 30,000 responses to your questions. Whether that's signing you a song or telling you its favorite movie. You can also change the color of the lights or tell it to turn around with a quick text message. The robot is programmable beyond just texting, using block based coding or Java Script. There's a gyroscope, accelerometer, microphones, and three proximity sensors you can program to play a friendly game of soccer, or get it to follow your hands around. We got a quick demo with some of these features, but there's plenty more things you can program Q to do. You can move Q through the app and let it roam freely in automatic mode, where it will explore the room and avoid obstacles. Push that big button on the top of my head. Otherwise you can disconnect it from the phone completely and just play games with the cool buttons on top. Moving is never the end, well of this it is but in the broader sense you know. It's available at the end of September for $200 I see [BLANK_AUDIO]