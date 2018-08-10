Create a digital picture frame using an old iPad

Tech Minute
Create a digital picture frame using an old iPadTwo ways to showcase your best phone pictures on an old tablet for nearly nothing.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Turn your old tablet into a digital picture frame for nearly nothing. Here are two ways to do it. The fastest and cheapest way to do this on an iPad is by using Apple's own photo app. First select the photos you want to display from your camera roll. Select the add option on the top and create new album. Now go back and select the folder and press the slide show option on the top right. Choose your transition and start slide show. Just make sure you have the screen set to stay on. Select Auto-Lock in the settings and check never. If you want more advanced options. You can download the Framee App on your phone and tablet which also works on non Apple devices. Select the photos you want from your phone, and then it automatically loads onto your tablet. You can also have other family members share photos from their phones to the tablet. The app even lets you control the time each photo will stay on the screen and set timers, so it'll turn off at night, or when you're not around. The app is free, but you have to pay $2.00 a year for the service. Either way, remember to keep it connected to a power source because both these options will drain the battery. In San Francisco I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana at CNET.com for CBS News. [MUSIC]