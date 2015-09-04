Your video, "Cracking Open: Sphero BB-8 Star Wars toy "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Cracking Open

Cracking Open: Sphero BB-8 Star Wars toy

Bill Detwiler breaks open the Sphero BB-8 Star Wars toy to find out what's inside this rolling droid.
5:18 /
Transcript
Star Wars, the Force Awakens, opens in theaters this December. [MUSIC] But you don't have to wait until then to get up close and personal with one of the movie's new characters. Thanks to robot maker [UNKNOWN] , fans can buy their very own, albeit slightly smaller version, of BB8, one of the [UNKNOWN] featured in the movie. Now I got my hands on one of the new BB8 robots and after taking it for a test drive I wanted to find out what makes it work and what makes it different from Spheros other rolling robot. Now luckily I have my own show where I get to do just that. I'm Bill Detwiler and this is Cracking Open [MUSIC] From the outside, there are a few noticeable differences between the BB-8 and the older Sphero and the Sphero 2. This one's a spark edition with a clear shell. The BB-8 has a handy little droid head here. Has a new droid-inspired paint job, and has a different charging station. Now, like the Sphero and the Sphero 2, it measures 2.9 inches in diameter. It stands 4.5 inches tall, and weighs about seven ounces. Now, the real magic with the new BB-8 happens with the app designed just for this version of the Sphero. Using the app, you can drive the droid like you would a regular Sphero. You can also issue voice commands. You can have the unit follow pre-programmed commands such as patrol. And you can even record and play messages. [INAUDIBLE] That the app makes look like the holographic communications used in the Star Wars movies. Now what makes BB-8 so different from the older spiros on the inside? Well, to find out, we'll need to crack it open. Unfortunately, there's no way to get inside the BB-8 without cutting through the shell. Now, I could use something like this hacksaw, but that's a little slow. So instead we're going to use a rotary cutting tool and a diamond wheel but I want to be safe so we're gonna use our safety glasses and our safety gloves. Let's get cutting. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] Now that we're inside the BB8 shell, we can lift out the internal hardware which is comprised of a plastic frame to which the circuit board, motors drive gears, batteries and charging coil is attached The internal design of the BB-8 is very similar to that of the Sphero 2, with the addition of the mast which extends up from the center of the frame and contains two magnets. And these magnets are what hold the BB-8's head in place and allow it to move. To dissect the internals, I started by removing the mast and magnet. After removing a pair of Phillips screws, I also removed the main system board. Now on the board, we find the BB8's brain: an STMicro STM32F3MCU, which includes a 72 MHz 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 core. Now, there's also a CSR-ten-ten Bluetooth chip, S-T-micro-five hundred twelve kilobit serial EE prom, and a Y-chi battery charging chip. Along with a gyroscope and accelerometer. Now, flipping the unit over, I removed another pair of screws and part of the internal plastic body that covers the motor and batteries. Flipping the unit again, I removed a thin plastic piece that covers the batteries and then the pair of 3.7 volt 350 milliamp lithium ion batteries. Next, I removed the BBH 2 standard motor FP130-KT electric motors. The drive wheels and axle came out next. Finally, the receiver coil for the inductive charger. With our BBA in pieces, the teardown was complete. Now that we know what's inside the BBA, how does it compare to its older cousin, the Spiro II? Well except for the masted magnets which move bb eight's head it's nearly identical. There is one surprising difference between the spark edition of the sphero tube and the bb eight. Besides the clear shell. The spark edition has an extra st micro mcu on the system board Now, I suspect this extra chip allows the spark, which is designed to teach kids about robotics and coding, to actually run the programs written by the users. All in all, the BB-8 was a lot of fun to crack open and even more fun to use. For more information on the BB-8, check out Michelle Starr's full C-Net review. To see more tear-down photos and read my full hardware analysis, go to techrepublic dot com forward slash cracking open. [music]

Latest Culture videos

Video: Lara Croft is a hero for our time
Lara Croft is a hero for our time
3:31
Alicia Vikander tells us how the video game and action movie hero "goes out to create change and fight for a better course."
Play video
Video: US charges Russian trolls over election meddling
US charges Russian trolls over election meddling
1:44
US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday announces the indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations...
Play video
Video: Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
Benchmarks claim iPhone X is still the fastest phone (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 121)
49:37
Early benchmarks show the iPhone X is faster than the Galaxy S9. Plus: DXO Mark ranks the Galaxy S9 Plus the best phone camera and...
Play video
Video: Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
Three iPhone Xs are coming this year -- and one is extra-large
7:32
Bigger is better, with three new iPhone Xs coming in 2018. Apple's working on releasing new AirPods this year and its own Apple on-ear...
Play video
Video: Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
Alex Garland knows how to tell a good story
7:49
The writer, director and bender of sci-fi genres never approaches the same story twice, always finding new ways to talk about complex...
Play video
Video: Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)
43:48
Plus, new iPads are expected in March, and Apple tops Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies for 2018.
Play video
Video: Which new iPads are coming in March?
Which new iPads are coming in March?
6:09
New iPads are just around the corner. Can you really use mayo to remove HomePod "white rings"? And Apple employees are walking into...
Play video
Video: Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
Use these apps and you won't spend Galentine's Day alone
2:34
These apps are like Tinder for gal pals. Hey Vina, Bumble BFF, Present can help you find a friend for Galentine's Day.
Play video