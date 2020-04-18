Contact tracing explained: How apps can slow the coronavirus

Transcript
Transcription not available for Contact tracing explained: How apps can slow the coronavirus.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

86 episodes

Alphabet City

88 episodes

CNET Top 5

852 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

336 episodes

Tech Today

1165 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Contact tracing explained: How apps can slow the coronavirus

6:07

The end of the beginning of the electric car

17:10

Expect PS5 shortages this holiday season

2:53

Uber, Lyft drivers demand protective gear during coronavirus pandemic

5:04

Is working from home dragging down our broadband?

9:56

Apple's new iPhone SE is basically an iPhone 11 in a small package

5:46

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Apple Watch Series 6: What to expect

8:21

This is when and how the pandemic will end

6:02

The end of the beginning of the electric car

17:10

Apple said to be working on modular headphones, Sony not expecting high demand for PS5

1:26

Apple's new iPhone SE is basically an iPhone 11 in a small package

5:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Alexa's best hidden talent lets you make your own commands

3:32

The Turbografx-16 Mini is my video game time machine

7:04

Harman Kardon Fly TWS: Great sounding true wireless for $150

4:04

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro review: High-end 5G phones compete against Galaxy S20

8:26

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 delivers a premium Chrome experience

5:35

LG V60 ThinQ 5G has us seeing double (the screen, that is)

4:43

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13

How to file a tax extension during the COVID-19 pandemic

1:36

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

2:06

Best PS4 games to play during quarantine

3:23