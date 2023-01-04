Connecting Your Smart Home: Samsung Reveals SmartThings Station at CES 2023
Speaker 1: I love seeing how smart things can, each of us can help each of us make our days a bit better based on our own unique schedules and experiences, and I'm happy to share that we found one more way to bring smart things into your home. For the last few years, our hub Everywhere strategy has turned Samsung Smart TVs, smart Monitors, and Family Hub refrigerators into smart [00:00:30] home hubs, allowing you to kick off smart things, experience from virtually anywhere. That same strategy led us to reimagine another technology. Many of us already have the wireless charging pad, so today we are introducing the latest Smart Things Hub, smart Things station. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] It is our smallest and most convenient, smart things have yet it's actually inside our wireless charger. Another easy way to bring the Smart Things experience to your home. While the station is simple, it's also equipped with a button that you can use to program your smart lights, air conditioner, or [00:01:30] even smart blinds, and make a routine that works for you right from your bedside table. You can also use Smarting Station in what I call a night mode. Once you put down your phone for charging before bed, you can program the station to automatically turn off all your lights TV, and reset the temperature for custom night routine. Simple, compact, and dual purpose. [00:02:00] Two. This is the unified smart home experience that's been missing where at a touch of a button, your home instantly becomes intelligent and your life becomes easier. Speaker 1: Over the past year, you've probably heard quite a bit about Matter. The game-Changing Smart Home standard that makes all of your smart devices easier to set up, connect [00:02:30] and use smart things. One of the first brands to adopt Matter and the Smarting Station is the first Samsung product to have matter support built in right from the beginning. This focus on building a more compatible smart home also comes to life through our work. As a founding member of the Home Connectivity Alliance and works with smart things, Samsung is [00:03:00] continuing to work closely with other partner brands to create a better connected ecosystem. This means your compatible appliances, Google Nest Hub, Amazon Video, ring Doorbell, and Phillips U Lights will start to work in unison to make your digital home a bit more seamless. It's all about interoperability, so that your smart home just works without you having to stress about [00:03:30] integration.

