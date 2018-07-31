Comic-Con 2018: Interviewing the Ninja Turtles in VR

Comic-Con 2018
Comic-Con 2018: Interviewing the Ninja Turtles in VRNickelodeon let CNET's Mike Sorrentino interview Mikey (Brandon Mychal Smith) and Donnie (Josh Brener) using virtual reality to pop into their cartoon world.
Transcript
You are about to be part of an experiment that will change the very nature of humanity. This can't be good. [SOUND] This represents a new level of mutant ability! Let's play! unleash the beast capture those specimens so you guys from Jersey? brace yourselves the ninja turtles are [MUSIC] Hi, this is Mike with CNET. I'm not completely myself right now. I think I might be Invader Zim. But I'm here with the Ninja Turtles, going to interview them. And they have a new season premiering on Nickelodeon this Fall. Well, well, if it isn't Mike from CNET. Well, hello, Mike from CNET. Hi, guys. Happy Friday. Happy Friday to you, as well. Friday through Friday. That means happy every day. [LAUGH] Happy Comicon. That's what really matter right now. Hello, and a very happy Comicon to you, as well. So we were very impressed by your counting back there, by the way. That was impressive. Yes. No, I like to skip numbers anywhere. I can only count pepperoni, it's a very cool skill that I've acquired. And extremely on brand. Thank you. Guys, it's an honour to meet you, I've been a fan, specially MIckey. Wow. I love that we have the same name, kinda. See how he gets a little upset? I'm the favorite around town, I Heard and I think it's simply because I make the best pizzas. Do you, but you both make pizzas don't you? Yup, this is true. Mine have a technological vent so they are more sophisticated and operate on a higher plane, but yes I suppose they are pizzas. Ooh, plane. So I wanna ask you guys There are so many types of ninja turtles over the years. If you could pick a team, the Michael Bay version, the original '80s 90's version, any of the animated versions, is there any team you wanna in a ninja-verse team up get together with? Ooh. Excellent question, and for me there's an easy answer. And it's any team including ours that Rob Paulson is apart of. Agreed. I can see that. Why that's an easy answer is because he's involved with so many of the iterations and we're lucky to ahve him as our esteemed voice director and he really helps us bridge the gap between the many different iterations. Rob is the man. Rob is a legend. Rob is a legend. It'd be great to see an animated team up with you and the past generations together at some point. I believe that happened in the last series, and- It did? I hope Hopefully we get a chance to rub elbows with some of the heroes of the past. That would be cool. That would be cool. Next, I wanna ask you guys cuz you guys are often smooth with the ladies in a way. [LAUGH] As best as you can with the secret identities anyway. Do you have a crush on a Game of Thrones star? And if so, how would you stop them from betraying you? great question I have no idea what Game of Thrones is I dont either I'm just a turtle im just a turtle with a nose no clue what you're even talking about but i'll go ahead and say [UNKNOWN] banster because we have her voice being provided to one of our villians Lady [UNKNOWN] ladies and gentlemen yes nice i'm going to say Ditto. [LAUGH] Good answer, Mikey. Thank you. Way to be there. Whatever you say I pretty much agree with unless it's about pizza. Then we know I take the supreme thoguht. I also wan to ask you guys. The Star Wars universe is getting a much greater variety, a diversity of characcters now. Why aren't there ninja turtle Star Wars character yet? And if you did would you want to be on the light side or the dark side of the force? Ooh. I'm confused about these questions, which sound mostly like they're about other stuff, but are sort of being asked about turtles, but I'll allow it. Pop culture. Let's see here. You guys are big symbols in pop culture. As a turtle in Sar Wars, I'm stalling for time [LAUGH] Mikey, bail me out I'm gonna say that the new series premiers September 17, [LAUGH] That's cool, on Nickelodeon That's cool. That's cool And we got a surprise for You look up to your right. You're gonna love this. Wow, Thanks Mike, thank you. Let's go [UNKNOWN] bust some bad guys. We're gonna be heroes! Smash and bash! Cowabunga! Let's go! [MUSIC]